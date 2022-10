TORONTO (CTV Network) -- A 54-year-old Indonesian woman who had been reported missing was found dead inside the stomach of a 23-foot-long python, according to police. Police told local media Detik News, a woman identified as Jahrah was found on Monday, after her husband reported her missing when she didn’t return from working on a rubber plantation in Lembah Gajah village in Indonesia’s Jambi province.

