Read full article on original website
Related
nhbr.com
End of federal rental relief funding sparks pleas for New Hampshire backup plan
A year-and-a-half-long rental relief program is likely coming to an end soon, state officials announced last week, after the U.S. Treasury left New Hampshire out of the latest round of funding. Now, housing advocates are urging the state to develop and present a backup plan – before the federal funding...
nhbr.com
NH defends its indigent defense program, rejects report’s alleged conflicts of interest
The state is falling short of its constitutional duty to ensure all poor defendants unable to hire a lawyer get an effective legal defense, according to an assessment the state Judicial Council requested of its work. Sarah Blodgett, the council’s executive director, has already incorporated one recommendation from the Sixth...
Comments / 0