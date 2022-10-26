Read full article on original website
‘Borrowers Are Feeling the Squeeze' as Interest Rates Climb While Inflation Remains High, Chief Financial Analyst Says
The Fed's moves to fight inflation have made borrowing costlier for consumers. Here's a breakdown of how increases in the benchmark interest rate impacted the rates consumers pay on the most common types of debt. From credit cards to mortgages, it's suddenly a lot more expensive to borrow money. The...
Bank of Japan Sticks to Its Dovish Stance as the Rest of the World Takes on Jumbo Hikes
The Bank of Japan left interest rates unchanged Friday, remaining an outlier compared with its hawkish global peers that are undertaking jumbo rate hikes. The central bank revised projections for the nation's core consumer inflation to reach 2.9% in the current fiscal year from its previous forecast of 2.3%. "Risks...
Trump Loses Latest Court Bid to Block Congress From Getting His Income Tax Returns
A top federal appeals court denied former President Donald Trump a rehearing of his challenge to an order that several years of his tax returns and those of related businesses be turned over to the House Ways and Means Committee. The denial sets the stage for Trump to make an...
Cramer's Week Ahead: There Could Be ‘Real Signs' for the Fed to Slow Down
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday said that next week's jam-packed week of earnings and economic data releases could result in good news for the Federal Reserve's battle against inflation. Cramer said that he has his eye on the FOMC's meeting next week, which is expected to conclude with a 0.75...
Omicron Subvariants Are Resistant to Key Antibody Treatments, Putting People With Weak Immune Systems at Risk of Covid
Omicron subvariants are reducing the effectiveness of antibody treatments that have played a crucial role in keeping people with weak immune systems safe. President Joe Biden cautioned the immunocompromised that they are at heightened risk this winter and should talk to their physician about what precautions to take. Dr. Ashish...
Venture Capitalists Are Betting on a Part of China's Chip Industry Safe From U.S. Bans
The U.S. this month imposed new restrictions to maintain a lead over China in advanced chip technology. Nearly 80% of the global chip market falls under the mature technologies category, giving Chinese companies an opportunity to fill the gap, said Bo Du, managing director at WestSummit Capital Management. Tay Choon...
EU Official Warns Musk He'll Have to ‘Fly by Our Rules' as He Buys Twitter
Thierry Breton, EU commissioner for the internal market, said Twitter will have to "fly by our rules" after Elon Musk's $44 billion purchase of the company. Tech companies will face greater pressure to remove illegal content under the EU's incoming Digital Services Act. Companies can be fined up to 6%...
Lawmakers Urge Tech CEOs to Do More to Help Iranian Protesters Circumvent Internet Censorship
A bipartisan group of 13 lawmakers urged several U.S. tech CEOs to do more to help the Iranian people stay connected to the internet as their government seeks to censor communications amid ongoing protests. The protests began after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died while in the custody of Iran's so-called morality...
How College Became So Expensive, and How We Can Turn It Around, According to a Pulitzer Prize-Winning Journalist
How college became so expensive, and its consequences on families and U.S. society, are the issues explored in Will Bunch's new book, After the Ivory Tower Falls. "The impact of this decision to privatize higher education, which was done with shockingly little public debate, has been enormous," Bunch said. The...
