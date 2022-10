Visitors got an up-close look at crops — like cotton — grown at the Sunbelt Ag Expo at Spence Field in Moultrie. Special Photo

MOULTRIE — There is nothing like the Sunbelt Ag Expo. I want to give a huge thank you to everyone who made this week a success. Vendors, staff, and volunteers, thank you for all the hard work during the days, weeks, and months leading up to Expo.

To our visitors, thanks for showing up. Visitors are what make the Sunbelt Ag Expo come back year after year.