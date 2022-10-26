Whoopi Goldberg seethed over comments made by Sen. Lindsey Graham about Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker, ripping the politician on The View for his “insulting” remarks about race. During a discussion about the latest woman to come forward about being pressured into an abortion by Walker — who has maintained his staunch pro-life stance — Goldberg slammed Graham for blindly defending his party’s candidate. Walker, who was blasted by the anonymous accuser as a “hypocrite” for his stance on abortion, said the woman’s claims were untrue and dismissed them as “foolishness.” Following his remarks, he and Graham also appeared on yesterday’s...

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO