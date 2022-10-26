Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Media and The District Attorney...Silence...KnowingwhatyoudidLockport, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
Injury Report: Golden State Warriors vs. Charlotte Hornets
The Warriors and Hornets will both be missing pieces for Saturday's game
What is the most unbreakable record in sports?
Records are meant to be broken. But sometimes, a record just can’t be broken. Every year we see records broken across the sports world. From LeBron James’ pursuit of the NBA all-time scoring crown to Alexander Ovechkin’s quest to reach Wayne Gretzky’s goal total, the unfathomable is starting to become a reality.
Why an aggressive Vučević is crucial to Bulls' success
Nikola Vučević always has been and always will be a team-first player. But after a season of sacrifice as the third option last season, there’s a bit more bravado to the skilled center this season. This subtle difference began on the eve of training camp, when Vučević...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club
DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse 20,000 career points (54th if including ABA players):. DeRozan entered Friday's game just...
10 observations: Bulls' comeback falls short vs. 76ers
The Chicago Bulls nearly completed the improbable Saturday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at the United Center. Falling behind by as many as 19 points in the first half, the Bulls pulled ahead by as many as five in the third quarter and traded haymakers down the stretch. But ultimately, the 76ers prevailed, pulling out a 114-109 victory.
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
After trading Quinn to Eagles, Bears should follow Philly's path
On Wednesday, Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded veteran edge rusher Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a 2023 fourth-round draft pick. Poles said that having a good relationship with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman helped him get the deal done. After trading Quinn to Roseman and the Eagles, Poles' goal should be for the Bears to become the team on the other end of such a deal.
10 observations: Hawks blow multi-goal lead, fall to Sabres in OT
The Blackhawks fell to the Buffalo Sabres 4-3 in overtime at KeyBank Center on Saturday. 1. The Blackhawks went into this game with a 15-2-1 record in their last 18 games against the Sabres. They got a point, but it probably doesn't feel good because they squandered a 3-1 lead in the third period, two nights after missing out on a point against Edmonton after Leon Draisaitl scored the game-winning goal in the final minute of the third.
saturdaytradition.com
Luke Goode, Illinois hoops guard, provides good news about foot injury following surgery
Luke Goode revealed a positive update on his foot injury in a recent Twitter post. Goode plays guard for Illinois basketball and will be missing some time with a broken foot. Goode saw a lot of playing time last season as a freshman. He appeared in 28 games for the Fighting Illini and averaged 2 points and 1.8 rebounds per game. Goode also made 37.2% of his three pointers.
Suns Center Deandre Ayton to Miss at Least One Week
Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton will miss at least one week with an ankle sprain, according to the team.
DeRozan on verge of milestone with special trip ahead
There is something perfect about it happening in San Antonio. There is something perfect about DeMar DeRozan's most monumental milestone yet coming in the city that, upon being surprisingly traded by the Toronto Raptors in 2018, changed him as a basketball player and a man. When the Chicago Bulls visit...
Astros put on a masterclass in Game 2, ready for 'rowdy' World Series atmosphere in Philadelphia
Houston's clinical performance evened the World Series, with three games coming up in Philadelphia starting Monday.
LaVine seeking finishing kick as game rounds into form
Officially, Zach LaVine is listed as questionable for Friday’s game in San Antonio against the Spurs, the front end of the Chicago Bulls’ back-to-back set that concludes at home on Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers. Unofficially, with the obvious caveat of small sample size after just three games,...
Popovich, Spurs pull class move to honor DeRozan milestone
It was perfect that it came on a midrange jumper. And it was perfect that it happened in San Antonio. On Friday night, Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history (54th if including ABA players) to eclipse 20,000 career points. He did it with his patented shot, and he did it in the arena he called home for three seasons between being traded by the Toronto Raptors in 2018 and signing with the Bulls in 2021.
Astros' Maldonado used illegal Pujols-model bat in World Series
So the Houston Astros might've been cheating in the World Series. Sound familiar?. Early in Saturday night's Game 2 of the World Series, FOX dropped a quick little 50-second segment on Martin Maldonado and his change in bats from Game 1 to Game 2. The reason? He was informed by...
Dosunmu, Drummond out for Bulls-76ers with injuries
Good news for Chicago Bulls fans: After missing Friday's 129-124 loss to the San Antonio Spurs with left knee injury management, Zach LaVine is back in the lineup for Saturday's home matchup with the Philadelphia 76ers. Bad news: Two other rotational cogs, who each sustained injuries in the Spurs game,...
Report: White Sox interviewed Guillén for manager job
The White Sox interviewed Ozzie Guillén for their managerial opening on Monday, NBC Sports Chicago's Chuck Garfien said on Thursday's episode of the "White Sox Talk Podcast." "I can tell you that Ozzie on Monday met with the White Sox front office, Rick Hahn, Chris Getz, Jeremy Haber," Garfien reported.
Quinn's massive impact on Bears will be felt long after trade
LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The NFL is a business, but sometimes that harsh reality of that hits a little differently. Such is the case of Robert Quinn, who departed Chicago Wednesday after the Bears traded him to the Philadelphia Eagles for a 2023 fourth-round pick. "If more people were like...
Report: NBA seeks hard salary cap limit in next CBA
The NBA is seeking to implement an "upper salary limit" as it negotiates with the National Basketball Players Association on a new collective bargaining agreement, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The NBA believes that the current system doesn't provide all 30 teams the ability to be competitive and contend, according...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0