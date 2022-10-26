Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
Woman killed in hit-and-run after fleeing from altercation inside vehicle in Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run that occurred in Rochester Hills on Saturday morning around 2:21 a.m. The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help to identify the driver that fatally injured a woman from Davison and fled the scene.
The Oakland Press
Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man with violent past who led police on high-speed chase sparks bond controversy in Wayne County
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. – A man with a violent criminal past is out on bond after leading police on a high-speed chase through several cities before crashing into a busy area. A Wyandotte police officer was on patrol Friday (Oct. 21) morning when he saw a car slowly rolling through neighborhoods.
Fighting understaffing, Wayne County moves juveniles to vacant jail
Amidst unfolding chaos inside Wayne County’s juvenile detention facility, the county recently vacated the building that has long housed some of its most violent youth.
fox2detroit.com
Traffic stops lead to guns, bag of oxy in Wayne County - MSP says
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Police said two different drivers pulled over for common traffic problems were both caught with illegal weapons. According to MSP, one man in Highland Park who ran a red light and was found with a bag believed to be oxycodone pills and a loaded 10MM.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Macomb County man accused of killing roommate by kicking, striking, pushing bookcase on him
MEMPHIS TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb County man is accused of killing his roommate by kicking and striking him, as well as pushing a bookcase on top of him, officials said. The attack happened Tuesday (Oct. 25) at a home in Memphis Township, according to authorities. Officials said a...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side. Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Dearborn police seek driver who left teen hospitalized after hitting them on Michigan Avenue
DEARBORN, Mich. – Dearborn police are searching for the driver who left a teenager with serious injuries after striking them on Michigan Avenue and fleeing the scene. The crash happened around 9 a.m. Sept. 16 on Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive. Officials said a teenager was crossing the northbound...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Body found in truck bed turns minor Macomb County fender-bender into major police investigation
ROSEVILLE, Mich. – Police said they were investigating a minor fender-bender Thursday in Macomb County when they discovered a body in the bed of a truck. The crash happened before 2 p.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) in the area of Common and Hayes roads in Roseville. Officers said a pickup...
Magistrate grants parolee a personal bond after police chase
Police official outraged when magistrate gives parolee with extensive criminal history personal bond
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation
DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police. According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.
fox2detroit.com
Former Wayne County employee accused of working with supervisor to steal more than $1.7 million
WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of stealing more than $1.7 million by selling illegally acquired generators. John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds, and three counts of stealing county funds. Authorities say...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former Wayne County Roads Division employee accused of embezzling more than $1.7M
DETROIT – A former Wayne County Roads Division employee is accused of conspiring to steal more than $1.7 million in county funds. An indictment charges John L. Gibson, 54, of Detroit with one count of conspiring to embezzle county funds and three counts of stealing county funds. Gibson and...
Suburban left with 10 bullet holes after shooting on Michigan highway
DETROIT – A Chevrolet Suburban was struck 10 times after someone opened fire on a freeway in Detroit. According to troopers from the Michigan State Police, the shooting occurred on northbound M-39 near 7 Mile Road at 12:40 a.m. on Thursday when another Suburban with an unknown plate pulled up alongside the victim’s vehicle and fired multiple shots.
fox2detroit.com
Police debunk post claiming drugs that would make woman pass out were left on car at Woodhaven Target
WOODHAVEN, Mich. (FOX 2) - There is no evidence that a Facebook post about an alleged incident at the Woodhaven Target happened, police said. The post, a screenshot of a text message, claims that a person was being followed at the store and got security to follow her to her vehicle. When she got to her vehicle, there was a piece of paper taped to her door that police allegedly told her had drugs on it that would have caused her to pass out.
Double homicide suspect in custody after police chase in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A police chase in Detroit ends with a homicide suspect in custody nearly weeks after the alleged killing.At about 5 p.m. on Wednesday, the Detroit Police Department said officers with the Tactical Service Section (TSS) were tracking a suspect wanted in connection with two violent homicides that happened on Oct. 7 in Detroit. TSS located the individual in the vehicle also wanted in connection with the homicide. Officers initiated a traffic stop near Plymouth and Evergreen roads, but DPD Deputy Chief Franklin Hayes said the suspect fled. The vehicle drove through Stoepel Park on the city's west side. The...
fox2detroit.com
Hit-and-run driver wanted after striking pedestrian on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn
DEARBORN, Mich (FOX 2) - Dearborn police are looking for a driver who hit a pedestrian and fled Sept. 16. Police said the victim was walking northbound across Michigan Avenue near Outer Drive around 9 a.m. when they were hit. The victim is still recovering after suffering serious injuries. Police...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man charged for workplace murder of 27-year-old at Hazel Park manufacturing plant
HAZEL PARK, Mich. – A man has been charged in connection with the workplace murder of a 27-year-old at a manufacturing plant in Hazel Park. Police said the shooting happened around 7 a.m. Friday (Oct. 21) outside the LG Electronics facility near 10 Mile and Dequindre roads in Hazel Park.
Oakland County woman gets 10 to 15 years for killing high school coach in drunk driving crash
A 56-year-old woman who killed a local high school coach will serve ten- to fifteen-years in prison. Wendy Bass took a plea deal, pleading guilty to drunken and reckless driving charges. In exchange, the second degree murder charge was dropped.
Deal allows drunken driver to avoid murder conviction in varsity football coach's death
A Huntington Woods woman, who authorities said killed a beloved Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook Kingswood head football coach two years ago in a Pleasant Ridge drunk driving collision, was sentenced Thursday to 10-15 years in prison on a deal with the prosecution. Wendy Bass had a blood alcohol content of .28...
