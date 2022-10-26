ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Sen. Warren Says Big Banks Fail to Prevent ‘Rampant' Fraud on Payment Platform Zelle, Urges CFPB to Tighten Regulations

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., sent a letter to Consumer Financial Protection Bureau urging tighter regulations to root out fraud on payment platform Zelle. Warren said her investigation into Zelle found that the big banks that use the platform have not fully refunded the "vast majority" of customers defrauded on the platform.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain Warned After Hatch Act Violation Flagged by Former Trump Official Stephen Miller

White House chief of staff Ron Klain received a warning for violating the Hatch Act, which prohibits government officials from using government resources for political activities. Klain's retweet of a political post was brought to the Office of the Special Counsel's attention by America First Legal, which is run by...
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Amazon Quietly Gave $400,000 to Conservative Nonprofit That Opposed New Antitrust Legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Court Just Ruled That CFPB's Funding Is Unconstitutional, and That Could Be ‘Catastrophic' for Mortgage Markets

A court ruling against the CFPB on payday lenders called into question the agency's authority. The ruling, however, threatens to undermine the U.S. mortgage market. A court tossed out a regulation written by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau for payday lenders last week, saying the agency's funding was unconstitutional and that it, therefore, lacked the ability to curb the industry.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Pending Home Sales Fell 10% in September, Much Worse Than Expected

Pending home sales suffered a worse decline than expected from August to September, as mortgage rates surged. Economists had predicted a 4% drop. Sales were down 31% year over year. Excluding April 2020, at the start of the Covid pandemic, the pending home sales index is at its lowest level...

Comments / 0

Community Policy