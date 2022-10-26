No Huddle Week 9: All eyes on Jackson

On this week’s edition of the No Huddle, presented by Nissan, there is a huge matchup in the SWAC that could be a precursor to the 2022 SWAC Championship. Southern University visits Jackson State with the backdrop of ESPN’s College Gameday broadcasting live. Both teams lead their respective divisions and the Deion Sanders led Jackson State team is currently 7-0. We give context and predictions to that and the rest of the matchups for the top ten teams in our FCS Poll.

On the Division II side we find a huge matchup between Virginia Union and Chowan. The winner is in the driver’s seat to represent the North in this year’s CIAA Championship game. We give our prediction on exactly how this game will end.

