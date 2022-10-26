NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Thursday morning is milder and quiet. Temperatures are mostly above freezing, in the 30s, 40s and 50s. However, temperatures will not be warming up much for central or northern New Mexico, thanks to a cold front moving in, so keep the warmer layer around. Skies are partly to mostly cloudy, and rain and snow will hold off for most areas during the morning commute.

HAWAII STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO