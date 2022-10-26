Read full article on original website
thesungazette.com
Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers
TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
DOJ: Felon sentenced for having loaded gun in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon pleaded guilty to firearm-related charges after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Friday, officials said 24-year-old Darien Williams pleaded guilty in court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 26, 2021, law enforcement officers tried […]
Porterville Recorder
Sentences handed down in gang shooting
On Thursday in Department 22 in the South County Detention Center, the court sentenced Jose Cardenas, 23, and Tony Gentry, 24, to prison for their involvement in a 2017 shooting that killed an adult male. On January 1, 2017, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment on North D...
Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests
MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
DA: 2 sentenced in deadly New Year’s Day shooting in Porterville
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been sentenced to prison time for a deadly shooting on New Year’s Day in Porterville, according to the Tulare County District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials said a judge sentenced 23-year-old Jose Cardenas and 24-year-old Tony Gentry for their involvement in a shooting that left a man […]
2 arrested for shooting in front of Ivanhoe school, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for a shooting in front of an elementary school earlier this week, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Officials said 26-year-old Raul Tapia and 21-year-old Edward Zepeda were arrested in connection to a shooting in front of Ivanhoe Elementary School at 4:00 p.m. on […]
Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner sentenced to 45 years to life
On Thursday, Fresno County murder suspect Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life in prison.
Woman and deputy shot at by Ivanhoe man, deputies say
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man shot a woman and shot at a deputy in Ivanhoe on Friday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 4:00 p.m. they were called out to a home near Ave 330 and Road 156 for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, officials […]
Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
Bakersfield Now
Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
‘We have not held him accountable,’ says Fresno’s police chief
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – New details are emerging about a crime that took place Wednesday morning at the Ford Lithia dealership in Fresno. Police identified the suspect in the stabbing as 36-year-old Manuel Bracker and said it was not the first time he had attacked someone he did not know. Police say Bracker allegedly followed […]
2 arrested for shooting at car in Fresno, police say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for shooting at an occupied vehicle earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Friday, officials announced that 19-year-old Josiah Goolsby and 21-year-old Levi Dill-Williams were arrested in connection to a shooting on July 17. Around 10:00 p.m. the night of the shooting, officers […]
15-year-old killed in Pacific Street shooting, suspect arrested: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in East Bakersfield and a suspect has been arrested, according to police. Bakersfield police officers and emergency units were called to Pacific Street near Brown Street at around 6:20 p.m. According to a statement, a 15-year-old boy was found with severe gunshot wounds […]
DOJ: 3 Fresno men charged in counterfeit check ring
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three Fresno men have been charged for cashing hundreds of counterfeit checks throughout the Central Valley, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Thursday, October 20, officials said 43-year-old Jeffrey Michalk, 40-year-old Steve Gomez, and 48-year-old Michael Dugan were indicted on conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft […]
thesungazette.com
Sheriffs seize money, drugs and guns in major bust
TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in combination with other agencies took down a huge drug and firearm trafficking operation that totaled 13 arrests from around Tulare County. On Monday Oct. 24, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, they worked with nine other law enforcement...
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 27, 2022
The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender recently released from prison but is now wanted again. Marshals are looking for Eric Delrio, 46. He is a parolee at-large and considered a high-risk sex offender. Delrio was featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last year.
2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
Man pleads no contest to felony in connection to chase resulting in deadly police shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Early April 20, police tried to pull over a maroon Chevy Tahoe driving recklessly in the area of South H Street and Planz Road. The Tahoe matched the description of a stolen vehicle. It led officers on a brief chase that ultimately resulted in police fatally shooting passenger Jesus Javier Aleman. […]
Lisa Core case: Trial postponed for woman charged in crash that killed siblings
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman charged with murder in a December crash that killed two siblings won’t stand trial until next year. On Thursday, the trial of Lisa Core, which had been scheduled for next month, was postponed to Feb. 6. Core, 47, was allegedly under the influence of prescription medications when her car […]
