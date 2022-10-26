AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for RF&G Insurance Company Limited; Affirms Credit Ratings

MANSFIELD, Texas , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimBuyout, a national vehicle buying company, has been named to NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries Class of 2022 in the category of Technology Innovation as pacesetters who help push the industry forward in digitalization and modernization. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.

