Kansas mom gets 20 years for leading Islamic State battalion
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A Kansas native who led an all-female Islamic State battalion when she lived in Syria has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. That’s the maximum the judge could have imposed. Allison Fluke-Ekren admitted that she led the Khatiba Nusaybah, a battalion in which...
WIS First Alert Weather: Nov. 2, 2022
Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Committee fails to reach agreement on abortion bill. Updated: 18 hours ago. Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. Monday...
Orangeburg County School District receives $6.32 million for electric school buses
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina’s school bus fleet will soon get a fuel-efficient and environmentally-friendly makeover thanks to nearly $60 in federal funding. The money, which is part of the Environmental Protection Agency’s Clean School Bus Program, will help deliver a total of 148 electric school buses and charging stations to 16 districts statewide.
South Congaree Town Council denies landlord’s appeal; gives tenants more time to leave
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - In a unanimous 5-0 vote, the South Congaree Town Council voted to deny an appeal from a scrutinized landlord to have her business licenses reinstated. In doing so, the council triggered an ordinance-mandated eviction process for the residents of the four impacted parks. That includes...
World War II explosive device found by fishing boat
NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WJAR) – A fishing boat off the coast of Rhode Island made a surprising and historical discovery. Captain Glenn Wescott said he usually pulls up fish in the Ocean State, but a catch made on Tuesday involved something unusual: a relic from World War II. “It’s not...
DHEC reports first pediatric flu death of 2022 season
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday the first pediatric flu-related death of the season. It’s sad and unfortunate that we must report the death of a child in the Midlands Region from the complications of the flu. We extend our condolences to this family,” said Dr. Linda Bell, State Epidemiologist and DHEC’s Director of the Bureau of Communicable Disease Prevention and Control.
Future of South Congaree mobile home parks to be decided Tuesday
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Some South Congaree mobile home residents could be given a deadline to leave their homes Tuesday night. The town council is scheduled to hear a business license appeal from landlord Naomi Halter at its Tuesday meeting. The town revoked her business licenses in August over...
Governor McMaster requests presidential disaster assistance for cleanup and repair from Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is requesting assistance from President Joe Biden for Hurricane Ian. The request for a Presidential Disaster Declaration comes after damage assessments from local officials, staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division and FEMA. The reports determined 17 homes were destroyed,...
Voters being asked about state reserves on ballots
Watch WIS News 10 at 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. Watch WIS News 10 at 11 p.m. Monday through Friday. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner as a working partner throughout state government on matters.” This year, two candidates are vying for the office, incumbent Republican Josh Haeder and Democrat challenger John Cunningham. The early evening news on KEVN.
Ballot questions posed to SC voters about amending state constitution — here’s why
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - During the Great Recession in 2008, South Carolina emptied out its reserves, and lawmakers had to make midyear budget cuts to keep the state running. If that happens again, members of the legislature say they want South Carolina to be better equipped to stave off those hits, and they are now asking voters to give them the ability to do that.
‘What you have is economic Darwinism:’ SC trucking, economic experts discuss impact of diesel fuel scarcity & rising prices
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina is under an alert for a possible diesel fuel shortage. The alert came from Mansfield Energy, a major fuel supply company on Friday, Oct. 28. It also included several other states in the Southeast. https://mansfield.energy/market-news/supply-alert-october-25-2022/. Diesel fuel powers much of the economy, and the...
