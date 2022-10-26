ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bidenbites
3d ago

They said this plant will take at the very least 20 years to get this up and running, face it this is never gonna happen this is a ploy by the Dumbocrats to try to bribe voters

John Schmidtka
3d ago

going to turn out like the Nano center in Marcy NY a lot of talk and it never happened

