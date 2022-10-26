ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapid City, SD

KELOLAND TV

Deadweird kicks-off for Deadwood’s Halloween celebration

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween weekend is here. And Deadwood is celebrating with a city-wide party. From costume parties and dances to haunted tours, it is officially Halloween weekend in Deadwood. Each year, Deadweird brings in thousands of visitors with the city giving out over 10,000 dollars in cash...
DEADWOOD, SD
KEVN

Celebrating National American Beer Day

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the National Today website, there are more than 7,000 breweries that produce beer in the United States. They range in size from industry giants small brew-pubs and microbreweries. Hay Camp Brewing Co. is the first production brewery in Rapid City. Starting in 2014...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Moose visits Rapid City garden center

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
RAPID CITY, SD
sdpb.org

Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City

A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres

UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KEVN

Upgrade skis while helping visually or mobility impaired

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If it’s time to upgrade your skis, snowboard, or other gear, this is the weekend to do it. Starting at noon Saturday at the Monument Civic Center, you can pick up some gently used equipment and support a worthwhile cause. Ski For Light is...
Black Hills Pioneer

Rally generates $784.1M to SD

STURGIS — On Tuesday, 72 days after the 82nd Sturgis Rally came to a close, officials got together for the 2022 Post-Rally Summit. Local business owners, Rally sponsors, and community members sat down in the Sturgis Community Center auditorium as city and Rally officials presented the facts and figures from the 82nd Rally and announced new events for the 83rd Rally.
STURGIS, SD
KEVN

What is your go-to treat this Halloween?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Halloween just days away, Rushmore Candy Company has everything from gummy candy, taffy, wine, and even chocolate pickles. This candy company is ready to meet everyone’s cravings. According to candystore.com, South Dakota’s top candies are Jolly Ranchers, Starburst, and Candy Corn. We decided...
RAPID CITY, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Sundance State bank donates $20K to hospital expansion

SPERAFISH – In May, Monument Health announced an $80 million investment in the Spearfish community with plans to expand its Spearfish hospital as well as building a completely new healthcare facility near Exit 17. “Lookout Memorial Hospital (the name of the original hospital built in Spearfish) was built to...
SPEARFISH, SD
newscenter1.tv

Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City

Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Get ready to handle winter like a pro!

RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Perfect weather is in store for the rest of the weekend and Halloween

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see decreasing cloud cover as we reach Sunday morning where we will remain dry and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. For the forecast on Halloween during the day we will see highs in the mid 60s to possible 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. In the evening temperatures could range from the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Very nice weather for the weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight won’t be as cold as they have been the last couple of nights. Most of our area will see lows in the 30s compared to the 20s we have seen throughout the week. Tomorrow we will continue to see very nice weather with a lot of our area once again seeing highs in the 60s. We will see a bit more cloud cover, but we aren’t going to see any rainfall. The nice temperatures will continue for Sunday with highs once again in the 60s for much of our area. Halloween could be even warmer with mid-60s expected for Rapid City. Eastern counties may even see high temperatures in the 70s. For the peak hours of trick-or-treating, we are expected to see temperatures in the 50s. This is certainly good news considering we normally see temperatures in the 40s during that time of night for this time of the year. For next week, the mild weather will continue through the middle of next week with highs expected to be in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. There is a chance for some rain or snow next Thursday and Friday, but it doesn’t appear to be anything significant.
KELOLAND TV

Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
RAPID CITY, SD

