KATU.com

Attention Multnomah County voters: Have you received your ballot?

PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County registered voters: have you received your General Election ballot?. According to an official Thursday press release, all registered voters in Multnomah County should have received their ballots by Thursday, October 27. The ballot is the only way to vote in the upcoming General Election....
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

PBOT cracks down on code violations with new Healthy Businesses permits

PORTLAND, Ore. — David Tendrich owns The Big Legrowlski in Northwest Portland. Tendrich said the Portland Bureau of Transportation's "Healthy Businesses Permit" kept doors open over the last two years. But when he went to get a new permit, the bar owner said PBOT asked him to cut down the size of his patio, and only put tenting over the roof of the structure.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Washington County opens new homeless shelter ahead of winter weather

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — With temperatures dropping and winter just around the corner, Washington County is preparing to open a brand new shelter to house the homeless. The facility, called "Cloverleaf,” will provide beds and three cooked meals a day. There's also on-site case management, peer support, and mental health counseling.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Beaverton opens winter shelter for adults facing homelessness

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Starting Tuesday, the Beaverton winter shelter will open for the season for adults experiencing homelessness. The shelter, run in collaboration with Washington County, will stay open through May of 2023. It's located at the Beaverton Community Center on Southwest 5th Street. This is the seventh winter...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Portland businesses face ongoing break-ins, high insurance costs

PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is the owner at Rains in Northeast Portland. Landolfo said she filed three insurance claims for break-ins over one year, and her insurance threatened to drop her coverage. Now, the business owner tells KATU she covers those expenses out of pocket. "I have to...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Woman dead, son in custody in Beaverton homicide

BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing his mother. Police said when they arrived at the home on Southwest Tupelo Lane, they found a woman dead. They took a suspect, the woman’s adult son, into custody. On Friday, police identified the woman as 73-year-old...
BEAVERTON, OR
KATU.com

Two injured in crash blocking Highway 26 in Tillamook County

Two people were hurt, one suffering traumatic injuries in a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 26 Friday afternoon in Tillamook County. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash between a semi and a passenger truck happened near Milepost 30. Metro West Ambulance said one person was taken to...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

Bicyclist seriously hurt in Southeast Portland Friday night crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating an accident between a bicyclist and a motor vehicle that left the rider with life-threatening injuries. Just after 11:15 p.m., officers from East Precinct responded to a report of a crash near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Portland Police are...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Police identify man who died after SE Portland shooting

Police identified the man who was shot and killed last Thursday in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on October 20, 2022 near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Arriving officers say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

At 9 years old, Oregon boy receives high math SAT score

A Portland boy received a near-perfect score on the math portion of the SAT, taking the test when he was just 9 years old. Solomon Methvin is 10 now, but he was a whiz with numbers from an early age. His Dad Brian says he could count to 100 at a year old.
PORTLAND, OR

