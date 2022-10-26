Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving
PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
Fox11online.com
Appleton mayor honors party gorilla for spreading joy, building community
APPLETON (WLUK) -- You might think seeing a gorilla hanging out in Wisconsin is unusual, but in Appleton, it's actually a common occurrence. Drivers can often see the Balloon Magic gorilla partying on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Richmond Street. The ape's contagious energy earned recognition Thursday from the...
Advance Titan
The Little Farmer is perfect for fall
Fall is in full swing, and all throughout the Fox Valley area are fun things to do to celebrate fall and Halloween. From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, the area has many places that offer students a way to enjoy the season. For those wanting to enjoy the fall weather,...
Fox11online.com
Crafters and DIYers support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity
BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- Help support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity's home ownership program with RePurpose for a Reason 2022. The event is Thursday, November 10 from 6-8 p.m. online or at the Habitat ReStore located at 1967 Allouez Avenue in Bellevue. What is RePurpose for a Reason? Crafters, DIYers,...
WBAY Green Bay
Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor
HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
wearegreenbay.com
The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens
(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
Fox11online.com
Neenah teacher surprised with $12,000 grant
NEENAH (WLUK) -- A Neenah high school science teacher is among a few across the country to receive a grant for her innovative teaching ideas. Emily Bennett was surprised with a $12,000 check Thursday from the Voya Unsung Heroes Awards to fund a hydroponics lab for her students. The school's...
Fox11online.com
January fundraiser for bonfire explosion victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- A new fundraiser for the bonfire victims has been created. It's Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Barn at Sunset Acres. It will go from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction, bake sale and much more. All proceeds will go to the bonfire...
wausharaargus.com
Please support the Josie Bielmeier Family Fund
Josie Bielmeier, 1 year old daughter of Troy and Jessica Bielmeier, Wautoma, has been in Children’s Hospital, Milwaukee, for the past two weeks with a very rare pancreatic disorder and other medical issues. She is presently in the pediatric ICU unit. To ease the burden on the family so...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
Fox11online.com
Pulaski community remains 'Raider Strong,' sells yard signs to support bonfire victims
PULASKI (WLUK) -- The Pulaski community is continuing to show its support for the victims of a bonfire explosion earlier this month. “It's everything," Elevate 97 Accounts Coordinator Brittney Pieper said. "Everyone's trying to find ways to donate money to that families that really, really need it.”. In one of...
Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI
If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
WSAW
Farmers Market of Wausau explains why some vendors don’t grow all of the produce they sell
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Saturday will be the last day to shop at the Farmers Market of Wausau. The market brings many people out each season, but some are beginning to question the products being sold. A Facebook user posted a question in the Ask Wausau group asking where the...
Fox11online.com
National Drug Take Back Day events held across Northeast Wisconsin
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Across the country on Saturday, people were safely getting rid of old or unneeded medications. National Drug Take Back Day events were happening like one at St. Mary's Hospital in Green Bay. The goal is to keep the meds out of the hands of the wrong...
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh's Merrill Middle School to be torn down
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Merrill Middle School will be torn down once students move into new buildings currently under construction. The Oshkosh school board voted unanimously to take down the current building at 108 W. New York Ave. and use the grounds as green space for the new Vel Phillips Middle School.
Fox11online.com
Arts program is making a difference in patient care
ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Bellin's Expressive Arts in Medicine (BEAM) Program takes a new approach to wellness and healing. The idea is to care for the whole person - mind, body and soul. BEAM offers live musical and dance performances to patients, their families and friends. The program also supplies art...
WBAY Green Bay
Kristyn Allen and Suamico grandmother share RSV stories as cases rise
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus--known as RSV--are on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin. The potentially deadly virus is serious for newborns, infants, and toddlers. Doctors say the virus is spreading earlier and more rapidly this year. Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen knows...
WBAY Green Bay
Girl Scouts are closing Door County, Kaukauna campsites, Green Bay office
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes are closing campsites and offices across Wisconsin, including in our corner of the state. The reason? Fewer and fewer girls are participating in the scouting program each year. The Girl Scouts will be closing three camps in...
Fox11online.com
Appleton program helps minority students prepare for workforce
GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Around 100 freshmen and sophomores from Appleton-area high schools are attending a program to prepare for the workforce. The program is hosted by Pointters Community Initiatives, a non-profit organization made to create opportunities for minorities. No matter a person's race, there are career opportunities available...
gbnewsnetwork.com
November is Rockin’ at The Weidner Center for the Performing Arts🎸
This November, The Weidner has you more than covered! It will be an explosive month of exciting events that you won’t want to miss!. Joe Bonamassa | Live in Concert: November 8th, 8:00pm. If/Then: November 17th-19th, 7:30pm. John Mulaney: From Scratch November 19th, 7:00pm.
