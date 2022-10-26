ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1-5 Nets Hold Players-Only Meeting After ‘Disaster' vs. Pacers

Nets hold players-only meeting six games into season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan Joins NBA 20,000-Point Club in Game Vs. Spurs

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan officially joins 20,000-point club originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. DeMar DeRozan joined a historic club during Friday night's Chicago Bulls road game against the San Antonio Spurs. With a pull-up midrange jumper in the first quarter, DeRozan became the 50th player in NBA history to eclipse...
Report: Spurs Released Josh Primo Over Allegations of Exposing Himself to Women

More details have emerged surrounding the San Antonio Spurs' release of 2021 first-round pick Josh Primo. ESPN's Ramona Shelbourne and Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday night that the release stemmed from multiple alleged instances of Primo exposing himself to women. The Athletic's Shams Charania later reported that a former Spurs employee...
Which NBA Stadium Has the Most Expensive Drinks?

Which NBA stadium has the most expensive drinks? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Attending an NBA game in 2022 can definitely cost you quite a bit of money, especially if you bring friends and family along. It's not just the cost of a ticket that can be pricey but...
Brooklyn Nets Condemn Kyrie Irving for Promotion of Antisemitic Film

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday. His team and team-owner owner Joe Tsai issued statements Friday condemning his actions. After Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving promoted an antisemitic film and book on social media Thursday, his team and team-owner Joe Tsai...
LeBron James Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lakers' 0-4 Start

LeBron James posts cryptic message amid Lakers' 0-4 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It didn't take long for LeBron James' first cryptic social media post of the new NBA season. After the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-4 with a loss to the Denver Nuggets, James posted an...
Astros Catcher Used Illegal Bat From Albert Pujols in Game 1 of World Series

Astros catcher accidentally (?) cheated in Game 1: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. So the Houston Astros might've been cheating in the World Series. Sound familiar?. Early in Saturday night's Game 2 of the World Series, FOX dropped a quick little 50-second segment on Martin Maldonado and his...
How the Houston Astros Cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB Seasons

How the Houston Astros cheated in 2017, 2018 MLB seasons originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Houston Astros are back in a familiar role: World Series villains. The organization has made it a habit of reaching the Fall Classic since 2017. Houston outlasted the Los Angeles Dodgers in that year’s World Series, fulfilling a famous Sports Illustrated prophecy and serving as a model for championship team building in Major League Baseball.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and fight result tonight

Jake Paul stayed unbeaten in his professional boxing venture on Saturday night, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round. Paul, 25, was a victor on all three judges’ scorecards after the full eight rounds (77-74, 78-73, 78-73), improving his record to 6-0 (4 knockouts).Prior to the cruiserweight main event in Arizona, the American had knocked out each opponent he had faced, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight – 10 months ago. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Silva entered the Desert Diamond Arena with a 3-1 pro boxing record and a points...
NFL Week 8 Picks Against the Spread: Giants, 49ers, Bills Earn Statement Wins

NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants...

