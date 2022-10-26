Read full article on original website
Related
Former Lujan Grisham staffer claims he is receiving death threats
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A high-profile public relations professional who accused Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham of sexual harassment when he worked for her says his life is in danger. Last night, James Hallinan called New Mexico State Police from Philadelphia to tell them he was being threatened by someone named Angel on social media. Since Hallinan no […]
KRQE News 13
Oklahoma sues federal prisons for inmate it wants to execute
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma is suing the Federal Bureau of Prisons for custody of a state death row inmate whom the bureau is refusing to hand over, with the state saying the man’s scheduled execution cannot be carried out in December if he’s not returned soon.
Man behind Epstein ranch fake deed accused of hiring hitman
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Florida man KRQE News 13 exposed in an investigation for fraudulently filing deeds for Jeffrey Epstein’s New Mexico ranch is now accused of hiring a hitman to cover up his federal crimes. Mystery, money, and sex scandals surround the sprawling Zorro Ranch near Stanley, New Mexico, once owned by convicted […]
Doña Ana County man accused of making threats against water company
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Doña Ana County man is facing federal charges for allegedly making threats against his water company. Shane Watkins, 36, of La Mesa, is accused of making two phone calls to the Lower Rio Grande Public Water Works Authority in September 2021 and June 2022 saying he would burn it down. The United […]
KRQE News 13
Oz-Mastriano: An awkward pair atop Pennsylvania’s GOP ticket
MALVERN, Pa. (AP) — On a chilly Saturday morning in mid-October, state and national Republican Party leaders made their way to a hotel patio restaurant in the critically important Philadelphia suburbs to energize loyalists heading into next month’s election that features an awkwardly fitting pair at the top of the Pennsylvania ticket.
New Mexico Poison & Drug Information Center warns about edibles during Halloween
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Halloween is Monday and officials are reminding parents to be careful of edibles that look just like regular candy. The New Mexico Poison and Drug Information Center, says they’ve seen an increase in cannabis-related emergency calls and they fear it could get worse. “You know the two-year-old, the three-year-old those are the kids, […]
Proposed changes to New Mexico’s constitutional amendments: What you need to know
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – In addition to choosing candidates, voters can also consider changes to the state’s constitution. On the ballot are three proposed amendments, so here’s what you need to know about each. Amendment 1: School funding and calendar changes The first amendment on the ballot could impact education in New Mexico. Currently, New Mexico’s […]
KRQE News 13
State of Texas: ‘We need something done now,’ Uvalde families confront DPS director
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — The head of Texas’ top law enforcement agency, Col. Steven McCraw, said the Department of Public Safety “did not fail” the Uvalde community in its response to the May 24 mass school shooting. McCraw’s comments come weeks after he said he would step...
Biden to travel to New Mexico for events with governor ahead of midterms
President Biden will visit New Mexico next week for events with Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D), marking the second time a White House official has traveled to the state ahead of November’s midterm elections. Biden will head to New Mexico on Nov. 3, the White House said, for events with the governor and other state […]
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Oct. 28 – Nov. 3
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events from October 28 – Nov. 3 around New Mexico. Oct. 28-Nov. 3 – ABQ Trolley Co. | Best of ABQ City Tour – A fully narrated and guided tour experience in an open-air trolley. Riders will get to explore the concepts of red and green chile, check out film locations, and more. The troll rides end on October 30; rides occur weekly on Sunday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Tickets range from $20 – $30.
Record fish caught in New Mexico
Big fan of fishing? Check out the biggest catches in the state.
New Mexico rancher honored for work with Hereford breed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – New Mexico rancher Bill King has been inducted into the Hereford Association Hall of Fame. The designation is given to ranchers who have dynamically influenced the direction and advancement of the Hereford breed. The Kings have been ranching for more than 100 years. Bill King started his Hereford herd as a high […]
KRQE News 13
Hawaii’s Big Island gets warning as huge volcano rumbles
HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii officials are warning residents of the Big Island that the world’s largest active volcano, Mauna Loa, is sending signals that it may erupt. Although an eruption isn’t imminent, scientists are on alert because of a recent spike in earthquakes at the volcano’s summit. Experts say it would take just a few hours for lava to reach homes closest to the volcano, which last erupted in 1984.
Project to begin to improve creek stability along the Pecos River
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Santa Fe National Forest is working on a project to better protect the Pecos River and nearby habitats. The project will focus on about 1,000 feet of the river near Cowles. Crews will install structures to reduce erosion, enhance fish habitat, and improve the river’s ability to withstand flooding. They will also […]
KRQE News 13
Fall storm brings rain, snow, wind and cold to New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is milder and quiet. Temperatures are mostly above freezing, in the 30s, 40s and 50s. However, temperatures will not be warming up much for central or northern New Mexico, thanks to a cold front moving in, so keep the warmer layer around. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and rain and snow will hold off for most areas during the morning commute.
Friday Night Football – Week 11
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The final week of the regular season was full of big plays as district titles were on the line. Here is a breakdown of some of the action. Defending state champion Cleveland hosted rival Rio Rancho at Lightning Bolt Stadium for a game that would be tied at the half. However, after […]
KRQE News 13
Warming Temperatures into Early Next Week
Calm and quiet conditions have descended upon the Desert Southwest, with a spectacular Saturday behind us. Plenty of sunshine, and not many clouds in the sky across the state. This has allowed temperatures to warm a degree or two compared to yesterday. These slowly warming temperatures will continue through the...
Comments / 0