Search for wanted man who escaped from attic in North Carolina
A search continues for a wanted man who escaped from an attic Wednesday in Rutherford County.
WLOS.com
Following vehicle break-ins at Fletcher park, police remind visitors to take precautions
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — After three vehicles were recently broken into while parked at Bill Moore Community Park in Fletcher, Fletcher Police Department is taking the opportunity to remind visitors to take necessary precautions while enjoying the park. On Oct. 19, 2022, police said three vehicles parked at Bill...
1 dead in shooting near Greenville Co. apartments
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. […]
FOX Carolina
Police need public’s help to find individual in Rutherfordton
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department said they need the public’s help to find the woman in the photos. Police say the individual is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that happened at the Scotchman on South Washington Street in Rutherfordton on Friday, Oct. 28. If...
3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
WLOS.com
Officials seek information after church broken into, vandalized; reward offered
YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A church in Yancey County was broken into and vandalized overnight Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials said. Yancey County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about those responsible for the break-in and vandalization of Halls Chapel Baptist Church. The chapel, some offices and...
Man airlifted after being stabbed in Burke County, deputies say
Deputies say the incident happened around 9:00 p.m. on the 7700 block of George Hildebran School Road near Old Laurel Road.,
FOX Carolina
Missing 16-year-old girl found in Rutherford Co., deputies say
RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing. Deputies said Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Fairground Road in Spindale getting into a 2010 black Dodge Charger with white doors and a North Carolina license plate that reads: KDA-6330. She is believed to be with Brendon Isaiah Goodell.
wnctimes.com
Asheville Police Charge Man with Assault, Drug and Burglary
Asheville -- Ocotober 28, 2022: Patrol officers of the Asheville Police Department apprehended a man for breaking and entering after a brief foot chase that also resulted in accusations of drug possession,. assault, and other offenses. Around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, patrol officers went to the 20 block of South...
Teenager busted with over 11 ounces of Fentanyl in Western North Carolina
A minor has been arrested for drug trafficking and other charges in Western North Carolina. The Asheville Police Department says, a teenager was taken into custody Tuesday, after they seized over 11 ounces if Fentanyl, a gun and nearly 6 grand cash.
Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
Tryon Daily Bulletin
One dead, one arrested after tragic accident on Hwy. 14 in Landrum
Mill Spring man charged with DUI after fatal collision. LANDRUM––On Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Landrum Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department were dispatched to a two-car collision that ended in one arrest and resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred along Highway 14 in Landrum. Ronald Edward...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy
GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
‘A disturbing trend’: Cleveland County Sheriff reports 7 threats of violence made by students this school year
The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office has reported what they're calling a 'disturbing trend' after they said at least seven threats of violence have been made by students this school year.
WLTX.com
I-40 to see months of traffic jams again near Asheville as crews replace old bridges with ones that also help wildlife
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Heads up if you are traveling to or from Asheville during winter or spring anytime in the next year and a half: Traffic on Interstate 40 is about to be a mess again on busy weekends and holidays in the Pigeon River Gorge. The North Carolina...
FOX Carolina
GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 88 follow-up
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 88 has had a makeover since we last saw it. Also known as Old Greenville Highway, it runs about 17 miles from Easley to Pendleton. We covered the road in Aug. 2021 when it was riddled with potholes. Stanley Childress says the axel...
FOX Carolina
Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
Teenager arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was arrested Tuesday for trafficking drugs in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department charged the juvenile with the following charges: Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level III) Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III) Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II Possession with intent […]
WXII 12
Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain
LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
themaconcountynews.com
Arrests for October 27, 2022
The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 14 – 23. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. October 14. Cody Morgan Charles, was charged with assault...
