ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

John Legend Says Daughter Luna Inspired a Team Legend Battle on ‘The Voice’

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

As season 22 of The Voice continues to heat up, coaches Blake Shelton , Gwen Stefani , Camila Cabello and John Legend have had to task members of their team to battle it out to songs of their choice. The final set of battles occurred on Tuesday night’s (Oct. 25) episode, which saw Legend pitting his team members Omar Jose Cardona and Lana Love against each other for a performance that, according to him, was inspired by his and Chrissy Teigen’s daughter, Luna.

Related

Team Camila Singers Enter Battle With Whitney Houston Cover on 'The Voice'

10/26/2022

As the pair rehearsed the track Legend chose for them — “Into the Unknown” from the Frozen 2 soundtrack — with Jazmine Sullivan as their celebrity advisor, he shared, “As a father of a 6-year-old girl, I’m very familiar. This one’s a classic.”

Come performance time, the pair did the theatrical Disney tune justice. They passionately sang the second verse in tandem: “Everyone I’ve ever loved is here within these walls/ I’m sorry, secret siren, but I’m blocking out your calls/ I’ve had my adventure, I don’t need something new/ I’m afraid of what I’m risking if I follow you,” Cardona and Love took turns belting, before launching into the titular chorus.

After Legend’s fellow coaches provided their critique — which largely saw three other coaches marveling at how Broadway-ready Cardona and Love’s voices are — he provided his thoughts on the battle and gave his decision.

“Lana, I just love your passion, the way you move your body when you sing. And everyone’s right — you should be on Broadway right now. You have the voice for it,” the “All of Me” singer shared. “Omar, I’ve never heard anyone sing like you, dude. You’re not just singing, you’re giving the physical performance, you’re getting into it. I like the way you even toss the mic to yourself. You just felt confident, in control. Just know that both of you, it was phenomenal to watch and just inspiring for us, honestly.”

Fans will have to stay tuned to see who kept their spot on Team Legend. Watch Cardona and Love’s performance of “Into the Unknown” below.

More from Billboard

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Gwen Stefani Demanded Blake Shelton Leave 'The Voice' To 'Ensure A Happy Future Together,' Insider Dishes

Blake Shelton recently revealed he will not be returning to The Voice — and it looks like Gwen Stefani may have something to do with hi decision. “Gwen wants him to spend more time with her, so they can ensure a happy future together," a source close to Radar. As OK! previously reported, the country star made the shocking announcement earlier this month via social media. “I’ve been wrestling with this for a while, and I’ve decided that it’s time for me to step away from The Voice after Season 23,” Shelton wrote. “This show has changed my life in...
Billboard

Chlöe Bailey & Latto Team Up for New Single ‘For the Night’

Chlöe Bailey and Latto have released their new single “For the Night” on Friday (Oct. 28) via Parkwood Entertainment and Columbia Records. Related Check Out the First Poster for 'The Little Mermaid' Featuring Halle Bailey 10/28/2022 The track, which is set to appear on the Chloe x Halle singer’s upcoming debut solo album, finds the rising R&B star singing, “You say you promise and promise, you’ll figure it out / But I can not wait, you’re teasing me, I back down” before tossing the mic to Latto for a guest assist. Co-directed by Bailey and Shermay Joh, the official music video shows off Chlöe’s...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Teams Up With ‘& Juliet‘ Star Lorna Courtney for ’Since U Been Gone’ Duet

To celebrate the opening night of previews for the original Broadway musical & Juliet on Friday (Oct. 28), the complete cast recording is now available on streaming services. The album features a brand new version of Kelly Clarkson‘s 2004 hit “Since U Been Gone” performed by the show’s star Lorna Courtney along with Clarkson herself. & Juliet is set to open at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City on November 17 and features songs by the legendary and Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Max Martin. In addition to “Since U Been Gone,” the track listing also features pop anthems like Katy Perry’s...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Billboard

‘Vampire Diaries’ Star, Talk-Show Host Revealed on ‘The Masked Singer’

Two more celebrities were unmasked and sent home from Fox’s The Masked Singer on Wednesday night — both stars of the screen though from totally different ends of the spectrum. Episode 5 of season 8 celebrated “Muppets Night,” and some of our favorite furry characters where in the house, including Miss Piggy, who teamed up with the judges. For the serious business, Robo Girl went up against the trio Lambs for an all-female battle, in which both contestants hit Blondie’s “Call Me.” The Lambs won, and progress to episode 6. Robo Girl’s helmet came off to reveal Kat Graham, the singer and Vampire...
Billboard

You Have to See Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Dressed as These Two Pop Stars for Halloween: Exclusive

Halloween is just around the corner, and Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are gearing up for for the ultimate spooky daytime show special. Live with Kelly & Ryan shared exclusively with Billboard on Thursday (Oct. 27) a photo of the duo dressed as Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, with Ripa rocking the “Happier Than Ever” singer’s signature oversized, monochromatic outfit while Seacrest channels the “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” star in a fluffy pink coat. Live’s Multiverse Halloween: The Best in the Universe will air on Halloween (Oct. 31) and feature over 75 costumes and multiple secret celebrity guest cameos, creating fresh...
Billboard

Watch Kenzie Ziegler Talk New Single ‘100 Degrees,’ React to Throwback Video With Sister Maddie & More

Kenzie Ziegler is fresh off the release of her new single “100 Degrees” about a steamy summer romance gone cold in the winter, and the 18-year-old star sat down with Billboard‘s Rania Aniftos to discuss the track and finding her sound. “I actually wrote this song about one of my friend’s breakups, not my personal one,” Kenzie explained of the song. “She got broken up with on Christmas Eve, and it’s just a terrible, terrible story. I just wanted to shed light on how something can ruin everything for you during breakups. It can ruin seasons, it can ruin restaurants you...
Billboard

Millie Bobby Brown Hints at Potential Music Collaboration With Mariah Carey: ‘We Have Sung Together’

According to Jimmy Fallon, Millie Bobby Brown just gave him the “biggest scoop in the history of The Tonight Show” about her friendship with Mariah Carey. Related Mariah Carey Doubles-Down on NY, Toronto 'Merry Christmas to All' Concerts 10/28/2022 On Thursday night (Oct. 27), the Stranger Things star stopped by the late night show to spill some serious tea, including the fact that she’s recorded music with the Elusive Chanteuse herself. “We connected,” she told a bewildered Fallon of meeting the legend. “We texted today, oh yeah. She called me today. Oh yeah.” At that point, Fallon couldn’t tell if Brown was simply pulling his...
Billboard

Valerie Bertinelli Seemingly Responds to Matthew Perry Makeout Story With Taylor Swift Lyrics

Valerie Bertinelli took part in a popular TikTok trend this week, seemingly in response to a story about her in Matthew Perry’s new memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. The actress shared a video lip syncing along to Taylor Swift’s Midnights track, “Anti-Hero,” featuring the lyrics, “It’s me, hi. I’m the problem, it’s me.” “Anyone misbehave in their 20s and early 30s?” Bertinelli captioned the clip. “Are you mortified?” In Perry’s memoir, he detailed having an unrequited crush on Bertinelli while the the two co-starred in the 1990 sitcom Sydney, in which Bertinelli played a single woman trying to make it as...
Billboard

Rihanna Returns to Music With ‘Lift Me Up’: Listen

Welcome back, RiRi! Rihanna made her much-awaited return to music on Friday (Oct. 28) with “Lift Me Up,” featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming Marvel sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The arrival of the song was announced earlier this week, preceded by a series of cryptic billboards around New York and a teaser post on social media, which included the forthcoming movie title appearing onscreen before highlighting the first “R” in “Forever.” “Lift Me Up” was written as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at 43. Tems, Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler all have writing credits on the...
Billboard

‘Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn’: How to Watch & Stream the Star-Studded Special

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, Billboard may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. “A celebration of life fit for a true queen of country music.” The legendary Loretta Lynn will be celebrated in a two-hour, star-studded tribute special premiering on CMT on Sunday (Oct. 30). Coal Miner’s Daughter: A Celebration of Life & Music of Loretta Lynn is set to air live from the Grand Ole Opry House at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m CT. Jenna Bush Hager will host...
Billboard

Lin-Manuel Miranda Performs Medley of ‘Encanto’ Songs for First Time on ‘Tonight Show’: Watch

Lin-Manuel Miranda performed songs from Disney’s Encanto for the first time during his visit to The Tonight Show on Friday (Oct. 28). Host Jimmy Fallon opened the musical segment by rattling off the impressive accomplishments of the hit animated film’s mega-successful soundtrack, including nine nonconsecutive weeks at No. 1 the Billboard 200 and the song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” spending five weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100. “You wrote like eight of these songs on the soundtrack,” Fallon excitedly pointed out before asking Miranda if he had ever performed the tracks live. “I never have,” the Hamilton creator replied. From there, Miranda...
Billboard

Ariana Grande & Liz Gillies Win Halloween By Recreating ‘Best in Show’ Scenes

Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies proved that they are still the ultimate dynamic duo when they took to Instagram on Friday (Oct. 28) to show off their Halloween costumes recreating some of the most iconic scenes from the 2000 mockumentary comedy film, Best in Show. “Happy Halloween. We did this in May,” the former Victorious castmates captioned a series of photos and videos of themselves, in which Gillies portrays Jane Lynch’s character Christy Cummings and Grande takes on Jennifer Coolidge’s Sherri Ann Cabot. Later on in the series, the “7 Rings” singer transforms into Eugene Levy’s Gerry Fleck — eyebrows and...
Billboard

‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ Rules Top TV Songs Chart With Debut Season

Netflix’s Cyberpunk: Edgerunners claims three positions, including the No. 1 spot, on Billboard’s Top TV Songs chart, powered by Tunefind, for September 2022. Rankings for the Top TV Songs chart are based on song and show data provided by Tunefind and ranked using a formula blending that data with sales and streaming information tracked by Luminate during the corresponding period of September 2022. “I Really Want to Stay At Your House” by Rosa Walton ranks at No. 1 after its inclusion in the debut series’ second episode, released alongside the rest of the premiere season on Sept. 13. In September 2022, “House” earned...
Billboard

Kelly Clarkson Pays Tribute to Soundgarden With Epic Kellyoke Cover: Watch

No one sings like you anymore, Chris Cornell. But if anyone could do justice to the late singer-drummer-guitarist, it would be Kelly Clarkson, who performed a passionate cover of Soundgarden‘s “Black Hole Sun” for the Friday (Oct. 28) episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. For the latest installment of her show’s Kellyoke live music series, Clarkson and her band, My Band Y’all, transformed from country-pop vocalist and her daytime talk show’s in-house musicians to a full-on grunge rock group as they performed Soundgarden’s biggest hit. Everyone dressed in black, they made it rain with the sounds of razor-sharp electric guitars...
Billboard

Manuel Turizo & Maria Becerra Break Down First-Ever Collab ‘Extasis’: Watch

Five months after releasing his mega-hit “La Bachata,” Colombian artist Manuel Turizo unleashes “Extasis” alongside Argentine songstress Maria Becerra. Marking their first collaborative effort, the track moves away from the tropical bachata genre and into an infectious Afrobeat style with urban fusions. Beyond its striking rhythm, both Turizo and Becerra’s vocals perfectly mesh, bringing to life a story about unconditional love and finding extasis (ecstasy) in the simple things in life. The single follows Turizo’s “La Bachata,” which is currently No. 1 on Billboard‘s Latin Airplay chart and in its sixth week at the top of the Tropical Airplay...
Billboard

Rihanna Makes Her Long-Awaited Return to Music & Fans Are Flying High: ‘RiRi Ate This Up’

The drought is finally over for Navy. After years of waiting with bated breath for new music from Rihanna, fans finally got it Friday (Oct. 28) in the form of “Lift Me Up” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. The song — which serves as a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer — sees the pop star going the ballad route, accompanied by acoustic guitar as she sings “Lift me up/ Hold me down/ Keep me close/ Safe and sound” in a serene chorus, earning...
The Independent

Spice Girls’ Mel B confirms engagement to boyfriend Rory McPhee: ‘It was very romantic’

Melanie “Mel B” Brown has confirmed that the she is engaged to her boyfriend of three years, hairstylist Rory McPhee. The Spice Girls star shared details of McPhee’s “very romantic” proposal during an appearance on Celebrity Gogglebox last Friday (29 October). When asked how McPhee proposed, Scary Spice reportedly told friend and comedian Ruby Wax: “He said, ‘I love you, you’re my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you’. “There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel – which was Cliveden [House]. It was very romantic. I love flowers,” she...
Billboard

SZA Teams Up With Lakeith Standfield For New Video ‘Shirt’: Watch

After a two-year wait, SZA gifted fans her long-awaited single “Shirt.” The song is accompanied by the Dave Meyers-helmed visual, which features actor Lakeith Stanfield. “Bloodstain on my shirt/New bitch on my nerves/Old n—a got curved/Going back on my word/Damn, bitch, you like thirty,” she sings on the chorus. “Stealing all of my worth/Still question my affection/Let you all in my mental/Got me lookin’ so desperate. After teasing fans with the song’s snippet in late 2020, “Shirt” later found its way onto TikTok, where a viral challenge began. At the top of 2021, the CTRL singer caught wind of the social craze...
Billboard

Rihanna Is Ethereal in Seaside ‘Lift Me Up’ Video

Rihanna made her long-awaited return to music with the heartfelt ballad, “Lift Me Up,” and on Friday (Oct. 28), she followed up the release with an equally beautiful music video. In the Autumn Durald Arkapaw-directed clip, RiRi is seen in an ivory-colored, satin maxi dress and a beige puffer jacket, with her natural curls blowing in the seaside breeze as she strolls along the beach at sunset. “Lift me up / Hold me down / Keep me close / Safe and sound,” she sings in the soothing chorus. “Lift Me Up” is set to be featured on the soundtrack of the upcoming...
Billboard

BTS’ Jin Performs ’The Astronaut’ Live for First Time With Coldplay at Buenos Aires Concert: Watch

BTS‘ Jin delivered the debut live performance of his new solo single “The Astronaut” alongside Coldplay at the band’s concert in Argentina on Friday (Oct. 28). Related BTS' Jin Drops Emotional Solo Single 'The Astronaut': Watch the Heartwarming Music Video 10/29/2022 Big Hit Music confirmed earlier in the week on BTS’ Weverse page that the K-pop star would appear during Chris Martin and Co.’s Music of the Spheres tour stop at Buenos Aires’ River Plate stadium. Friday’s sold-out show, which arrived just hours after “The Astronaut” dropped on streaming services, was broadcast live across 3,5000 movie theaters in more than 80 countries. Co-written by Jin...
Billboard

Billboard

8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy