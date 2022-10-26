Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
Longtime Partners Futura and Modernica Link Up for Fourth Furniture Collection
Futura and Modernica just get one another. With an assist from ICNCLST, they’ve pushed out three co-created collections since first linking in 2018. Now, they’re back for a fourth go-around with some striking offerings. Releasing as part of Modernica’s “Artist Series,” the pieces include a day bed sofa, Modernica’s familiar Ox chair and Split Rail chair, a dog bed and a custom pillow. They’re also extremely limited: each item is individually numbered from 5 to 50 and comes with a Futura plaque of authenticity. The custom Ox chairs are each hand-signed by Futura as well.
hypebeast.com
Nike Presents the Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII Collection for 2023
Beginning in 2004, and OHSU Doernbecher Children’s Hospital has worked together, raising nearly $31 million USD for the hospital since. A key aspect of the duo’s partnership is the Nike Doernbecher Freestyle Program. Each year, a small group of OHSU Doernbecher patients teams up with Nike Employee Design volunteers to create inspiring footwear, apparel and equipment designs. These are auctioned as a fundraiser and later sold to the public in limited quantities.
hypebeast.com
Nouveau Project Launches Its Sophomore "Pronaos" Collection
NOUVEAU PROJECT is an emerging brand looking to combine traditional fashion with technical functional clothing and military uniforms in a mission to rekindle the relationship between humans and various natural scenes. The label was named after the international Art Nouveau movement, distinguishable via its undulating asymmetrical line and defined by its deliberate attempt at creating a new style, breaking down the distinction between fine arts and applied arts.
hypebeast.com
Frank Ocean’s Homer Launches Poster Book and New ‘Sphere’ Collection Pieces
Frank Ocean’s jewelry brand Homer just keeps on growing. Now, the energetic brand has launched a new poster book alongside three new jewelry pieces from its ‘Sphere’ collection. The XXXL: When A Dog Comes To Stay book features 14 13.5 x 19.5-inch posters and one 27 x...
hypebeast.com
Craghoppers’ FW22 Collection Is All About "Day Trippin’"
Yorkshire-based outerwear brand Craghoppers has just presented its latest collection for Fall/Winter 2022. The collection is titled “Day Trippin’,” and it comes hot on the heels of the brand’s recent “Podium People” drop — which was a capsule that tilted toward a pastel-like color palette and incorporated darker sprinkles to represent the breezy colors that are associated with the winter season.
hypebeast.com
Get Your Hands on a Pair of Nike Air Max 95 Hand-Painted by Chrome Hearts' Own Matty Boy for $5,000 USD
Chrome Hearts and fans can now shell out $5,000 USD for an exclusive pair of classics that feature Matty Boy’s own hand-painted touches for the vault. The creative director has added his signature custom touch to a pair of Nike Air Max 95 that is now sold on luxury cosigner Justin Reed‘s site. Known to bring one-of-a-kind items to the market, Chrome Hearts’ Matt DiGiacomo has turned a classic into a rare drop, making the hand-painted shoe now a highly covetable piece.
hypebeast.com
Henbo Henning Unveils 'FLAME GHOST 1' Sneaker & Tattoo Flash Print with roosi
The tattoo artist discusses his first ever shoe covered with his signature monsters. Working out of the Good Luck NYC shop in Brooklyn, Henbo Henning is the tattoo artist known for his unique style that merges American and Japanese traditional motifs. Henbo recently unveiled his first-ever custom sneaker made in collaboration with Queens-based art collective, roosi. Entitled FLAME GHOST 1, the low-top silhouette features original custom artwork by the artist. Monsters from Japanese folklore, ghosts and amphibious creatures are scattered throughout the shoe.
hypebeast.com
Moon Boot® and ALANUI’s Capsule Collaboration Celebrates Italian Heritage
While watching the 1969 moon landing, Italian entrepreneur, Giancarlo Zanatta found himself mesmerized by the footwear sported by astronaut, Buzz Aldrin. The experience led Zanatta to found Moon Boot® in the early 1970s, a footwear brand that offers retro-futuristic snow boots. This season, the footwear brand joins forces with the dynamic Oddi siblings from the Milan-based knitwear brand, ALANUI for an exclusive capsule collection.
hypebeast.com
KAWS Partners With Museum of Graffiti for Collector’s Cereal Box Giveaway
Whether it be eroded sculptures or figurines, Brian Donnelly a.k.a. KAWS’ works continue to bring a fun take on nostalgia. Now, the American artist has teamed up with the Museum of Graffiti for a collector’s cereal box giveaway. This Halloween weekend only, the Museum of Graffiti is set...
hypebeast.com
This Nike Air Force 1 Low Features Swoosh Pockets
Continues its 40th anniversary celebration of its Air Force 1 silhouette with the release of another colorway. This time around, the shoe features a pocket at the Swoosh as extra detailing. The Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in a photon dust, team red, summit white and muslin color scheme...
hypebeast.com
Nike Air VaporMax Plus Surfaces in Multi-Color Gradients
Is expanding its offerings for its classic Nike Air VaporMax Plus. Earlier this year, the Swoosh company released a vibrant “University Blue” colorway which caught the attention of OG fans nationwide. Now, following the release, a new pair of vibrant Air VaporMax Plus has surfaced, this time in a multi-color gradient.
hypebeast.com
An Iridescent Red Stripe Hits the Nike Air Max 97
It has been a busy year for the Air Max 97. In celebrating its 25th anniversary, the Japanese bullet train-inspired silhouette has taken on a wide variety of looks, including the return of the fan-favorite “Silver Bullet” and “Gold Bullet” colorways set to launch in the coming months.
hypebeast.com
COMME des GARÇONS Wallet Taps Multidisciplinary Artist Diana Ejaita
One thing about COMME des GARÇONS Wallet that remains true is its cadence of both classic and lively wallet designs. Now, the CDG accessory sublabel has tapped multidisciplinary Berlin-based artist, Diana Ejaita, for a new wallet collaboration. The new offering sees Ejaita’s expanded skillset as an artist who specializes...
hypebeast.com
Barton Perreira’s New Vintage-Inspired Eyewear Is Ready for FW22
Bill Barton and Patty Perreira’s casually elegant eyewear company not only blends high-quality manufacturing elements and seasonal takes on trendy and classic styles, but it also combines their love for the craft along with the use of their surnames – thus establishing Barton Perreira. Since 2007, they’ve been...
hypebeast.com
NILMANCE Builds on Its Performance Roots for Fall 2022
Returning back to its roots, NILMANCE has delivered its latest Fall 2022 collection centered around performance. Repositioning itself in its core design philosophy, the minimizing and maximizing of essential elements arrive in the presentation of its seasonal offerings. The Fall 2022 collection draws from the traditional navy uniforms of World...
hypebeast.com
Percival and The Great Frog Hit The Field in Football-Themed Capsule
Hot off the heels of its recent collaboration with outerwear-focused heritage brand Lavenham, Percival continues to keep antics close to home by uniting with London-based jewelry imprint The Great Frog. The limited capsule collection sees the restless duo merge their genre-defying attitudes through a football-themed delivery that oozes with rock...
hypebeast.com
Rowing Blazers Reconnects With Seiko for Colorful Sports Watches
Rowing Blazers has just dropped its latest collaboration with Seiko in the form a colorful collection of Sports 5 watches. Inspired by vintage watches, the 40mm workhorse timepieces see colorful dials in green, blue, and orange, as well as a black version with multi-colored indexes. Other details include a bilingual...
hypebeast.com
Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods Winter 2022 Is Made for Outdoor Activity
It’s known that Snow Peak excels in Japanese-designed apparel and gear for an active lifestyle outdoors. Now, the Niigata-based brand has reunited with Mountain of Moods for another outdoor-focused collection. Made for the Winter 2022 season, the limited-edition snow apparel offering was designed at the base of Mt. Tanigawa...
hypebeast.com
WISDOM® Previews Futuristic FW22 “X·VII” Lookbook
Returning for Fall/Winter 2022, WISDOM® just released the lookbook for its latest “X·VII” collection. This time around, the Taiwanese label explores a virtual reality concept filled with imaginations for the future into its functional clothing line. The key message of the collection “LIVE IN FUTURE, BACK...
hypebeast.com
David Zwirner Presents Selection of Artwork at IFPDA Print Fair 2022
Including Katherine Bernhardt, Raymond Pettibon, Neo Rauch and Marcel Dzama. The International Fine Print Dealers Association (IFPDA) is back with its annual Print Fair at the Javits Center in New York City. The three day event, now running in its 29th edition, is the largest international art fair exclusively dedicated to prints and printmaking — from old world masters to the latest in contemporary art.
Comments / 0