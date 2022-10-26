Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
wvtm13.com
Slow traffic due to bridge work on I-20 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Be aware of slow traffic on parts of Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 20 in Birmingham near the airport. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reported crews are doing bridge work and inspections on a section of I-20 Eastbound near Georgia Road. The right lane and right...
Road closures announced ahead of Magic City Classic
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday. According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade: Closures begin at 2 a.m. 6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North 4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington […]
Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday
An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
81st annual Magic City Classic: Road closures, where to park, how to get to Legion Field Stadium
The 81st edition of the Magic City Classic is finally here. This afternoon at 2:30 p.m. the Alabama A&M University Bulldogs and the Alabama State University Hornets will face off in their historic gridiron rivalry at Birmingham’s Legion Field Stadium. Planning to head to the game? Here’s what to...
Man killed in Tuscaloosa County crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Millport man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael White, 48, was injured when his F-150 crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe and overturned around 3 p.m. The passenger in the F-150 was taken to DCH Regional […]
Pedestrian struck, killed on Third Avenue North in Birmingham
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 9:58 p.m. to the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said the driver remained at...
Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
wbrc.com
Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
It’s long past time for Birmingham Water Works to get smart or flushed
This is an opinion column. Birmingham Water Works Board member Dr. George Munchus is fond of saying water systems, no matter their size, have four jobs: repair leaks and replace aging infrastructure, oversee billing and collections, navigate litigation, and manage people. Just four jobs. Like a table with a faulty...
Two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway causes lane closure
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway caused lane closure on Wednesday, Oct. 26, around 1:30 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department, the crash occurred on Deerfoot Parkway near Mount Olive. There are reports of minor injuries, Lieutenant Clint Riner stated. Tow trucks are en route to tow […]
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff using new drone tech to keep Magic City Classic attendees safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is now using state of the art drone technology to try and keep you safe. Many of you attending the Magic City Classic will likely be caught on camera from above. The Jefferson County Sherriff’s Office says with this technology...
Suspect in kidnapping and killing of father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart extradited to Alabama
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County father is back in Alabama. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies extradited Jones to Alabama from Oklahoma. He was booked into the jail just before 9:30 p.m....
Alabama couple killed in two-vehicle wreck, state troopers report
An Alabama man and woman were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured two other people, state troopers report. Charles H. Johnson, 71, and his passenger Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, Alabama, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 near West Point, state troopers said.
St. Clair County crash claims life of Steele man
From The Tribune staff reports ST. CLAIR COUNTY — A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man on Thursday, Oct. 27, at approximately 9:15 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Dillon W. Robinson, 28, was fatally injured when the 2017 Ford F-150 he was driving left the roadway and struck […]
wbrc.com
Pedestrian hit by a car, killed in Midfield
MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in Midfield after a man was hit by a car and killed early Friday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Woodward Rd. around 4 a.m. Several police units responded to the scene. No word on charges related to the driver.
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
wbrc.com
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office using new drone technology to monitor crowded events
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has announced that it has new drone technology in place to monitor large crowd events just in time for the Magic City Classic. According to JCSO, the new tethered drones will give the air unit instant situational awareness of an...
Pedestrian struck and killed in predawn Midfield crash
A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Midfield. The crash happened at 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodard Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The driver remained at the location. Authorities said the victim was in the roadway when he was hit. He...
LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early. Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m. Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at […]
