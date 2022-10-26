ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

wvua23.com

Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59

TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Slow traffic due to bridge work on I-20 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Be aware of slow traffic on parts of Interstate 59/20 and Interstate 20 in Birmingham near the airport. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) reported crews are doing bridge work and inspections on a section of I-20 Eastbound near Georgia Road. The right lane and right...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Road closures announced ahead of Magic City Classic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The city of Birmingham has announced several road closures ahead of the 81st Magic City Classic parade and game day events Saturday. According to the city, the following roads will be closed downtown during the parade: Closures begin at 2 a.m.   6th Ave. North at 19th St. North through 24th St. North   4th Ave. North at 16th St. North through Richard Arrington […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama pedestrian struck, killed in pre-dawn hours Friday

An Alabama pedestrian was killed early Friday when a vehicle collided with him while he was in the roadway. The man’s identity was no immediately released pending notification of his family, the Jefferson County Coroner’s office said. The accident occurred at approximately 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block...
MIDFIELD, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in Tuscaloosa County crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash that occurred Friday afternoon in Tuscaloosa County has left a Millport man dead. According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Michael White, 48, was injured when his F-150 crashed into a Chevrolet Tahoe and overturned around 3 p.m. The passenger in the F-150 was taken to DCH Regional […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck, killed on Third Avenue North in Birmingham

A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday night in Birmingham. Police and Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service were dispatched at 9:58 p.m. to the 200 block of Third Avenue North. The victim, whose identity hasn’t been released, was pronounced dead on the scene. Authorities said the driver remained at...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Latest Jefferson County Health Department food scores

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Jefferson County Department of Health regularly inspects establishments in Jefferson County where food is prepared or sold for human consumption. Two Type of inspections, scored and alternative (non-scored), are performed throughout the year. This information is presented by the Tribune in the spirit of public safety. These inspection scores […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Fire at Birmingham Burger King under investigation

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews are on the scene of a fire at a Burger King at 801 3rd Avenue West. Authorities say flames were coming from the roof when they arrived on the scene. The fire was brought under control within 20 minutes. No injuries...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway causes lane closure

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — A two-vehicle crash on Deerfoot Parkway caused lane closure on Wednesday, Oct. 26, around 1:30 p.m. According to the Trussville Police Department, the crash occurred on Deerfoot Parkway near Mount Olive. There are reports of minor injuries, Lieutenant Clint Riner stated. Tow trucks are en route to tow […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama couple killed in two-vehicle wreck, state troopers report

An Alabama man and woman were killed Wednesday in a two-vehicle crash that injured two other people, state troopers report. Charles H. Johnson, 71, and his passenger Connie C. Johnson, 74, both of Crane Hill, Alabama, were killed when their 2018 Chevrolet Cruze struck a 2018 Hyundai Sonata Wednesday afternoon on Alabama 157 near West Point, state troopers said.
CRANE HILL, AL
wbrc.com

Pedestrian hit by a car, killed in Midfield

MIDFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An investigation is underway in Midfield after a man was hit by a car and killed early Friday morning. It happened in the 200 block of Woodward Rd. around 4 a.m. Several police units responded to the scene. No word on charges related to the driver.
MIDFIELD, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County resumes emergency rental applications

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Jefferson County resumed its Covid-19 emergency rental assistance program applications. The county received an additional $5 million in funding from the state of Alabama. It temporarily suspended the program after June of 2022 so they could ensure processing applications in the pipeline without running out...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Pedestrian struck and killed in predawn Midfield crash

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday in Midfield. The crash happened at 3:53 a.m. in the 200 block of Woodard Road, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. The driver remained at the location. Authorities said the victim was in the roadway when he was hit. He...
MIDFIELD, AL
CBS 42

LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Tuesday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Alabaster City Schools: Dismissing one hour early. Bibb County Schools: Dismissing at 1 p.m. Chilton County Schools: Dismissing at […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
