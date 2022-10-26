RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight won’t be as cold as they have been the last couple of nights. Most of our area will see lows in the 30s compared to the 20s we have seen throughout the week. Tomorrow we will continue to see very nice weather with a lot of our area once again seeing highs in the 60s. We will see a bit more cloud cover, but we aren’t going to see any rainfall. The nice temperatures will continue for Sunday with highs once again in the 60s for much of our area. Halloween could be even warmer with mid-60s expected for Rapid City. Eastern counties may even see high temperatures in the 70s. For the peak hours of trick-or-treating, we are expected to see temperatures in the 50s. This is certainly good news considering we normally see temperatures in the 40s during that time of night for this time of the year. For next week, the mild weather will continue through the middle of next week with highs expected to be in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. There is a chance for some rain or snow next Thursday and Friday, but it doesn’t appear to be anything significant.

