Understanding another culture can be a fascinating challenge, but also one that can be nearly impossible. Vicki Nelson has been traveling to Guatemala with her husband for nineteen years, but she’s still learning about some of the people who live there: the Mayans, and their culture. What she observes and learns, she puts into her paintings. A retired architect, Nelson says the Mayan people and their environment fascinate her.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO