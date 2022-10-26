ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WSPA 7News

1 dead in shooting near Greenville Co. apartments

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person has died in a shooting at an apartment complex in Mauldin. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said they responded to Lions Gate Apartments on the 200 block of Old Mill Road in reference to the shooting. Upon arrival, investigators located a man with at least one gunshot wound. […]
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Police need public’s help to find individual in Rutherfordton

RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherfordton Police Department said they need the public’s help to find the woman in the photos. Police say the individual is wanted for questioning regarding an incident that happened at the Scotchman on South Washington Street in Rutherfordton on Friday, Oct. 28. If...
RUTHERFORDTON, NC
WBTW News13

3 arrested in fatal shooting at South Carolina bar

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Three men were arrested in reference to a fatal shooting at a local bar in Spartanburg County. 7NEWS previously reported that on Oct. 16, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. On […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Officials seek information after church broken into, vandalized; reward offered

YANCEY COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A church in Yancey County was broken into and vandalized overnight Tuesday, Oct. 25, officials said. Yancey County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for information about those responsible for the break-in and vandalization of Halls Chapel Baptist Church. The chapel, some offices and...
FOX Carolina

Missing 16-year-old girl found in Rutherford Co., deputies say

RUTHERFORD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a 16-year-old who has been reported missing. Deputies said Abagail Cantrell was last seen on Fairground Road in Spindale getting into a 2010 black Dodge Charger with white doors and a North Carolina license plate that reads: KDA-6330. She is believed to be with Brendon Isaiah Goodell.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Asheville Police Charge Man with Assault, Drug and Burglary

Asheville -- Ocotober 28, 2022: Patrol officers of the Asheville Police Department apprehended a man for breaking and entering after a brief foot chase that also resulted in accusations of drug possession,. assault, and other offenses. Around 8:10 p.m. on Thursday, patrol officers went to the 20 block of South...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Deputies hold press conference in reference to Spartanburg Co. homicide

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office will hold a press conference Friday afternoon in reference to a fatal shooting. 7NEWS previously reported that on October 16th, a shooting happened near Twerkerz Southside Bar and Grill on South Church Street. 29-year-old Georgio Shavonte Littlejohn, of Greenville, was pronounced dead at the scene. […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

One dead, one arrested after tragic accident on Hwy. 14 in Landrum

Mill Spring man charged with DUI after fatal collision. LANDRUM––On Tuesday at approximately 5:50 p.m., Landrum Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department were dispatched to a two-car collision that ended in one arrest and resulted in one fatality. The accident occurred along Highway 14 in Landrum. Ronald Edward...
LANDRUM, SC
wvlt.tv

East Tenn. authorities warn parents about narcotics disguised as candy

GREENVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee authorities are warning parents about disguised narcotics ahead of Halloween festivities. The Greenville Police Department strongly encouraged parents to check their children’s Halloween candy thoroughly, as some can be deceiving. They stated that narcotics could be packaged to look like candy. “If you...
GREENEVILLE, TN
FOX Carolina

GETTING ANSWERS: Highway 88 follow-up

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Highway 88 has had a makeover since we last saw it. Also known as Old Greenville Highway, it runs about 17 miles from Easley to Pendleton. We covered the road in Aug. 2021 when it was riddled with potholes. Stanley Childress says the axel...
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Man reportedly robbed at gunpoint in Asheville over the weekend

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating an armed robbery that happened near downtown over the weekend. Officers said they responded to Bartlett Street just after midnight on October 22. The victim told officers that he was sitting inside his truck when a few...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Teenager arrested for trafficking fentanyl in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – A teenager was arrested Tuesday for trafficking drugs in Asheville. The Asheville Police Department charged the juvenile with the following charges: Trafficking in opium or heroin by transport (level III) Trafficking in opium or heroin by possession (level III) Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II Possession with intent […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
WXII 12

Man visiting sister dies after fall at Grandfather Mountain

LINVILLE, N.C. — Officials say a man is dead after a fall at Grandfather Mountain in North Carolina. The Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation says a missing person report was made around 10 a.m. Click the video player above to watch the latest headlines from WXII 12 News. Sunday for...
LINVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

Arrests for October 27, 2022

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department, Franklin Police Department or Jackson County Sheriff’s Department made the following arrests October 14 – 23. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Macon County Sheriff’s Department. October 14. Cody Morgan Charles, was charged with assault...
MACON COUNTY, NC

