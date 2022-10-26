The Kansas City Chiefs may be in the market for some smaller moves ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. Let’s take a look at where the team may find upgrades. The Kansas City Chiefs enter their bye week, and the season’s midway point, in a familiar spot: sitting alone at the top of the AFC West, near the top of the NFL Power Rankings, and plenty of weaknesses on a roster that has Super Bowl potential due to an unprecedented trifecta at quarterback, tight end, and head coach leading the way.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO