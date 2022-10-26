Mobile home on Fairview heavily damaged over the weekend
Fire crews responded to a trailer fire on Fairview, according to the Tucson Fire Department (TFD).
Over the weekend, TFD and Northwest Fire crews extinguished the flames coming from a mobile home but it was heavily damaged.
Nearby property had some exterior damage but no injuries were reported.
----
