Daniel Radcliffe: I Based My Career Off Harrison Ford’s Post-‘Indiana Jones’

Daniel Radcliffe didn’t want to just be a one-trick pony.

After making a statement infamously shedding his “ Harry Potter ” persona by baring all in a West End production of “Equus,” Radcliffe solidified his fame post-“Potter” glory. Now, the “ Weird: The Al Yankovic Story ” star is crediting Harrison Ford as his career inspiration.

“I had this awareness that people expected we would do nothing after ‘Potter’ — that we would fade away,” Radcliffe told GQ . “I really wanted that not to be the case, because I knew that I loved it, and I wanted to do whatever I have to do to have a career with longevity.”

Radcliffe noted that Ford successfully pivoted from playing Han Solo and Indiana Jones, to leading “Blade Runner” and “The Fugitive.”

While Radcliffe has starred in “The Lost City” and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” just in 2022, he has signed on for an Off-Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim’s “Merrily We Roll Along.” After the last “Harry Potter” film was released in 2011, Radcliffe deliberately swerved into very different kinds of films, such as “Kill Your Darlings,” in which he played Allen Ginsburg. And he won a new legion of indie fans with the Daniels’ “Swiss Army Man,” in which he played a talking corpse. He also has recurring roles in the anthology series “Miracle Workers.”

Ford’s longevity is worth aspiring to: Earlier this year, he was confirmed to be making his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut as General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: New World Order,” opposite Anthony Mackie as the title character following the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Disney+ series.

Ford’s role of General Ross is a top-ranking military official who comes to lead the team of antiheroes known as the Thunderbolts. The late William Hurt previously played the character in Marvel films ranging from 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” to 2021’s “Black Widow” before dying in 2021.

Outside of the MCU, Ford returns to TV with his first major series role on AppleTV+’s “Shrinking,” created by Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence. Ford plays a blunt “blue-collar shrink” who has been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. A release date for the series has yet to be announced.

Ford also is back as Indiana Jones for a fifth film installment in the franchise. Directed by James Mangold, the yet-untitled film wrapped production in February 2022 and is currently set for a June 30, 2023 release from Disney. A sneak peek was shown to fans at the D23 expo. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones also star in the film.