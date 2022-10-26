Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
1 Person Injured In A Rollover Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
The Washington State Patrol responded to a rollover crash that injured a person. The crash happened on the SR 520 Floating Bridge. According to the authorities, the driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. The officials believe that the windstorm indirectly caused the rollover. WSP said the...
Four teens injured in serious crash late Monday night in Issaquah
ISSAQUAH, Wash. — A violent crash in Issaquah sent four teenagers to the hospital. That Halloween night collision being blamed on speed. The crash happened in the Issaquah Highlands at about 11:15 last night. Investigators say the 18-year-old driver was speeding alongside another vehicle on Highlands Drive Northeast when...
Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue
Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
ifiberone.com
Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass
SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
shorelineareanews.com
Lynnwood Today: Concrete form falls, lands on construction worker at Sound Transit light rail job site
A light rail construction worker remains in critical condition at Harborview Medical Center after a concrete form collapsed and landed on him at a Sound Transit job site at 212th Street Southwest and Interstate 5 in Mountlake Terrace Thursday, October 27, 2022. According to South County Fire Community Outreach Manager...
2 injured in drive-by shooting near West Seattle’s Alki Beach
SEATTLE — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting near Alki Beach in West Seattle Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle police said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Alki Avenue Southwest and 62nd Avenue Southwest around 10:10 p.m. Monday. When officers...
State patrol asks for public's help solving fatal road rage shooting near Skykomish
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking for the public's help in solving the fatal shooting of a woman on State Route 2 earlier this month. The agency has launched a tip line and online portal to help gather information that might help solve the case.
KING-5
Two people shot near Alki Beach in Seattle
A 37-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were shot and injured. Both were taken to Harborview Medical Center.
Troopers find unusual passenger after semitruck crash in SoDo
SEATTLE — Troopers in Seattle’s SoDo area found an unusual passenger in the cab of a rolled over semitruck Thursday morning. Shortly before 10 a.m., a semi rolled over on the eastbound Interstate 90 on-ramp from Edgar Martinez Drive South. The driver was OK, but troopers found something...
Suspects ram car into Olympia pot shop during burglary; Police investigating
OLYMPIA, Wash. — A car slammed into an Olympia pot shop during a burglary early Saturday morning, and it was all caught on surveillance video. Olympia Police said around 3:30 a.m., a vehicle crashed into the Green Lady cannabis shop in West Olympia. Several suspects immediately got out of the car and stole products from the store.
There's an influx of people who aren't paying their car tabs. Does anyone know why? Are officers not enforcing this?
Tab renewals went out late during the pandemic in general, but there are also less police officers and they seem to have collectively decided this stuff doesn't matter. I genuinely can't remember the last time I saw someone pulled over at all. Although it seems kind of stupid that you can get a ticket for something that a cop or whoever enforces it, should be able to easily check in a database in like 10 seconds.
Man critically injured in shooting in Auburn parking lot
AUBURN, Wash. — An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the head at the parking lot of a Lowe’s store in Auburn early Tuesday morning. Auburn police responded to the shooting at 2:24 a.m., according to Kolby Crossley, a public information officer with the Auburn Police Department.
Family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery
SEATTLE — When Cali Fager’s 1-year-old baby was in surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital she wasn’t thinking about anything else. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery - they have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon,” Fager said. “It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
q13fox.com
Seattle Police investigate after a man was shot inside his Belltown apartment
SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot inside his Belltown apartment Friday evening. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot. Police responded to his apartment near the corner of Blanchard St. and 4th Ave. and found him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
Suspect arrested after man, woman found dead in Seattle’s Georgetown neighborhood
SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood. According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in a unit inside the Martin Court Apartments on Fourth Avenue South.
Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake
OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflective pond on the Washington state Capitol Campus has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
1 Dead, 2 Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Thurston (Thurston, WA)
The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office reported a multi-vehicle accident on Wednesday morning. The accident occurred at Johnson Road Southeast. It was reported at 7 a.m. The collision was between two cars. They collided when one hit the other while driving down Yelm Highway SE. The driver of the first...
KOMO News
Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire
MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
Suspect was arrested 4 times this year before Georgetown double homicide
SEATTLE — The 42-year-old man arrested for a double homicide in Seattle's Georgetown neighborhood was previously booked into jail four times this year. Most recently, John Williams was released from King County Jail Oct. 28, two days before a man and woman were found dead. Williams, who has not...
New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements
SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
KING 5
