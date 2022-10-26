ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber

WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
wrestlinginc.com

Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason

Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
ringsidenews.com

The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father

Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
ringsidenews.com

Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE

WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
ringsidenews.com

Zelina Vega Turns Heads In Super Skimpy Photo Drop

Zelina Vega came back to WWE back in 2021 after she was released for violating the company’s ban on third-party sites. Things did get better for her in the long run. In fact, she recently replaced another female Superstar in surprising fashion. Vega was away from WWE since April...
ringsidenews.com

AEW Signs Former NXT Superstar To Full-Time Contract

AEW has a loaded roster full of talent, and it just keeps growing. Now, AEW has another addition to their roster to report. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that AEW inked a deal with Josh Woods. He comes from a rich background in pro wrestling, including NXT. This...
ringsidenews.com

Spoiler On Huge Tag Team Forming On WWE SmackDown Next Week

Ronda Rousey was a babyface until she finally snapped and took out her aggression on Liv Morgan following their match at SummerSlam. WWE capitalized on the heat by turning the SmackDown Women’s Champion into a full-blown heel. Ronda Rousey finally formed an alliance with an old friend. This article...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Called Out For Burying Sonya Deville

Liv Morgan faced off against Sonya Deville in a singles battle last Friday as her apparent spiral into lunacy accelerated. The fight ended in a double count-out because the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was determined to hurt her opponent. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently commented on the SmackDown match between Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.
ringsidenews.com

Bray Wyatt Already Dethroned The Bloodline As Top WWE Merch Seller

Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules premium live event. Bray is also, without a doubt, one of the most creative wrestlers in WWE, and his merchandise is pretty snazzy too. Bray has now proved that he still holds the whole world in his hands. The...
ringsidenews.com

Summer Rae Drops Interesting Tease For WWE Return

Summer Rae was one of the most popular stars of the women’s division in WWE. She parted ways with the company in 2017, and now it seems she is ready for her return. She recently dropped some interesting teases about her WWE comeback. Summer Rae took to Twitter to...
ringsidenews.com

Mick Foley Reveals Debilitating Health Problems From His In-Ring Career

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Mick Foley truly made a name for himself as Mankind, one of the biggest stars of The Attitude Era....
ringsidenews.com

Paige VanZant Goes ‘No Filter’ In Revealing Photo Drop

Paige VanZant worked hard to make herself one of the most well-known female stars in the MMA world, but for completely unexpected reasons. Her track record in the world of combat sports is mediocre at best as well. She decided to make fans happy recently as well. The former UFC...
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds No Disqualification Match To SmackDown Card Next Week

Liv Morgan has grown increasingly violent and sadistic ever since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Morgan might just reach a new level of insanity next week on SmackDown. Liv Morgan once again assaulted Sonya Deville during SmackDown this week. The two women...
ringsidenews.com

Sami Zayn’s Involvement With The Bloodline Was Only Meant To Be Short-Term

Sami Zayn was formally welcomed into The Bloodline as an honorary member of the group back in September. He is considered to be a treasure for fans currently in The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce.” Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were initially intended to occasionally appear in WWE segments with Sami Zayn when their long-term storyline started.
ringsidenews.com

Alexa Bliss Goes Full Firefly Fun House In Halloween Transformation Video

Alexa Bliss is one of the personalities in WWE who continues captivating fans. It seems Halloween is one of Alexa’s favorites. She just debuted her costume, surprising many as she brought back a fan favorite look. Bliss tweeted out a transformation video that is guaranteed to draw attention. When...
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Would Have Loved Halloween Havoc Match Against WWE HOFer

This past weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took part in producing WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, running the show and celebrating the success of several talents' big moments. The WWE's version of the former WCW event has been passed down to NXT, where the company has now held three premium live events under the name.
ringsidenews.com

Tony Schiavone’s Son Is Now Working As An AEW Producer

Tony Schiavone is one of the greatest wrestling announcers of all time. Tony returned to calling matches on TNT in 2019 when he started working as a broadcaster for AEW Dynamite. It appears, AEW now has a second Schiavone working in the background. Tony left the wrestling business shortly after...
FLORIDA STATE
ringsidenews.com

AEW Hid Saraya In Closet Before Her Television Debut

Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She departed WWE in July and made her AEW debut a few weeks ago. It appears that AEW hid Saraya in a closet prior to her debut. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recalled a time when AEW had one of...
411mania.com

Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced an appearance by Roman Reigns and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced a Reigns appearance as wekk as a “Trick Or Street Fight” between Matt Riddle and Otis for Monday’s show, which is the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel.

Comments / 0

Community Policy