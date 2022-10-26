ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed In Antisemitic Postings On SUNY Albany Campus

A man suspected of posting antisemitic propaganda on the SUNY Albany campus has been arrested. New York State University Police first reached out to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 26, saying the agency was investigating after stickers containing antisemitic imagery were found posted around the campus. The agency included a...
ALBANY, NY
WRGB

Man wanted in Watervliet arrested in Cohoes

COHOES, NY (WRGB) — A man wanted by Watervliet Police was taken into custody following a what police call a "high-risk vehicle stop" in Cohoes. On October 26th, just after noon, Cohoes and State Police located 23-year-old Ethan X. Jordan in the area of Third Street and Bridge Avenue in the City of Cohoes.
COHOES, NY
WNYT

Bail denied for Washington County gun heist suspect

One of five suspects connected to the burglary of a Kingsbury gun shop appeared before a judge on Thursday. NewsChannel 13 was the only TV station with a camera in court. Martin Taft, 47, of Salem, told the judge he wanted to go home to his kids. However, Judge Kelly McKeighan wouldn’t allow it – especially after the prosecutor read a list of Taft’s long criminal record. Over the course of his lifetime, Taft has been convicted of three felonies, and two misdemeanors. He has failed to show up for court twice.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Task Force raids motel room, finds "candy-like" pills, say police

Poughkeepsie, NY (WRGB) — A 25-year-old woman has been arrested on drug charges following the execution of a warrant by the Dutchess County Task Force. Task Force agents raided a room at the Red Roof Inn in the town of Poughkeepsie. There, according to police, agents seized a quantity of “candy-like” pills determined to be Methamphetamine and a quantity of crack cocaine.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
WRGB

12-year-old accused of making threat against other students

VOORHEESVILLE, NY (WRGB) — The Albany County Sherriff's Office has charged a 12-year-old with making a terroristic threat of mass harm. According to investigators, on October 26th, at around 2:00 PM, deputies responded to the Clayton A. Bouton Middle School. There, according to police, a 7th grader is accused...
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
WRGB

Charges expected following school threat made on social media

BALLSTON SPA, NY (WRGB) — The Saratoga County Sheriff's Office say charges are expected following an investigation into a threat against the Ballston Spa School District. According to the Sheriff's Office, a threat was made on Snapchat on October 26th. A 15-year-old teen was identified as the suspect who...
BALLSTON SPA, NY
WNYT

Albany driver accused of DWI, killing man on sidewalk

A man who was walking on a sidewalk in Albany is dead after a drunken driver went off the road and hit him Monday evening. That’s according to Albany police. Larry Cunningham, 62, of Albany died at the scene. Police say 26-year-old Jose Guevara-Bonilla of Albany was speeding on...
ALBANY, NY

