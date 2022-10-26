300 East Bay homeowners face heavy fines for using too much water during CA drought, officials say

At least 300 East Bay homeowners have been hit with fines for using too much water during the California drought.

The East Bay Municipal Utility District says an Alamo resident used more than 9,100 gallons of water per day.

To put that in perspective, the average home uses around 200.

Records also show other top "water wasters" are a former Chevron executive in Danville and a former Safeway CEO in Alamo.

East Bay MUD's limit is 1,600 of water per day for a household.

After that, fines kick in -- and the more you use, the more you pay.