Troy Record
East Greenbush man pleads not guilty to burglary, multiple assaults in Bethlehem
SELKIRK, N.Y. — Albany County District Attorney David Soares announced this week that Adam Matteson Jr., 36, of East Greenbush, pleaded not guilty to a six-count indictment before the Hon. Andra Ackerman in Albany County Court Wednesday morning. The indictment, handed up on Oct. 21, includes one count of...
Shooting suspect charged for previous incident
On Thursday, October 27, Bennington Police Department took Bennington shooting suspect, Elliot Russell into custody in Hoosick Falls. According to the Hoosick Falls Police Department, Russell was allegedly involved in a separate incident on October 22.
Suspect Nabbed In Antisemitic Postings On SUNY Albany Campus
A man suspected of posting antisemitic propaganda on the SUNY Albany campus has been arrested. New York State University Police first reached out to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, saying the agency was investigating after stickers containing antisemitic imagery were found posted around the campus. The agency included a...
UAlbany police arrest anti-Semitic sticker suspect
Chief of University Police Department Paul Burlingame confirmed they have identified who posted hate stickers on the UAlbany campus. Anti-Semitic stickers were posted around UAlbany campus on Tuesday, October 25.
ACSO: 12-year-old threatens school shooting
According to a release from the Albany County Sheriff's Office, the 7th grader "had stated that he would shoot other students in the head if he was allowed to carry his book bag into the school."
WRGB
Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes
COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
Family, advocates call for charges against Jordan Young be dropped
Advocates gathered with Jordan Young's family in Albany on Wednesday to call on the Albany County District Attorney's Office to drop the criminal charges against him.
WNYT
Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect
One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WRGB
Task Force raids motel room, finds "candy-like" pills, say police
Poughkeepsie, NY (WRGB) — A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on drug charges following the execution of a warrant by the Dutchess County Task Force. Task Force agents raided a room at the Red Roof Inn in the town of Poughkeepsie. There, according to police, agents seized a quantity of “candy-like” pills determined to be Methamphetamine and a quantity of crack cocaine.
WRGB
Parolee removed monitoring device, accused of burglary and assault, say police
SELKIRK, NY (WRGB) — 36-year-old Adam Matteson, Jr. of East Greenbush has pleaded not guilty to a 6 count indictment, accusing him of attacking two victims in Bethlehem on September 16, 2022. Prosecutors with the Albany County District Attorney's Office say Matteson is facing charges of Burglary in the...
WRGB
12-year-old accused of making threat against other students
VOORHEESVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sherriff's Office has charged a 12-year-old with making a terroristic threat of mass harm. According to investigators, on October 26th, at around 2:00 PM, deputies responded to the Clayton A. Bouton Middle School. There, according to police, a 7th grader is accused...
Police: Cohoes traffic stop nets 34 grams of cocaine
A Watervliet man wanted on felony charges out of the City of Watervliet was found in Cohoes Wednesday afternoon, according to the Cohoes Police Department.
WRGB
Charges expected following school threat made on social media
BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say charges are expected following an investigation into a threat against the Ballston Spa School District. According to the Sheriff's Office, a threat was made on Snapchat on October 26th. A 15-year-old teen was identified as the suspect who...
Inmate allegedly throws urine at Correction Officer
The Albany County Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of Dylan J. Walters, an inmate at the Albany County Correctional Facility. Walters was allegedly involved in an incident involving a correction officer inside the facility.
Investigators probe threat to Ballston Spa schools
On Wednesday afternoon, the Saratoga County Sheriff's Office got word of a threat made against the Ballston Spa Central School District.
Albany man admits to drug trafficking intentions
United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman announced Rodney Matthews, 49 of Albany pled guilty to having and intending to distribute cocaine and heroin. Freedman also reports Matthews had a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
Driver in critical condition after crash in Knox
A 23-year-old from Knox is in critical condition after they crashed their car on Knox Cave Road on Thursday, according to the Albany County Sheriff's Office.
WNYT
Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk
A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
Albany man sentenced after pleading guilty to multiple charges
An Albany man was sentenced today after previously pleading guilty to multiple charges.
WRGB
Man arrested during traffic stop for possession of multiple drugs, say State Police
WILTON, NY (WRGB) — State Police say they have arrested Daniel Yousef, 25, of Staten Island, New York for Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance and Criminal Possession of Cannabis. Police say just after 12:00 PM on October 20th, troopers stopped a Dodge Pickup on I-87 in the town...
