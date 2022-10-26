ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, NE

Stolen frozen beef leads investigators to multimillion-dollar crime ring

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05mbuI_0ineUadY00

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Three people have been arrested as part of an investigation into stolen beef that detectives said revealed a crime ring spanning several states.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that it began investigating after several semi-trailers filled with stolen beef were stolen in Nebraska.

Over several days in June, multiple semi-trailers and loads of frozen beef were stolen from businesses in Nebraska in a series of crimes that investigators believed were linked, as we reported at the time.

Deputies said in the news release that since June, investigators working with the Department of Homeland Security identified a total of 45 thefts across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, South Dakota, North Dakota and Wisconsin totaling $9 million in losses. Detectives described the thefts as a “highly sophisticated organized criminal enterprise” and said the ring was targeting beef and pork packaging plants.

With assistance from federal agencies and Florida law enforcement agencies, Ledier Machin Andino, Delvis Fuentes and Yoslany Levya Del Sol were arrested and charged with transportation of stolen goods and money laundering.

Detectives said they were able to recover three semi-trailers and approximately $550,000 worth of merchandise, KLKN reported.

The three men are facing charges in federal court in Florida, and no information on attorneys representing them was available Wednesday, The Associated Press reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Legal loophole allows THC products banned elsewhere to be sold in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s a high you can buy. THC products are being sold right now all across Central Florida, and unlike some other states, it’s completely legal here. It’s called delta-8 THC, and the Food and Drug Administration says it’s making some users sick. It’s even suspected to have led to a reaction that caused the death of a child who accidentally consumed it.
FLORIDA STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

‘Serious money’: 70-year-old woman wins lottery twice in one week in Delaware; wins $400K

WILMINGTON, Del. — A woman in Delaware won the lottery twice in one week and won $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes on the same day. According to a news release from the Delaware Lottery, a 70-year-old woman, who wanted to remain anonymous, won two-six figure prizes in a week totaling about $400,000. She claimed the winning prizes, however, on the same day on Oct. 20.
DELAWARE STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Biden votes early in Delaware for November midterms

WILMINGTON, Del. — (AP) — President Joe Biden — accompanied by one of his granddaughters, a first-time voter — cast his midterm ballot on Saturday. In-person early voting in his home state of Delaware, where Biden regularly returns for weekends, began Friday. Democrats nationwide have encouraged voters to take advantage of early voting, either by mail-in ballots or at precincts where available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NY fitfully counts absentee ballots amid legal challenge

ALBANY, N.Y. — (AP) — Republican election officials around New York refused to process absentee ballots amid a court challenge earlier this week, but then began opening and scanning the ballots after a warning from the state attorney general, officials said. Up to two thirds of New York’s...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Prize-winning poet Gerald Stern dead at 97

NEW YORK — Gerald Stern, a prize-winning poet and New Jersey’s first poet laureate, died Thursday. He was 97. Stern died at Calvary Hospice in New York City, his longtime partner, Anne Marie Macari said, according to The New York Times. A statement from Macari, released Saturday by publisher WW Norton, did not include the cause of death.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
118K+
Followers
133K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy