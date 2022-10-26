ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulare County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
thesungazette.com

Deputies arrest man for shooting woman, at officers

TULARE COUNTY – An Ivanhoe man shot a woman and then turned the gun on deputies who were responding to a domestic disturbance call. According to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, just after 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 28, deputies were called to a home near Avenue 330 and Road 156 in Ivanhoe for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, Joey See, 24, shot the woman inside the home and then fired several rounds at the deputy as he approached the front door.
IVANHOE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: Felon sentenced for having loaded gun in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A felon pleaded guilty to firearm-related charges after he was caught with a gun last year, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Friday, officials said 24-year-old Darien Williams pleaded guilty in court to being a felon in possession of a firearm. On August 26, 2021, law enforcement officers tried […]
FRESNO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sentences handed down in gang shooting

On Thursday in Department 22 in the South County Detention Center, the court sentenced Jose Cardenas, 23, and Tony Gentry, 24, to prison for their involvement in a 2017 shooting that killed an adult male. On January 1, 2017, Porterville Police Officers were dispatched to an apartment on North D...
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

Multi-agency gang enforcement operation ends in 20 arrests

MCFARLAND, Calif. (KGET) — The McFarland and Delano Police Departments hosted a Street Interdiction Team operation that ended in 20 arrests Wednesday in northern Kern County. The arrests consisted of 3 felony and 19 misdemeanors. During the course of the operation, officers recovered an unregistered .22 caliber semi-automatic rifle, narcotics, paraphernalia, and other weapons, according […]
MCFARLAND, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Woman and deputy shot at by Ivanhoe man, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man shot a woman and shot at a deputy in Ivanhoe on Friday afternoon, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say around 4:00 p.m. they were called out to a home near Ave 330 and Road 156 for a domestic disturbance. When the first deputy arrived, officials […]
IVANHOE, CA
KGET

Man dies of injuries weeks after assault, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET)– The Bakersfield Police Department said a man died of injuries from an assault in September and officers made an arrest of a suspect Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to Peachwood Court on Sept. 15 for a report of assault. At the time, Javier Ahumada, 36, of Bakersfield declined medical aid and then […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Man assaulted in SW Bakersfield in September dies, suspect arrested

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man assaulted in southwest Bakersfield in September has died and a suspect was arrested today, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Sept. 15, officers responded to the 4000 block of Peachwood Court regarding a report of an assault. Upon arrival, officers contacted a...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Man sentenced for killing ex-girlfriend, leaving body in California Aqueduct

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 28-year-old from Tracy has been sentenced in Fresno County to prison time for killing his ex-girlfriend and leaving her body in the California Aqueduct, according to the District Attorney’s Office. On Thursday, officials announced that 28-year-old Kaleo Schreiner was sentenced to 45 years to life for the murder of […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 arrested for shooting at car in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested for shooting at an occupied vehicle earlier this year, according to the Fresno Police Department. On Friday, officials announced that 19-year-old Josiah Goolsby and 21-year-old Levi Dill-Williams were arrested in connection to a shooting on July 17. Around 10:00 p.m. the night of the shooting, officers […]
FRESNO, CA
KGET

15-year-old killed in Pacific Street shooting, suspect arrested: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 15-year-old was shot and killed Friday evening in East Bakersfield and a suspect has been arrested, according to police. Bakersfield police officers and emergency units were called to Pacific Street near Brown Street at around 6:20 p.m. According to a statement, a 15-year-old boy was found with severe gunshot wounds […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DOJ: 3 Fresno men charged in counterfeit check ring

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three Fresno men have been charged for cashing hundreds of counterfeit checks throughout the Central Valley, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. On Thursday, October 20, officials said 43-year-old Jeffrey Michalk, 40-year-old Steve Gomez, and 48-year-old Michael Dugan were indicted on conspiracy, theft of public money, and aggravated identity theft […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Sheriffs seize money, drugs and guns in major bust

TULARE COUNTY – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office in combination with other agencies took down a huge drug and firearm trafficking operation that totaled 13 arrests from around Tulare County. On Monday Oct. 24, according to the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office, they worked with nine other law enforcement...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KGET 17

Golden Empire Most Wanted: Oct. 27, 2022

The U.S. Marshals are looking for a man considered a high-risk sex offender recently released from prison but is now wanted again. Marshals are looking for Eric Delrio, 46. He is a parolee at-large and considered a high-risk sex offender. Delrio was featured on Golden Empire Most Wanted last year.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen utility vehicle

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office made two arrests in connection with a stolen utility vehicle Monday. Sheriff’s detectives found the Kubota side-by-side vehicle at a property in the 5700 block of Ino Madera Street in Lamont but the vehicle was stolen from a farm in the Buttonwillow area overnight, according to […]
LAMONT, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy