Read full article on original website
Related
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin reports most COVID deaths since March; new case activity low in our area
(WLUK) -- Wisconsin health officials are reporting the most single-day COVID-19 deaths in seven months. The Department of Health Services reported 18 new deaths on Thursday, the most since March 25. The seven-day average of deaths rose to six. As for current virus activity, all but one county in Northeast...
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin hospitals impacted by multiple viruses, including RSV
(WLUK) -- As cases of respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, surge nationwide, a doctor with Bellin Health says Northeast Wisconsin isn't immune. Dr. Brad Burmeister, an emergency medicine physician, says hospitals in the area are seeing the impact of multiple viruses. Those viruses include RSV and rhinovirus, which causes the common cold and cases of influenza.
Fox11online.com
COVID-19 in Wisconsin: Cases down, deaths up in latest daily report
MADISON (WLUK) -- New COVID-19 cases in Wisconsin dipped slightly, while deaths ticked up on the state's latest daily report. The Department of Health Services reported 1,038 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. The seven-day average fell slightly to 904, following four straight days of increases. Seven-day average test positivity fell...
Fox11online.com
National Drug Take Back Day events held across Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Across the country on Saturday, people were safely getting rid of old or unneeded medications. National Drug Take Back Day events were happening like one at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. The goal is to keep the meds out of the hands of the wrong...
Fox11online.com
Duck hunters asked to fill out questionnaire for Lake Michigan, Green Bay
(WLUK) -- Duck hunters who hunt on the waters of Lake Michigan and Green Bay are being asked to fill out a questionnaire. Beginning last year and running through 2025, Wisconsin's duck hunt includes and open water zone. It starts 500 feet offshore and extends to the Wisconsin/Michigan boundary. The...
Fox11online.com
TSA at Maryland airport found record 28 guns at security checkpoint so far this year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — With only two months left in the year, The Transportation Security Administration at Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport set a record for the most guns caught in a single year. TSA detected 28 firearms at the airport's security checkpoints so far in 2022, surpassing the...
Fox11online.com
Obama campaigns for Democrats in Milwaukee as Republicans tour the state
(WLUK) -- Democrats attempted to make a big push in Wisconsin on Saturday for ‘You Decide 2022.’. Former President Barack Obama campaigned in Milwaukee for Governor Tony Evers, Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes and Attorney General Josh Kaul. The free public rally was held at North Division High School Field...
Fox11online.com
Evers, Michels hone in on the economy ahead of midterm elections
(WLUK) -- With Election Day less than two weeks away, candidates are focusing in on issues that voters care most about -- with the economy being right at the forefront. A cabinet member of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers visited downtown De Pere Thursday to see the impact of the state's Main Street Bounce Back Program.
Fox11online.com
State and local leaders examine Door County creative arts' impact
DOOR COUNTY (WLUK) -- With $20.9 billion in overall economic impact in 2021, tourism in Wisconsin can be described as big business. People are spending money on many things, and a statewide push is on to examine the impact of the arts on the economy and more. From a calm...
Fox11online.com
Share your Halloween photos and videos with us
(WLUK) -- The spooky season is upon us!. It's time for carving pumpkins, dressing up in costume and getting your fill of candy!. You can share your Halloween photos and videos with us through Chime In:. Wondering when trick-or-treating is in your neighborhood? Check out trick or treat hours for...
Comments / 0