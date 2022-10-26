Futura and Modernica just get one another. With an assist from ICNCLST, they’ve pushed out three co-created collections since first linking in 2018. Now, they’re back for a fourth go-around with some striking offerings. Releasing as part of Modernica’s “Artist Series,” the pieces include a day bed sofa, Modernica’s familiar Ox chair and Split Rail chair, a dog bed and a custom pillow. They’re also extremely limited: each item is individually numbered from 5 to 50 and comes with a Futura plaque of authenticity. The custom Ox chairs are each hand-signed by Futura as well.

1 DAY AGO