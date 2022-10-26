ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Mobile home on Fairview heavily damaged over the weekend

By Marcos Icahuate
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 3 days ago
Fire crews responded to a trailer fire on Fairview, according to the Tucson Fire Department (TFD).

Over the weekend, TFD and Northwest Fire crews extinguished the flames coming from a mobile home but it was heavily damaged.

Nearby property had some exterior damage but no injuries were reported.

