Letter: Seeking proper representation in new congressional district
Tim Walberg is the worst potential congressman for those of us unfortunate enough to reside in Michigan’s new 5th Congressional District. His apparent senility and confused cognitive functions alone preclude his ability to represent those of us in the western half of the newly redrawn district. I’ve tried to reach his office for...
Politics of misguided economic policies
Basic supply and demand tell us that the suppliers/sellers want to get the highest price for their product, while the buyer wants to pay the lowest price possible. If the buyer really needs the product, especially if it is a necessity (like gas), they will pay a higher price for it. In cases...
Over the years, politics shifted from civility to hatred
Volumes have been written about the political winds in the United States shifting from civility to anger and hatred over the past 60 years or so. I thought I’d share with you my personal observations, since living it is more real than reading about it. I was born Nov. 5, 1942, and saw...
