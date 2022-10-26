Read full article on original website
OAKLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT)– Governor Brad Little has formally endorsed Debbie Critchfield to be Idaho’s next Superintendent of Public Instruction. “I know Debbie will uphold our constitutional obligation to Idaho students and schools,” said Governor Brad Little. “We have great momentum in Idaho, with historic ongoing investments in education. Her experience and track record will ensure these commitments make a difference for Idaho students– from early literacy to college and career readiness.”
