ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sofi Stadium Awarded Host Rights to 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final

Soccer will return to SoFi Stadium in 2023. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final will be played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, the organization announced on Thursday. The Gold Cup pits North American squads against each other...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Suns vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Footprint Center. New Orleans isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Tri-City Herald

76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers got some much-needed revenge on Friday night. As if their 1-3 start couldn’t look worse after a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the Sixers were dominated by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night to drop to 1-4 on the year. Sixers head coach Doc...
CHICAGO, IL
ESPN

Doncic leads Dallas against Oklahoma City after 41-point showing

Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 129-125 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS Sports

Watch Nets vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game

This Saturday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.17 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Barclays Center. The Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 18 of 2019.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Thunder vs. Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday

The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) play the Dallas Mavericks (2-2) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (2-3) are winners of two straight after starting the season losing their first three games. Both wins came at home against the LA Clippers. Meanwhile, the Mavericks return home after an overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets in which Luka Doncic scored 41 points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy