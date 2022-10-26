ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, NC

Kansas City man facing drug charges, $2M bond after Martin County arrest

By Brandon Tester
 3 days ago

ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Missouri man is facing drug trafficking charges after Martin County deputies seized cocaine and money from his vehicle during a traffic stop on Friday, Oct. 21.

Hugo Antonio Lopez-Carreon Jr., 21, of Kansas City, was charged with trafficking in cocaine by possession and trafficking in cocaine by transportation. He was jailed under a $2 million secured bond.

The traffic stop happened on North Main Street in Robersonville at 1 p.m. Friday, according to a press release.

During the stop, a K9 indicated that there was an odor of controlled substances in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, deputies seized five kilograms of cocaine and $36,600 in cash.

(Martin County Sheriff’s Office)
