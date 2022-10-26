Read full article on original website
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Sofi Stadium Awarded Host Rights to 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final
Soccer will return to SoFi Stadium in 2023. The 2023 CONCACAF Gold Cup Final will be played at SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers, on Sunday, July 16, 2023, the organization announced on Thursday. The Gold Cup pits North American squads against each other...
CBS Sports
Suns vs. Pelicans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The New Orleans Pelicans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. After a few days' rest for both teams, they and the Phoenix Suns will meet up at 10 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Footprint Center. New Orleans isn't expected to win, but seeing as the odds didn't stop them last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.
Tri-City Herald
76ers vs. Bulls: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds Saturday
The Philadelphia 76ers got some much-needed revenge on Friday night. As if their 1-3 start couldn’t look worse after a win against the Indiana Pacers on Monday, the Sixers were dominated by the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night to drop to 1-4 on the year. Sixers head coach Doc...
CBS Sports
Raptors vs. 76ers live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online
The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will face off in an Atlantic Division clash at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 28 at Scotiabank Arena. The Raptors will be strutting in after a victory while Philadelphia will be stumbling in from a defeat. Toronto is hoping for another win. They beat...
Golden State Warriors vs. Miami Heat Expected Lineups, Match Predictions, Injuries Updates
Both sides are eager to chalk up a win after contrasting starts to the new season.
ESPN
Doncic leads Dallas against Oklahoma City after 41-point showing
Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (2-2, 10th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic scored 41 points in the Dallas Mavericks' 129-125 overtime victory against the Brooklyn Nets. Dallas went 36-16 in Western Conference games...
Photos: Jake Paul's unanimous decision victory over Anderson Silva
YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul defeated former UFC star Anderson Silva by a unanimous decision in an eight-round 187-pound fight Saturday in Glendale, Arizona. Here are images from the fight. All photos by Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY Sports.
CBS Sports
Watch Nets vs. Pacers: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NBA game
This Saturday, the Indiana Pacers are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 121.17 points per matchup. They might have tired legs after a game yesterday as they head on the road against the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. ET Oct. 29 at Barclays Center. The Pacers have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with Brooklyn and are hoping to record their first victory since Nov. 18 of 2019.
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | October 28
The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) face the Phoenix Suns (3-1) on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Footprint Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSNO, and BSAZ. The Suns are a 7.5-point favorite against the Pelicans when the Suns and the Pelicans meet. The matchup features a point total of 225.5.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Mattress Mack's $10 Million Bets on the World Series Could Net Him a Record $75 Million
Mattress Mack has bet a total of $10 million on the Houston Astros to win the World Series. He's hedged his bet with a promotion at his furniture store in Houston. Mattress Mack is at it again. Jim McIngvale, the Texas furniture salesman who famously hedges sports bets with furniture...
Thunder vs. Mavericks: Lineups, injury reports and broadcast info for Saturday
The Oklahoma City Thunder (2-3) play the Dallas Mavericks (2-2) on Saturday, and if you’re wondering how you can watch the action live, you’ve come to the right place. The Thunder (2-3) are winners of two straight after starting the season losing their first three games. Both wins came at home against the LA Clippers. Meanwhile, the Mavericks return home after an overtime win against the Brooklyn Nets in which Luka Doncic scored 41 points.
Comments / 0