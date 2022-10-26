Read full article on original website
Obama Reportedly Looking to Buy NBA TeamNews Breaking LIVEPhoenix, AZ
Bob's Burgers Pop-Up Slinging Burgers For Limited TimeGreyson FMesa, AZ
Daniel Reis - The Hobbs Burglar is a Former Property Accountant Who Posted About BidenMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Hobbs Burglary Gets Political - Kari Lake Says She Can't Believe Hobbs Blames HerMark HakePhoenix, AZ
Expect Closures This Weekend Around Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix on Highway I-10Mark HakePhoenix, AZ
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
1-5 Nets Hold Players-Only Meeting After ‘Disaster' vs. Pacers
Nets hold players-only meeting six games into season originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. Is it already time to press the panic button on Brooklyn?. After falling to 1-5 with a 125-116 home loss to the Indiana Pacers on Saturday, Ben Simmons revealed the Nets held a players-only meeting. That's...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
LeBron James Posts Cryptic Message Amid Lakers' 0-4 Start
LeBron James posts cryptic message amid Lakers' 0-4 start originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. It didn't take long for LeBron James' first cryptic social media post of the new NBA season. After the Los Angeles Lakers fell to 0-4 with a loss to the Denver Nuggets, James posted an...
Astros put on a masterclass in Game 2, ready for 'rowdy' World Series atmosphere in Philadelphia
Houston's clinical performance evened the World Series, with three games coming up in Philadelphia starting Monday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mattress Mack's $10 Million Bets on the World Series Could Net Him a Record $75 Million
Mattress Mack has bet a total of $10 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. He's hedged his bet with a promotion at his furniture store in Houston. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim McIngvale, the Texas furniture salesman who famously hedges sports bets with furniture...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sofi Stadium Awarded Host Rights to 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final
Soccer will return to SoFi Stadium in 2023. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final will be played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, the organization announced on Thursday. The Gold Cup pits North American squads against each other...
Astros' Maldonado forced to change bats from outdated model
HOUSTON (AP) — Astros catcher Martín Maldonado was forced to switch bats for Game 2 of the World Series on Saturday night after it was determined the Albert Pujols model he swung in the opener was no longer allowed in the majors. “A rule is a rule, and I have to follow the rule,” he said. “That’s why I didn’t use it today.” Maldonado was 0 for 3 in a 5-2 win over the Phillies that evened the Series at one game apiece. In the opener, Maldonado went 1 for 3 with an RBI single in a 6-5 loss in 10 innings.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Buffalo Bills Unveil First Design Images of Their New $1.4 Billion Stadium
The stadium will draw $850 million in taxpayer funding, which has provoked widespread criticism. The stadium won't have a roof, but it will feature an inside bowl and stacked seating design to provide some protection from the wintry elements. The Buffalo Bills have released the first images of their eagerly...
Jake Paul vs Anderson Silva LIVE: Stream, latest updates and fight result tonight
Jake Paul stayed unbeaten in his professional boxing venture on Saturday night, outpointing UFC legend Anderson Silva after knocking down the Brazilian in the final round. Paul, 25, was a victor on all three judges’ scorecards after the full eight rounds (77-74, 78-73, 78-73), improving his record to 6-0 (4 knockouts).Prior to the cruiserweight main event in Arizona, the American had knocked out each opponent he had faced, including former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in his last fight – 10 months ago. Meanwhile, 47-year-old Silva entered the Desert Diamond Arena with a 3-1 pro boxing record and a points...
