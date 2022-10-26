ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Former President Trump to visit Iowa next week in support of Gov. Reynolds, Sen. Grassley

By Jon Kipper
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 6 days ago
Former President Donald Trump announced he plans to visit Sioux City, Iowa next Thursday for a rally supporting “Trump Endorsed America First" candidates.

Two of those candidates include Sen. Chuck Grassley and Gov. Kim Reynolds, both Republicans running for reelection this cycle.

The rally is slated to start on November 3 at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 2 p.m. at the Sioux Gateway Airport.

This is Trump's first visit to Iowa since the fall of 2021 when he visited the Des Moines area. He also came to Omaha in late October of 2020 for a rally with Nebraska and Iowa politicians.

Comments / 52

Matt Aschan
6d ago

Shouldn't this be reported to the feds? A known terrorist announcing that he's coming, we should have agents ready with handcuffs

Reply(1)
12
nobody’s perfect
5d ago

He doesn’t rally for Republican candidates. He rally’s only for Trump chosen Republican candidates. It’s all about ex president Cheeto Bonespurs.

Reply
4
Brenda Sharp
6d ago

Go away DON the CON you and Reynolds and all your mobsters can go to hell!! TERRORISTS!!!

Reply
5
 

