Three smaller potential trade targets for KC Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs may be in the market for some smaller moves ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. Let’s take a look at where the team may find upgrades. The Kansas City Chiefs enter their bye week, and the season’s midway point, in a familiar spot: sitting alone at the top of the AFC West, near the top of the NFL Power Rankings, and plenty of weaknesses on a roster that has Super Bowl potential due to an unprecedented trifecta at quarterback, tight end, and head coach leading the way.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face

Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
AUBURN, AL
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason

The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Jackson in Action

Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson opens up about a life, family and legacy spanning New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Charlotte. Donte Jackson looks down, then locks eyes with his opponent. He thinks about the film he’s watched, scanning the receiver for tendencies and tells. He watches each step, practicing his...
CHARLOTTE, NC
