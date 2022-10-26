ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

1-5 Nets Hold Players-Only Meeting After ‘Disaster' vs. Pacers

Nets hold players-only meeting six games into season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's...
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

LeBron James Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lakers' 0-4 Start

LeBron James posts cryptic message amid Lakers' 0-4 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It didn't take long for LeBron James' first cryptic social media post of the new NBA season. After the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-4 with a loss to the Denver Nuggets, James posted an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sofi Stadium Awarded Host Rights to 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

Soccer will return to SoFi Stadium in 2023. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final will be played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, the organization announced on Thursday. The Gold Cup pits North American squads against each other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Associated Press

Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model

HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and I have to follow the rule,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t use it today.” Maldonado was 0 for 3 in a 5-2 win over the Phillies that evened the Series at one game apiece. In the opener, Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Buffalo Bills Unveil First Design Images of Their New $1.4 Billion Stadium

The stadium will draw $850 million in taxpayer funding, which has provoked widespread criticism. The stadium won't have a roof, but it will feature an inside bowl and stacked seating design to provide some protection from the wintry elements. The Buffalo Bills have released the first images of their eagerly...
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and fight result tonight

Jake Paul stayed unbeaten in his professional boxing venture on Saturday night, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round. Paul, 25, was a victor on all three judges’ scorecards after the full eight rounds (77-74, 78-73, 78-73), improving his record to 6-0 (4 knockouts).Prior to the cruiserweight main event in Arizona, the American had knocked out each opponent he had faced, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight – 10 months ago. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Silva entered the Desert Diamond Arena with a 3-1 pro boxing record and a points...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy