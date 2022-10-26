ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports Chicago

What is the most unbreakable record in sports?

Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
NBC Sports Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club

DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse 20,000 career points (54th if including ABA players):. DeRozan entered Friday's game just...
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short vs. 76ers

The Chicago Bulls nearly completed the improbable Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center. Falling behind by as many as 19 points in the first half, the Bulls pulled ahead by as many as five in the third quarter and traded haymakers down the stretch. But ultimately, the 76ers prevailed, pulling out a 114-109 victory.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
NBC Sports Chicago

After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path

On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
NBC Sports Chicago

10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sabres in OT

The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks went into this game with a 15-2-1 record in their last 18 games against the Sabres. They got a point, but it probably doesn't feel good because they squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, two nights after missing out on a point against Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third.
saturdaytradition.com

Luke Goode, Illinois hoops guard, provides good news about foot injury following surgery

Luke Goode revealed a positive update on his foot injury in a recent Twitter post. Goode plays guard for Illinois basketball and will be missing some time with a broken foot. Goode saw a lot of playing time last season as a freshman. He appeared in 28 games for the Fighting Illini and averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Goode also made 37.2% of his three pointers.
NBC Sports Chicago

LaVine seeking finishing kick as game rounds into form

Officially, Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Friday’s game in San Antonio against the Spurs, the front end of the Chicago Bulls’ back-to-back set that concludes at home on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Unofficially, with the obvious caveat of small sample size after just three games,...
NBC Sports Chicago

Popovich, Spurs pull class move to honor DeRozan milestone

It was perfect that it came on a midrange jumper. And it was perfect that it happened in San Antonio. On Friday night, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history (54th if including ABA players) to eclipse 20,000 career points. He did it with his patented shot, and he did it in the arena he called home for three seasons between being traded by the Toronto Raptors in 2018 and signing with the Bulls in 2021.
NBC Sports Chicago

Report: NBA seeks hard salary cap limit in next CBA

The NBA is seeking to implement an "upper salary limit" as it negotiates with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA believes that the current system doesn't provide all 30 teams the ability to be competitive and contend, according...
