Commissioner Ryan hosts pre-opening tour of new homeless Safe Rest Village
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland City Commissioner Dan Ryan hosted a pre-opening tour of the new Menlo Park Safe Rest Village (SRV) on Friday. The new SRV, located at 122nd and Burnside, still has no official opening date. However, the tour offered some insight into what the new location will...
Attention Multnomah County voters: Have you received your ballot?
PORTLAND, Ore. — Multnomah County registered voters: have you received your General Election ballot?. According to an official Thursday press release, all registered voters in Multnomah County should have received their ballots by Thursday, October 27. The ballot is the only way to vote in the upcoming General Election....
Governor Inslee to visit Vancouver, discuss Safe Stay communities, federal grants, more
VANCOUVER, Wash. — On Monday Washington Governor Jay Inslee will visit Vancouver. Inslee’s first stop will be a tour of Vancouver’s NE 51st Circle Safe Stay community. He will speak with residents and staff about the community, and how it may be a model to other cities.
Washington County holds election accuracy test, answers public's questions about security
HILLSBORO, Ore. — The Washington County Elections office held its second logic and accuracy test Friday. The test was attended by Oregon elections officials, as well as members of the public. It allowed participants to take a look at the process for themselves and ask questions to election officials.
'City in Crisis, Finding Solutions': Residents look for light at the end of this tunnel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Neighbors near South Kelly and Corbett avenues are taking matters into their own hands but would like a little help from the city. On a recent rainy Monday, we found ourselves with a dedicated group of them. They are on a mission, because they have to...
PBOT cracks down on code violations with new Healthy Businesses permits
PORTLAND, Ore. — David Tendrich owns The Big Legrowlski in Northwest Portland. Tendrich said the Portland Bureau of Transportation's "Healthy Businesses Permit" kept doors open over the last two years. But when he went to get a new permit, the bar owner said PBOT asked him to cut down the size of his patio, and only put tenting over the roof of the structure.
Washington County opens new homeless shelter ahead of winter weather
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — With temperatures dropping and winter just around the corner, Washington County is preparing to open a brand new shelter to house the homeless. The facility, called "Cloverleaf,” will provide beds and three cooked meals a day. There's also on-site case management, peer support, and mental health counseling.
Beaverton opens winter shelter for adults facing homelessness
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Starting Tuesday, the Beaverton winter shelter will open for the season for adults experiencing homelessness. The shelter, run in collaboration with Washington County, will stay open through May of 2023. It's located at the Beaverton Community Center on Southwest 5th Street. This is the seventh winter...
Portland teachers' union delivers class action grievance to special education department
Danny Cage is in special education at Portland Public Schools. "I’ve had a lot of times where I haven’t had my needs met," he said. "During my early years, my mom actually had to transfer me to another school just because they legally couldn’t meet my needs as a student."
Portland businesses face ongoing break-ins, high insurance costs
PORTLAND, Ore. — Marcy Landolfo is the owner at Rains in Northeast Portland. Landolfo said she filed three insurance claims for break-ins over one year, and her insurance threatened to drop her coverage. Now, the business owner tells KATU she covers those expenses out of pocket. "I have to...
Manslaughter charges sought in slaying of Portland man and his dog in Lewis County
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — The Lewis County Sheriff's Office has referred charges of manslaughter to the prosecuting attorney's office against two suspects in the death investigation of 49-year-old Aron Christensen, from Portland, Oregon. On Wednesday, the Lewis County Corner determined Christensen had died from a gunshot wound to the...
Fire crews free man's hand stuck in meat tenderizer at Portland supermarket
A technical rescue team from Portland Fire & Rescue helped a man get his hand free after he got it stuck in a meat tenderizer machine. First responders were called out to a local supermarket after an employee got his hand stuck in a small meat tenderizer, with four fingers stuck up to the second knuckle.
Woman dead, son in custody in Beaverton homicide
BEAVERTON, Ore. — Police have arrested a man accused of killing his mother. Police said when they arrived at the home on Southwest Tupelo Lane, they found a woman dead. They took a suspect, the woman’s adult son, into custody. On Friday, police identified the woman as 73-year-old...
Two injured in crash blocking Highway 26 in Tillamook County
Two people were hurt, one suffering traumatic injuries in a crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 26 Friday afternoon in Tillamook County. The Oregon Department of Transportation said the crash between a semi and a passenger truck happened near Milepost 30. Metro West Ambulance said one person was taken to...
Eight people hospitalized following early morning fire in Washington County
PORTLAND, Ore. — Eight people were taken to a hospital early Saturday morning following an apartment fire in Washington County. Shortly after 3:00 a.m., 9-1-1 received multiple calls from an apartment building on fire in the 8100 block of Southwest Barnes Road. Officials say deputies from Washington County Sheriff’s...
Bicyclist seriously hurt in Southeast Portland Friday night crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating an accident between a bicyclist and a motor vehicle that left the rider with life-threatening injuries. Just after 11:15 p.m., officers from East Precinct responded to a report of a crash near Southeast Division Street and Southeast 92nd Avenue. Portland Police are...
Police identify man who died after SE Portland shooting
Police identified the man who was shot and killed last Thursday in Southeast Portland’s Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood. The shooting was reported shortly before 11 p.m. on October 20, 2022 near the intersection of Southeast 76th Avenue and Henderson Street. Arriving officers say they found evidence of gunfire in the area.
At 9 years old, Oregon boy receives high math SAT score
A Portland boy received a near-perfect score on the math portion of the SAT, taking the test when he was just 9 years old. Solomon Methvin is 10 now, but he was a whiz with numbers from an early age. His Dad Brian says he could count to 100 at a year old.
Lan Su Chinese Garden to launch Celebration of the Chrysanthemum in November
PORTLAND, Ore. — This November Lan Su Chinese Garden is launching a new program series, the Celebration of the Chrysanthemum. The chrysanthemum is a symbol of autumn in traditional Chinese culture, and part of the "four gentlemen plants" - the other 'gentlemen' being plum blossoms, orchids, and bamboo. READ...
Attempted murder suspect arrested, accused of shooting at man in SE Portland parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — A 56-year-old is facing attempted murder charges, accused of shooting at a man in a Southeast Portland parking lot back in September. Officers were called out at about 8:25 p.m. on September 24 on reports of a shooting and car crash near the intersection of Southeast 82nd Avenue and Foster Road.
