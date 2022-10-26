Read full article on original website
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Responds To Idea That He Will Face Roman Reigns At WWE Elimination Chamber
WWE’s recent announcement states that the next Elimination Chamber match will take place on February 18th, 2023, in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The news, however, sparked rumors that Sami Zayn could go one-on-one with Roman Reigns in a major title match. Zayn has shared his thoughts in response to rumors...
wrestlinginc.com
Macho Man Randy Savage Left WWE For One Major Reason
Once Randy Savage left WWE following the expiration of his contract in 1994, it didn't take long for the Macho Man to resurface. Savage made his final WWE television appearance on October 31 and, one week later on the November 7 edition of "WWE Raw," Vince McMahon issued a heartfelt address to the fans and Savage himself. That was that, it seemed, as Savage went on to make his WCW debut on December 3 of that same year during an episode of "WCW Saturday Night."
ringsidenews.com
The Boogeyman Says He Is Bray Wyatt’s Father
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules VIP live event. The Boogeyman is one of many who has his sights set on the former Universal Champion. Following his return, fans speculated about who Bray Wyatt would face and who would be his first challenger. However, it appears that Bray Wyatt has already found someone willing to challenge him.
ringsidenews.com
Steve Austin Allegedly Paranoid & Unapproachable Backstage In WWE
WWE Hall Of Famer ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin is regarded as one of the best pro wrestlers to have ever competed inside the squared circle. However, he wasn’t always as successful as Austin made his WWE debut as the Ringmaster. Steve Austin ushered in the Attitude Era...
ringsidenews.com
Zelina Vega Turns Heads In Super Skimpy Photo Drop
Zelina Vega came back to WWE back in 2021 after she was released for violating the company’s ban on third-party sites. Things did get better for her in the long run. In fact, she recently replaced another female Superstar in surprising fashion. Vega was away from WWE since April...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Signs Former NXT Superstar To Full-Time Contract
AEW has a loaded roster full of talent, and it just keeps growing. Now, AEW has another addition to their roster to report. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that AEW inked a deal with Josh Woods. He comes from a rich background in pro wrestling, including NXT. This...
ringsidenews.com
Spoiler On Huge Tag Team Forming On WWE SmackDown Next Week
Ronda Rousey was a babyface until she finally snapped and took out her aggression on Liv Morgan following their match at SummerSlam. WWE capitalized on the heat by turning the SmackDown Women’s Champion into a full-blown heel. Ronda Rousey finally formed an alliance with an old friend. This article...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Called Out For Burying Sonya Deville
Liv Morgan faced off against Sonya Deville in a singles battle last Friday as her apparent spiral into lunacy accelerated. The fight ended in a double count-out because the former SmackDown Women’s Champion was determined to hurt her opponent. Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently commented on the SmackDown match between Sonya Deville and Liv Morgan.
ringsidenews.com
Bray Wyatt Already Dethroned The Bloodline As Top WWE Merch Seller
Bray Wyatt recently made his WWE comeback at the Extreme Rules premium live event. Bray is also, without a doubt, one of the most creative wrestlers in WWE, and his merchandise is pretty snazzy too. Bray has now proved that he still holds the whole world in his hands. The...
ringsidenews.com
Summer Rae Drops Interesting Tease For WWE Return
Summer Rae was one of the most popular stars of the women’s division in WWE. She parted ways with the company in 2017, and now it seems she is ready for her return. She recently dropped some interesting teases about her WWE comeback. Summer Rae took to Twitter to...
ringsidenews.com
Mick Foley Reveals Debilitating Health Problems From His In-Ring Career
WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is considered a legend in the pro wrestling industry. Mick Foley worked in other companies and also worked with numerous top stars in the industry. Mick Foley truly made a name for himself as Mankind, one of the biggest stars of The Attitude Era....
ringsidenews.com
Paige VanZant Goes ‘No Filter’ In Revealing Photo Drop
Paige VanZant worked hard to make herself one of the most well-known female stars in the MMA world, but for completely unexpected reasons. Her track record in the world of combat sports is mediocre at best as well. She decided to make fans happy recently as well. The former UFC...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Adds No Disqualification Match To SmackDown Card Next Week
Liv Morgan has grown increasingly violent and sadistic ever since she lost the SmackDown Women’s Championship to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules. Morgan might just reach a new level of insanity next week on SmackDown. Liv Morgan once again assaulted Sonya Deville during SmackDown this week. The two women...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn’s Involvement With The Bloodline Was Only Meant To Be Short-Term
Sami Zayn was formally welcomed into The Bloodline as an honorary member of the group back in September. He is considered to be a treasure for fans currently in The Bloodline stable in the role of the “Honorary Uce.” Roman Reigns and The Bloodline were initially intended to occasionally appear in WWE segments with Sami Zayn when their long-term storyline started.
ringsidenews.com
Alexa Bliss Goes Full Firefly Fun House In Halloween Transformation Video
Alexa Bliss is one of the personalities in WWE who continues captivating fans. It seems Halloween is one of Alexa’s favorites. She just debuted her costume, surprising many as she brought back a fan favorite look. Bliss tweeted out a transformation video that is guaranteed to draw attention. When...
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Would Have Loved Halloween Havoc Match Against WWE HOFer
This past weekend, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels took part in producing WWE NXT Halloween Havoc, running the show and celebrating the success of several talents' big moments. The WWE's version of the former WCW event has been passed down to NXT, where the company has now held three premium live events under the name.
ringsidenews.com
Jon Moxley Makes Surprise Appearance During NJPW ‘Night Before Rumble On 44th Street’
Jon Moxley debuted at AEW Double Or Nothing 2019 and became a megastar there in no time. He is someone the company can fully rely on and has constantly put the company ahead of himself. Mox is also known to pop into NJPW and GCW at times, and that happened again last night.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Schiavone’s Son Is Now Working As An AEW Producer
Tony Schiavone is one of the greatest wrestling announcers of all time. Tony returned to calling matches on TNT in 2019 when he started working as a broadcaster for AEW Dynamite. It appears, AEW now has a second Schiavone working in the background. Tony left the wrestling business shortly after...
ringsidenews.com
AEW Hid Saraya In Closet Before Her Television Debut
Saraya’s WWE career was cut short due to recurring injuries. She departed WWE in July and made her AEW debut a few weeks ago. It appears that AEW hid Saraya in a closet prior to her debut. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards recalled a time when AEW had one of...
411mania.com
Roman Reigns & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
WWE has announced an appearance by Roman Reigns and more for next week’s episode of WWE Raw. The company announced a Reigns appearance as wekk as a “Trick Or Street Fight” between Matt Riddle and Otis for Monday’s show, which is the go-home show for WWE Crown Jewel.
