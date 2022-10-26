ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dawson Springs, KY

Dawson Springs student tests positive for whooping cough

By Aaron Chatman
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AJW1_0ineVSdF00

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Health officials say a grade school student at Dawson Springs Independent Schools has tested positive for Pertussis, also known as whooping cough.

Superintendent Leonard Whalen made the announcement publicly Wednesday afternoon, noting info was sent home with all students the same day.

USI Public Safety, first responders help deliver healthy baby boy

School officials say the one positive to this situation is that the vast majority of students and staff have already been vaccinated against it, making it less likely an outbreak will occur.

According to Superintendent Whalen, schools will be doing their best to sanitize and disinfect their classrooms.

You can read the school’s urgent notice and the county’s health department’s statement below.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KuuGB_0ineVSdF00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RtMWF_0ineVSdF00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 8

Related
wevv.com

Hopkins County Schools are faced with bus driver shortage

Hopkins County is like a lot of districts across the county as they are faced with staff shortage of bus drivers. Hopkins County Schools district faces bus driver shortage. The Hopkins County Schools district is facing a bus driver shortage that has impacted students getting to and from school.
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
horseandrider.com

First Kentucky Horse Tests Positive for WNV

On Oct. 25, the Kentucky Department of Agriculture confirmed a 3-year-old Tennessee Walking Horse mare in McLean County tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV). She was lethargic, had muscle fasciculations (twitching), and was sensitive to touch on and around her head beginning on Oct. 14. She is recovering. This is the first confirmed case of equine WNV in Kentucky in 2022.
KENTUCKY STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Family has close encounter with RSV

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– A tristate family is urging parents to keep their sick kids at home after having a close encounter with RSV. Kelsey Schapker thought her 3-year-old daughter, Kendi, was developing a cold. “She had a fever, stomach ache, a runny nose, and congestion,” she says. When her Kendi’s fever spiked to 105, Schapker […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Henderson Leadership Initiative welcomes new cohort soon

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Leadership Initiative is working to both impact the community and economy. HLI is a cohort of community leaders working to develop the skills necessary to influence the community and propel their careers for the betterment of the city. Bob Lawson, an HLI Class of...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

People get creative with hay bales in Madisonville

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Visitors to Mahr Park might notice an array of creative designs on a series of hay bales. Officials say the hay bales are a part of the Harvest Fest Event that the city has had for the last two years. A spokesperson says there is an application process for the hay bales […]
MADISONVILLE, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Workshop in Evansville focuses on psychological healing

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Saint Vincent partnered with the Washington D.C. based Center for Mind-Body Medicine for a workshop on Tuesday to teach participants how to address and treat psychological trauma. A physician with the center says their work has taken them worldwide, and that the center focuses on self-care, social support and community building. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
westkentuckystar.com

2020 Caldwell County murder case dismissed to feds

The murder case against a South Carolina man who allegedly killed his wife and buried her body in a shallow grave near Fredonia has been dismissed in Caldwell County. Joseph Florentine is charged with murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of 36-year old Nicole Renee Florentine, whose body was found in Hill Cemetery in 2020.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
westkentuckystar.com

Fugitive from Indiana arrested in Caldwell County

Caldwell County deputies arrested an Indiana fugitive over the weekend. A complaint of a suspicious person on Railroad Lane outside Princeton on Saturday morning brought deputies into contact with 34-year-old Jonathan Millikan. Deputies said that after further investigation, Millikan was taken into custody and charged with theft of a motor vehicle license plate.
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville restaurants battling staffing shortages, occasional closures

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses and restaurants across the country have struggled to keep themselves afloat, citing staffing issues, a lack of resources or even employee burnout. Those issues are still plaguing businesses in the Evansville area. Gerst Haus has been a staple...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Daviess Co. man named KY Farm Bureau Farmer of the Year

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) – Kentucky Farm Bureau (KFB) announced that Gary Cecil of Daviess County has been selected as the 2022 KFB Farmer of the Year. This annual KFB award recognizes an individual whose efforts not only strengthen the state’s agriculture industry, but also demonstrate service and leadership both on and off the farm. […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy