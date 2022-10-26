ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Huddle Week 9: All eyes on Jackson

 6 days ago

On this week’s edition of the No Huddle, presented by Nissan, there is a huge matchup in the SWAC that could be a precursor to the 2022 SWAC Championship. Southern University visits Jackson State with the backdrop of ESPN’s College Gameday broadcasting live. Both teams lead their respective divisions and the Deion Sanders led Jackson State team is currently 7-0. We give context and predictions to that and the rest of the matchups for the top ten teams in our FCS Poll.

On the Division II side we find a huge matchup between Virginia Union and Chowan. The winner is in the driver’s seat to represent the North in this year’s CIAA Championship game. We give our prediction on exactly how this game will end.

Watch the No Huddle, presented by Nissan, with new episodes debuting every Friday at HBCUGameday.com and on our YouTube Channel.

The post No Huddle Week 9: All eyes on Jackson appeared first on HBCU Gameday .

College GameDay bus arrives at Jackson State University

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – ESPN’s College GameDay Bus will arrive at Jackson State University’s (JSU) campus on Thursday, October 27. The bus is expected to arrive on campus at 5:00 p.m. All JSU faculty, staff, students, alums and fans are asked to rally together to support the arrival of the bus. Fans are asked to […]
