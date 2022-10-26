COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves, and lawmakers had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happens again, members of the legislature say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those hits, and they are now asking voters to give them the ability to do that.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO