Tukwila, WA

KIRO 7 Seattle

Car rolls down embankment in Bellevue

Crews with the Bellevue Fire Department responded to a report of a car going over an embankment in Bellevue on Monday. At about 9 a.m. on Oct. 31, crews responded to the incident on Coal Creek Parkway near Forest Drive. Pictures from the scene showed slick roads and a gray...
BELLEVUE, WA
ifiberone.com

Intoxicated Wenatchee man charged with vehicular homicide after crashing, and then being crashed into, near Snoqualmie Pass

SNOQUALMIE -- Troopers say 37-year-old Casey Jordan of Wenatchee faces a vehicular homicide charge after causing a wreck on I-90 just east of Snoqualmie Pass early Sunday. Troopers say an intoxicated Jordan was going east on I-90 at around 2:42 a.m. when he lost control of his Subaru and rolled, coming to rest in one of the lanes.
SNOQUALMIE PASS, WA
KING 5

2 injured in drive-by shooting near West Seattle’s Alki Beach

SEATTLE — Two people were injured in a drive-by shooting near Alki Beach in West Seattle Monday night, according to the Seattle Police Department (SPD). Seattle police said officers responded to reports of a shooting near Alki Avenue Southwest and 62nd Avenue Southwest around 10:10 p.m. Monday. When officers...
SEATTLE, WA
Local Insider

There's an influx of people who aren't paying their car tabs. Does anyone know why? Are officers not enforcing this?

Tab renewals went out late during the pandemic in general, but there are also less police officers and they seem to have collectively decided this stuff doesn't matter. I genuinely can't remember the last time I saw someone pulled over at all. Although it seems kind of stupid that you can get a ticket for something that a cop or whoever enforces it, should be able to easily check in a database in like 10 seconds.
KING 5

Family vehicle stolen from Seattle Children's hospital as child recovered from surgery

SEATTLE — When Cali Fager’s 1-year-old baby was in surgery inside Seattle Children’s hospital she wasn’t thinking about anything else. “Not a lot of kids are able to qualify for this surgery - they have to be pretty confident that it’s going to work and thank God for our neurology team and our surgeon,” Fager said. “It’s the hardest thing I have ever gone through in my life."
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police investigate after a man was shot inside his Belltown apartment

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot inside his Belltown apartment Friday evening. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot. Police responded to his apartment near the corner of Blanchard St. and 4th Ave. and found him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Dam removal part of plan to clean Olympia's Capitol Lake

OLYMPIA, Wash. — What was supposed to be a reflective pond on the Washington state Capitol Campus has turned into an ecological mess. The artificial lake was closed to the public in 2009 after invasive species were discovered in the water that failed to meet state water quality standards.
OLYMPIA, WA
KOMO News

Neighbors help rescue three people from Marysville house fire

MARYSVILLE, Wash. — The Maysville Fire District said three people were taken to the hospital Thursday evening after they were injured in a house fire. Neighbors called 911 shortly before 9 p.m. to report that a house was on fire with people possibly inside. When firefighters arrived, they found fire and smoke coming from the home. All three people inside were able to escape and were being helped by their neighbors.
MARYSVILLE, WA
KING 5

New Greenwood crosswalk among series of efforts toward pedestrian safety improvements

SEATTLE — Greenwood neighbors celebrated the launch of a new crosswalk at Greenwood and 83rd Saturday, noting it as a milestone that was years in the making. "It's the main gateway North and South, it was a really tough crossing and ultimately we have people that pull into the bakery and post office and library and lots of kids going to school so, lots of cross traffic and lots of traffic all over," Northwest Greenways volunteer Lisa McCrummen said. "There's an advocacy piece of proposing we get crosswalks and ultimately it ended up getting proposed in 2019 and then COVID and other things took precedence, so we've waited a long time to get here and it's fantastic we got here."
SEATTLE, WA
