Shawano, WI

Fox11online.com

Pulaski bonfire victim expected to be home for Thanksgiving

PULASKI (WLUK) -- It's been two weeks since a drum, partially filled with diesel, was rolled into a bonfire, causing it to explode, burning dozens of Pulaski area teens. Brandon Brzeczkowski has undergone multiple surgeries, and has his breathing and feeding tubes removed. His family says it's progress, but he...
PULASKI, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton mayor honors party gorilla for spreading joy, building community

APPLETON (WLUK) -- You might think seeing a gorilla hanging out in Wisconsin is unusual, but in Appleton, it's actually a common occurrence. Drivers can often see the Balloon Magic gorilla partying on the corner of Wisconsin Avenue and Richmond Street. The ape's contagious energy earned recognition Thursday from the...
APPLETON, WI
Advance Titan

The Little Farmer is perfect for fall

Fall is in full swing, and all throughout the Fox Valley area are fun things to do to celebrate fall and Halloween. From pumpkin patches to haunted houses, the area has many places that offer students a way to enjoy the season. For those wanting to enjoy the fall weather,...
Fox11online.com

Crafters and DIYers support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity

BELLEVUE (WLUK) -- Help support Greater Green Bay Habitat for Humanity's home ownership program with RePurpose for a Reason 2022. The event is Thursday, November 10 from 6-8 p.m. online or at the Habitat ReStore located at 1967 Allouez Avenue in Bellevue. What is RePurpose for a Reason? Crafters, DIYers,...
BELLEVUE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Big wish comes true for little girl battling rare brain tumor

HILBERT, Wis. (WBAY) - Four-year-old Quinn Romenesko can’t wait to set sail in her new pond. Almost a dozen Calumet and Manitowoc County fire departments hauled water to fill up a mini-beach in her Hilbert backyard Saturday. Quinn has a rare brain tumor. It’s so rare, her father told...
HILBERT, WI
wearegreenbay.com

The Neenah Animal Shelter needs your help with overpopulation of kittens

(WFRV) – They are bursting at the seams with kitten cuteness!. The Neenah Animal Shelter visited Local 5 Live along with some very special guests with how you can help their overpopulation right now, whether that means providing a forever home for an animal or becoming a foster. The...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

Neenah teacher surprised with $12,000 grant

NEENAH (WLUK) -- A Neenah high school science teacher is among a few across the country to receive a grant for her innovative teaching ideas. Emily Bennett was surprised with a $12,000 check Thursday from the Voya Unsung Heroes Awards to fund a hydroponics lab for her students. The school's...
NEENAH, WI
Fox11online.com

January fundraiser for bonfire explosion victims

PULASKI (WLUK) -- A new fundraiser for the bonfire victims has been created. It's Saturday, January 21, 2023 at The Barn at Sunset Acres. It will go from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. There will be raffles, a silent auction, bake sale and much more. All proceeds will go to the bonfire...
PULASKI, WI
wausharaargus.com

Please support the Josie Bielmeier Family Fund

Josie Bielmeier, 1 year old daughter of Troy and Jessica Bielmeier, Wautoma, has been in Children’s Hospital, Milwaukee, for the past two weeks with a very rare pancreatic disorder and other medical issues. She is presently in the pediatric ICU unit. To ease the burden on the family so...
WAUTOMA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Green Bay manufacturer donates 1k pounds of food to Paul’s Pantry

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – With the holiday season swiftly approaching, food pantries are looking for donations, and one local manufacturer is making sure no person or pet goes hungry. Carnivore Meat Company, an ultra-premium freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food company, donated nearly 400 cans of food to...
GREEN BAY, WI
WOMI Owensboro

Haunted Golf Cart Ride Is One Of Kind Halloween Attraction In WI

If you're looking for a different kind of Halloween attraction, then don't look any further because I've got the perfect event for you. I'm sure you've heard the saying, "only in Wisconsin." I understand that it doesn't sound very flattering to the residents but to me, it's a term of endearment. In my mind, that just means they do things their own way and don't care what the other states think. I've got the perfect example.
CHILTON, WI
Fox11online.com

Oshkosh's Merrill Middle School to be torn down

OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Merrill Middle School will be torn down once students move into new buildings currently under construction. The Oshkosh school board voted unanimously to take down the current building at 108 W. New York Ave. and use the grounds as green space for the new Vel Phillips Middle School.
OSHKOSH, WI
Fox11online.com

Arts program is making a difference in patient care

ASHWAUBENON (WLUK) -- Bellin's Expressive Arts in Medicine (BEAM) Program takes a new approach to wellness and healing. The idea is to care for the whole person - mind, body and soul. BEAM offers live musical and dance performances to patients, their families and friends. The program also supplies art...
ASHWAUBENON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Kristyn Allen and Suamico grandmother share RSV stories as cases rise

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus--known as RSV--are on the rise in Northeast Wisconsin. The potentially deadly virus is serious for newborns, infants, and toddlers. Doctors say the virus is spreading earlier and more rapidly this year. Action 2 News This Morning reporter Kristyn Allen knows...
SUAMICO, WI
Fox11online.com

Appleton program helps minority students prepare for workforce

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WLUK) -- Around 100 freshmen and sophomores from Appleton-area high schools are attending a program to prepare for the workforce. The program is hosted by Pointters Community Initiatives, a non-profit organization made to create opportunities for minorities. No matter a person's race, there are career opportunities available...
APPLETON, WI

