Omaha, NE

Dispose of unused medications at various Omaha metro locations on Saturday

By KMTV Staff
 3 days ago
The Omaha Police Department (OPD) is participating in the DEA National Drug Take Back Day this upcoming Saturday.

Drug Take Back Day allows people the opportunity to clean out their medicine cabinets and prevent unused prescription drugs from finding their way into the wrong hands.

In a press release, OPD says anyone with used medication can dispose of it safely and anonymously between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Hy Vee at 7910 Cass Street
  • Hy Vee at 747 North 132nd Street
  • Walgreens at 3005 Lake Street


