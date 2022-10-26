AM Best Revises Issuer Credit Rating Outlook to Positive for RF&G Insurance Company Limited; Affirms Credit Ratings

Read full article on original website
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Labuan Reinsurance (L) Ltd
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect Labuan Re’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as very strong, as...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Bank of China Group Insurance Company Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable. The ratings reflect BOCG Insurance’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well...
AM Best Upgrades Credit Ratings of Gulf Insurance Limited
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas upgraded the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) to B+ (Good) from B (Fair) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) to “bbb-” (Good) from “bb” (Fair) of. Gulf Insurance Limited. (Gulf) (. Trinidad and Tobago. ). The outlook of these Credit Ratings...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Tokio Marine HCC Mexico Compañía Afianzadora, S.A. de C.V.
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a” (Excellent) and the Mexico National Scale Rating of “aaa.MX” (Exceptional) of Tokio Marine HCC Mexico Compañía. Afianzadora, S.A. de C.V. (TMHCC Mexico) (. Mexico...
CHINA LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED – Form 6-K
U.S. Regulated Equity Markets (Alternative Disclosure) via PUBT. Announcement on the Resolutions of the Eighteenth Meeting of the Seventh Session of the Board of Directors of. The eighteenth meeting (the "Meeting") of the seventh session of the Board of Directors (the "Board") of. China Life Insurance Company Limited. (the "Company")...
AM Best’s Webinar Highlights: Benchmarking Discussion: How Current and Emerging Auto Insurance Trends Will Affect Carrier Results
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Viewers can access highlights from anAM Best webinar sponsored by. to learn how auto carriers might respond to market trends. , vice president & general manager, auto vertical,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ;. Ryan Hupp. , director, product management,. LexisNexis Risk Solutions. ; and. John Ittner. , head of...
AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated and Its Subsidiaries
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- AM Besthas affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A+ (Superior) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Ratings (Long-Term ICR) of “aa-” (Superior) of. RGA Atlantic Reinsurance Company, Ltd. (. Barbados. ). These companies collectively are referred to as RGA. AM Best also has affirmed the Long-Term ICR...
AON PLC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY OF THIRD QUARTER 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS. Aon plc is a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, health, and wealth solutions. Through our experience, global reach, and comprehensive analytics, we are better able to help clients meet rapidly changing, increasingly complex, and interconnected challenges. We are committed to accelerating innovation to address unmet and evolving client needs, so that our clients are better informed, better advised, and able to make better decisions to protect and grow their business. Management is focused on strengthening.
Aegon takes note of equity issuance by a.s.r.
The Hague , October 28, 2022 - Aegon has taken note of the issuance of approximately 10% additional shares that a.s.r. announced on. , as part of its funding in relation to the transaction to combine a.s.r. with Aegon’s Dutch pension, life and non-life insurance, banking, and mortgage origination activities.
New Data from University of Duisburg-Essen Illuminate Findings in Investment (Trading and Liquidity In the Catastrophe Bond Market): Investment
2022 OCT 27 (NewsRx) -- By a News Reporter-Staff News Editor at Economics Daily Report -- Current study results on Investment have been published. According to news reporting out of. Duisburg, Germany. , by NewsRx editors, research stated, “We provide first insights into secondary market trading, liquidity determinants, and the...
Blockchain in Insurance Market Forecast | Present Scenario of Manufacturers By 2031
Blockchain is a digital ledger that can be used to record transactions. It is secure and transparent and has the potential to revolutionize the ins. industry. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blockchain technology is expected to have a major impact on the insurance industry. A recent study by Accenture found that blockchain could help insurers save.
AMERISAFE INC – 10-Q – Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.
The following discussion should be read in conjunction with the accompanying unaudited consolidated financial statements and the related notes included in Item 1 of Part I of this Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, together with "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended.
Private Motor Insurance Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2028 : Axa, Aviva, Zurich Insurance: The Global Private Motor Insurance Market to witnessed good recovery in growth post first half of 2022 and is projected coverup market sizing during the forecast period (2022-2028).
Pune , Maharashtra -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/27/2022 -- The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Private Motor Insurance Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are.
Best’s Review: Leading U.S. Auto Insurers and More
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- October’sBest’s Review looks at the. auto insurance industry with Best’s Rankings for:. Best’s Review is AM Best’s monthly insurance magazine, covering emerging issues and trends and evaluating their impact on the marketplace. Access to the complete content of Best’s Review is available here.
Kin Secures $145 Million in Debt Financing to Fuel Continued Growth
--(BUSINESS WIRE)-- Kin, the direct-to-consumer home insurance company built for every new normal, today announced the closing of a. committed credit facility. The new facility, which was led by. Runway Growth Capital LLC. (“Runway”) and the. Avenue Venture Opportunities Fund, L.P. (" Avenue Venture Debt Fund. " or...
AI in Insurance Market : The on-premise Segment To Maintain its Lead Position During the Forecast Period
AI in Insurance Market : The on-premise Segment To Maintain its Lead Position During the Forecast Period. /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in investment by insurance companies in AI & machine learning and rise in preference for personalized insurance services boost the growth of the global AI in insurance market. Allied Market...
ClaimBuyout Recognized for Technology Innovation in P&C Insurance Industry
MANSFIELD, Texas , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClaimBuyout, a national vehicle buying company, has been named to NU PropertyCasualty360 Luminaries Class of 2022 in the category of Technology Innovation as pacesetters who help push the industry forward in digitalization and modernization. Honorees are selected by a panel of industry experts based on how well they stated and achieved goals with regards to the nomination category; how impactful their work has been; how dedicated the nominee has been to furthering modernization and humanization in the insurance business; and the nominee’s commitment to the highest ethical standards as well as dedication to service and excellence.
Patent Issued for Display tool (USPTO 11468080): The Prudential Insurance Company of America
-- From Alexandria, Virginia , NewsRx journalists report that a patent by the inventors Dennie,. The patent’s assignee for patent number 11468080 is. News editors obtained the following quote from the background information supplied by the inventors: “In a variety of industries, it is standard practice for companies to provide information to their consumers and producers (agents who sell directly to consumers) in the form of multi-page documents. For example, customers commonly receive information about accounts, opportunities, and policies through such documents.”
Alaska Adopts Stronger Safeguards for Annuity Consumers
(NAIFA)-Alaska Vice President of Advocacy. issued the following joint statement on the best interest annuity rule adopted recently by the. seeking lifetime income through annuities will enjoy stronger protections thanks to the actions of the. Division of Insurance and Division. Director. Lori Wing-Heier. . " Alaska. is the 29th state...
World Insurance Associates Acquires Circle Insurance Agency Inc.
Iselin, NJ , Oct. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- World Insurance Associates LLC. (“WIA”), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired. Circle Insurance Agency Inc. (“Circle Insurance”) of Danvers, MA on. October 1, 2022. . Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded...
