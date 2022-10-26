ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emerald Isle, NC

Another eastern North Carolina restaurant to be featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

By Ryan Harper
Queen City News
Queen City News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iQ9Pn_0ineSm9q00

EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Guy Fieri’s tour of the Crystal Coast continues with a fourth restaurant being showcased on his Food Network show, “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.”

The Emerald Isle restaurant Shepard Barbecue , which specializes in barbecue, beef and chicken, is located at 7801 Emerald Drive. It will be showcased on the TV show on November 4 at 9 pm.

“DDD” is renowned for covering unique restaurants and showcasing them to the public. Back in August, Fieri was spotted in the Crystal Coast area filming episodes of his show. Restaurants are not usually allowed to reveal they will be on the show until closer to the airdate.

ENC places Guy Fieri should do ‘Triple D’ next

Since his visit, he’s been to the following locations in the Carteret County area, which have since been featured on “DDD.”

Amos Mosquito’s | Floyd’s 1921 | Sanitary Fish Market and Restaurant

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Spooky Special: Onslow County USO

Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Area Death Notices - Oct. 26, 27 & 28

Herbert Orlandah Phillips, 94, of Morehead City, passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport, NC. Service arrangements are pending at this time. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Suzanne...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WBTW News13

Fire damages 100-year-old North Carolina home

BEULAVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A fire Tuesday night that heavily damaged a 100-year-old home in Duplin County remains under investigation, authorities said. According to Duplin County Fire Marshall Matthew Barwick, crews responded at about 11 p.m. to the fire at 141 N. Blizzardtown Road in Beulaville. Officials said no one was hurt and that the […]
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 this weekend in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - There will be temporary lane closures for drivers on U.S. 70 in New Bern this weekend. Starting at 7:00 p.m. on October 28, the state transportation contractor will close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Windy Conditions outlasts competition in sixth annual AB King Mack Tourney with 49.18-pounder

ATLANTIC BEACH — Windy Conditions captured the sixth annual Atlantic Beach King Mackerel Tournament which wrapped up on Saturday, Oct. 22. The Henry Tillett-captained boat landed a 49.18-pound fish to win the three-week competition. The tournament began on Oct. 1 and ended Oct. 22 with an awards banquet at the Crow’s Nest Yacht Club in Atlantic Beach.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Aurora restaurant owner assaulted and robbed

The owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant, 75, was assaulted and robbed during the early morning hours of Monday, Oct. 24. The assault occurred when he arrived at the restaurant located on Highway 33 in Aurora. According to Beaufort County Crime Stoppers, two men anticipated the owner’s arrival then assaulted and robbed them.
AURORA, NC
WNCT

Person killed in Tuesday night New Bern house fire

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A house fire killed a person Tuesday night in New Bern, according to officials. Ira Whitford, assistant emergency services director for Craven County, told WNCT’s Marisa Fonseca they responded to a call of a house fire at 8:47 p.m. Tuesday at 213 Stadiem Dr. Two people were inside the home […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Man says he tried to save daughter in Craven County fire

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Craven County man said he tried to save his daughter in a fire Tuesday night, but there was just too much smoke. The fire happened around 8:45 p.m. on Stadiem Drive, east of New Bern. Assistant Emergency Services Director Ira Whitford says when the...
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Police arrest men for assault of Beaufort County restaurant owner

AURORA, N.C. (WITN) - The 75-year-old owner of Frank and Shirley’s Restaurant was robbed and assaulted when he showed up to open for business on Monday, October 24th. The restaurant owner was able to describe the men who attacked him with security camera footage and assistance from The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office investigators were able to arrest and charge the men responsible.
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Kinston child honored for saving brother’s life in fire

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) – One local youth in Kinston was honored in a ceremony Wednesday for her lifesaving actions when faced with a deadly fire. Zsakiyah Sutton’s courage is why the North Carolina Insurance Commissioner and State Fire Marshal, Mike Causey, recognized her with a special commissioner’s award for heroism. Causey said Sutton deserved the […]
KINSTON, NC
newbernnow.com

Highway 70 Lane Closures Scheduled for this Weekend in James City

Starting this weekend, drivers will encounter temporary lane closures on U.S. 70 in the James City community as construction moves into a new phase. Until now, the work to upgrade the highway has not involved any lane reductions on U.S. 70. That will change beginning on Oct. 28, 2022 at 7 p.m., when a state Transportation Department contractor plans to close the right lane in each direction of U.S. 70 between Airport Road and Taberna Way in order to install temporary pavement.
NEW BERN, NC
neusenews.com

Driver transported to ECU Health in Greenville after single car accident

On Tuesday around 12:30pm, Emergency Services, the Kinston Police Department and Kinston Fire Department responded to a single vehicle crash at the intersection of E New Bern Road and Meadowbrook Dr. According to Officer Rouse, “A male in his 30s has been transported to ECU Health in Greenville with non-life...
KINSTON, NC
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy