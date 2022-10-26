Read full article on original website
Related
Florida moves to ban gender-affirming care for minors
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. LGBTQ+ advocates expressed outrage—and resolve—after a joint committee of Florida's two medical boards moved a step closer to adopting a draft rule backed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming healthcare to transgender youth.
TikToker uses massive reach to track down racist, homophobic, suspects, tries to keep mob in check
A TikTok creator has dedicated his online life to social justice, using his huge amount of followers and influence to track down people caught on camera engaging in racist or violent behavior.
Pork industry lawsuit draws new attention to cruel conditions in North Carolina
Pork industry may have overreached in fighting a law aimed at animal cruelty | Opinion
KOOL 96.5
Twin Falls, ID
6K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
KOOL 96.5 plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Twin Falls, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0