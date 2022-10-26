Read full article on original website
KEVN
First-graders experience what downtown Rapid City life has to offer
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Children learn a lot in first grade, which is why it is important to let them experience life, just as living downtown in a city. St Paul’s Lutheran School took its first-grade class on a field trip to discover all downtown Rapid City has to offer.
KELOLAND TV
Deadweird kicks-off for Deadwood’s Halloween celebration
DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — Halloween weekend is here. And Deadwood is celebrating with a city-wide party. From costume parties and dances to haunted tours, it is officially Halloween weekend in Deadwood. Each year, Deadweird brings in thousands of visitors with the city giving out over 10,000 dollars in cash...
KEVN
Celebrating National American Beer Day
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - According to the National Today website, there are more than 7,000 breweries that produce beer in the United States. They range in size from industry giants small brew-pubs and microbreweries. Hay Camp Brewing Co. is the first production brewery in Rapid City. Starting in 2014...
kotatv.com
Palmer Gulch Fire continues to burn in Black Elk Wilderness
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The last update on the Palmer Gulch Fire put the size at 50 acres but a more accurate mapping may change that. Due to the fire, the Palmer Creek Road is closed now through at least tomorrow. The Palmer Creek Trail is also closed to the public. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place, prohibiting all aircraft (including drones) from flying within the TFR. There are no evacuations in place.
KELOLAND TV
Moose visits Rapid City garden center
RAPID CITY, S.D.(KELO) — A Rapid City garden center had an unexpected shopper earlier this week. The Plantsmyth tells KELOLAND News that the moose showed up at the nursery around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning and stuck around until 1:30 that afternoon. In a post on Facebook, The Plantsmyth says...
sdpb.org
Rogue moose takes up residence in Rapid City
A rogue moose is on the lam in Rapid City. Since taking up residence, she’s led residents on a weeklong wild moose chase. While seeming to enjoy the amenities of Rapid City, wildlife officials aren’t certain where precisely this moose came from. South Dakota Game Fish and Parks...
newscenter1.tv
UPDATE: Palmer Gulch fire estimated at 66 acres
UPDATE (7 p.m.): The Palmer Gulch fire is now estimated at 66 acres, according to a release from Great Plains Fire Information. No evacuations are in place due to the fire and the Palmer Creek Road is expected to remain closed until at least Sunday, after it is deemed safe for the public.
KEVN
Upgrade skis while helping visually or mobility impaired
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - If it’s time to upgrade your skis, snowboard, or other gear, this is the weekend to do it. Starting at noon Saturday at the Monument Civic Center, you can pick up some gently used equipment and support a worthwhile cause. Ski For Light is...
Black Hills Pioneer
Rally generates $784.1M to SD
STURGIS — On Tuesday, 72 days after the 82nd Sturgis Rally came to a close, officials got together for the 2022 Post-Rally Summit. Local business owners, Rally sponsors, and community members sat down in the Sturgis Community Center auditorium as city and Rally officials presented the facts and figures from the 82nd Rally and announced new events for the 83rd Rally.
KEVN
What is your go-to treat this Halloween?
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - With Halloween just days away, Rushmore Candy Company has everything from gummy candy, taffy, wine, and even chocolate pickles. This candy company is ready to meet everyone’s cravings. According to candystore.com, South Dakota’s top candies are Jolly Ranchers, Starburst, and Candy Corn. We decided...
Black Hills Pioneer
Sundance State bank donates $20K to hospital expansion
SPERAFISH – In May, Monument Health announced an $80 million investment in the Spearfish community with plans to expand its Spearfish hospital as well as building a completely new healthcare facility near Exit 17. “Lookout Memorial Hospital (the name of the original hospital built in Spearfish) was built to...
newscenter1.tv
Morningside Cafe: A hidden gem in Rapid City
Morningside Cafe, an establishment that many call a hidden gem, sits next to A&D Jamaican on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City. The restaurant features down home cooking where everything is made from scratch. Menu. The menu mainly consists of breakfast and lunch items like chicken fried steak, plate-sized pancakes,...
newscenter1.tv
Halloween themed things to do in and around Rapid City this weekend
Are you looking for something to do this weekend? Check out these spooky and not-so-spooky events in and around Rapid City. Show off that amazing D.I.Y. costume you’ve been working super hard on for the last couple of weeks. October 29, starts at 6 PM (link) The Haunting of...
KEVN
Rapid City could become home for Ukrainian refugees
KEVN
Having an ‘a-maize-ing’ time at the Black Hills corn maze, pumpkin patch
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Fall bucket lists often include a bonfire, carving a pumpkin, and checking out a corn maze. The Spearfish Pumpkin Patch and Corn Maze includes the best of both worlds: a scavenger hunt during the day and a haunted corn maze at night. Check out the interview above to learn more.
newscenter1.tv
Get ready to handle winter like a pro!
RAPID CITY, S.D.- October 26 is Winter Weather Preparedness Day, and current warm and sunny conditions actually present the perfect opportunity to prepare for the upcoming season. Here are a few tips from Alexa White, Deputy Director of Rapid City/Pennington County Emergency Management, and City of Rapid City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker so that you’re ready to help yourself and your neighbor by the time the first big snow hits your front porch.
KEVN
Perfect weather is in store for the rest of the weekend and Halloween
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see decreasing cloud cover as we reach Sunday morning where we will remain dry and warm with highs in the 50s and 60s. For the forecast on Halloween during the day we will see highs in the mid 60s to possible 70s in the afternoon with mostly sunny skies. In the evening temperatures could range from the upper 30s to mid 40s with mostly clear skies.
KEVN
Sierra Brothers Found Guilty on all Charges
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The verdict was rendered in the sexual assault and kidnapping case involving two brothers and a young woman on the Pine Ridge Reservation in July 2019. Jessie and Dustin Sierra were both found guilty of all charges. The 21-year-old woman alleged Jesse Sierra kidnapped her...
KEVN
Very nice weather for the weekend
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight won’t be as cold as they have been the last couple of nights. Most of our area will see lows in the 30s compared to the 20s we have seen throughout the week. Tomorrow we will continue to see very nice weather with a lot of our area once again seeing highs in the 60s. We will see a bit more cloud cover, but we aren’t going to see any rainfall. The nice temperatures will continue for Sunday with highs once again in the 60s for much of our area. Halloween could be even warmer with mid-60s expected for Rapid City. Eastern counties may even see high temperatures in the 70s. For the peak hours of trick-or-treating, we are expected to see temperatures in the 50s. This is certainly good news considering we normally see temperatures in the 40s during that time of night for this time of the year. For next week, the mild weather will continue through the middle of next week with highs expected to be in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday as well. There is a chance for some rain or snow next Thursday and Friday, but it doesn’t appear to be anything significant.
KELOLAND TV
Winter-maintenance plan OK’d for SD highways
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Last winter, the South Dakota Department of Transportation budgeted $19,596,305 and spent $15,575,464 clearing ice and snow from the state’s highways. For this coming season, the winter-maintenance plan has $20,553,159 in it. The state Transportation Commission reviewed and approved the latest plan Wednesday.
