Read full article on original website
Related
Three smaller potential trade targets for KC Chiefs
The Kansas City Chiefs may be in the market for some smaller moves ahead of the NFL’s trade deadline. Let’s take a look at where the team may find upgrades. The Kansas City Chiefs enter their bye week, and the season’s midway point, in a familiar spot: sitting alone at the top of the AFC West, near the top of the NFL Power Rankings, and plenty of weaknesses on a roster that has Super Bowl potential due to an unprecedented trifecta at quarterback, tight end, and head coach leading the way.
Potential Auburn coaching candidate just raised his price tag for the Tigers
Liberty head coach Hugh Freeze could be a possible target to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. While Hugh Freeze is having great success now at Liberty, he could be making his triumphant return to the SEC West as a serious candidate to replace Bryan Harsin at Auburn. Harsin still has...
Bryan Harsin’s comments after Auburn loss will have fans red in the face
Auburn fans won’t be pleased with head coach Bryan Harsin’s answers after the team’s loss to Arkansas. Besides Scott Frost, no one’s seat was hotter entering the 2022 college football season than Bryan Harsin. His first season with Auburn did not go well, as they finished 6-7 on the year, and saw turnover on both the roster and coaching staff. The 2022 season has not gone much better, as they were 3-4 entering Week 9.
Cardinals: 4 aces St. Louis should trade for this offseason
The Cardinals are lacking a top-end starter in their rotation and could look to these five names to fill in this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals made two trades at the deadline to acquire starting pitching in the forms of Jose Quintana and Jordan Montgomery. Both moves proved to be excellent for St. Louis, as they desperately needed starters who could give them quality innings. This offseason, the Cardinals need to have their eyes set on higher level starters.
Jackson in Action
Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson opens up about a life, family and legacy spanning New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Charlotte. Donte Jackson looks down, then locks eyes with his opponent. He thinks about the film he’s watched, scanning the receiver for tendencies and tells. He watches each step, practicing his...
FanSided
293K+
Followers
559K+
Post
148M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0