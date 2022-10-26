Read full article on original website
Hornets spoil Curry’s homecoming again, beat Warriors in OT
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Charlotte Hornets were coming off a 20-point road loss to the Orlando Magic, playing on the second night of a back-to-back and without their starting front court of LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier. So they had no chance against the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors, right? Well, think again. […]
Jake Paul showing he may be more than a social media sideshow in boxing, but still has a long way to go
The vast majority of boxers come into the sport virtually unknown and stay that way throughout their careers. Even the majority of those who turn into stars — think guys like Canelo Alvarez, Deontay Wilder and Manny Pacquiao in recent times — were unknowns to the boxing public on the nights of their pro debuts.
Why LeBron James Is No Longer a Dallas Cowboys Fan
Why LeBron James is no longer a Cowboys fan originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. LeBron James has switched teams — NFL teams, that is. In a recent Instagram Live session with his friend and business partner Maverick Carter, the Los Angeles Lakers and NBA superstar revealed he’s no longer a fan of the Dallas Cowboys due to the franchise’s stance on players kneeling during the national anthem.
Mattress Mack's $10 Million Bets on the World Series Could Net Him a Record $75 Million
Mattress Mack has bet a total of $10 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. He's hedged his bet with a promotion at his furniture store in Houston. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim McIngvale, the Texas furniture salesman who famously hedges sports bets with furniture...
Buccaneers' Tom Brady Becomes Most Sacked Quarterback in NFL History
Tom Brady becomes most sacked QB in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Tom Brady has set a plethora of NFL records throughout his illustrious career. He added another to the list on Thursday night, though he'd probably prefer not to have it. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback...
Broncos' Russell Wilson to Start Vs. Jaguars in London
Russell Wilson to start vs. Jaguars in London originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After a long and high-knees-filled trip to London, Russell Wilson will indeed take the field at Wembley Stadium on Sunday. Denver Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett announced on Friday that Wilson will start in the team’s...
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and I have to follow the rule,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t use it today.” Maldonado was 0 for 3 in a 5-2 win over the Phillies that evened the Series at one game apiece. In the opener, Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and fight result tonight
Jake Paul stayed unbeaten in his professional boxing venture on Saturday night, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round. Paul, 25, was a victor on all three judges’ scorecards after the full eight rounds (77-74, 78-73, 78-73), improving his record to 6-0 (4 knockouts).Prior to the cruiserweight main event in Arizona, the American had knocked out each opponent he had faced, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight – 10 months ago. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Silva entered the Desert Diamond Arena with a 3-1 pro boxing record and a points...
