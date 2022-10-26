ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A judge just tossed out the Justice Department's bid to force Trump donor and casino mogul Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent

A judge said DOJ can't force alleged foreign agents to retroactively disclose their lobbying work. Judge James Boasberg said he was bound by longstanding federal appeals court precedent. The decision could impair the Justice Department's ability to police covert foreign influence. The Justice Department suffered a setback Wednesday in its...
Former Trump aide Sarah Matthews says besides Trump, Mark Meadows was the most disappointing person on January 6: 'He wouldn't speak up and say what we all knew'

A former White House deputy press secretary said besides former President Donald Trump, the behavior of Mark Meadows — the former chief of staff — was the most disappointing during the Capitol riot. On Friday's episode of Politico's podcast "Playbook Deep Dive," Sarah Matthews, one of several aides...
Whoopi Goldberg Calls Out “Ignorant as Hell” Lindsey Graham on ‘The View’ for “Insulting” Comments About Race: “Don’t Ever Say That Again”

Whoopi Goldberg seethed over comments made by Sen. Lindsey Graham about Georgia senate candidate Herschel Walker, ripping the politician on The View for his “insulting” remarks about race. During a discussion about the latest woman to come forward about being pressured into an abortion by Walker — who has maintained his staunch pro-life stance — Goldberg slammed Graham for blindly defending his party’s candidate. Walker, who was blasted by the anonymous accuser as a “hypocrite” for his stance on abortion, said the woman’s claims were untrue and dismissed them as “foolishness.” Following his remarks, he and Graham also appeared on yesterday’s...
Former President Donald Trump says PGA Tour 'is being destroyed by the PGA (Tour)' at LIV Miami pro-am

DORAL, Fla. — While praising LIV Golf and the Saudis for doing “a fantastic job,” former president Donald Trump continued his crusade Thursday against the PGA Tour. Saying the Tour “really blew a great opportunity,” Trump called LIV Golf “big time” with “unlimited money.” Trump properties are hosting events in LIV’s inaugural season, including this week’s season-finale at Trump National Doral and will add a third next season at his course in Washington, D.C.
Mike Pence Suggests if Trump Gets Nomination, He Might Support Someone Else

Mike Pence got hit with a simple question -- if Trump's the nominee, would his former Veep vote for him? -- there are 2 ways to interpret his answer, and one is shocking!. Pence gave a speech at Georgetown University Wednesday about what's in store for conservatism in America. Someone...
The most misspelled word in Alabama

In a word of acronyms – LOL, BRB, ASAP – correct spelling has too often become a thing of the past. And, apparently, there are some words that trip people up more than others and that differs from state to state. Word research site WordTips recently determined the...
Graham: ‘I want every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won in Georgia’

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham said Thursday he wants “every liberal jumping off bridges in San Francisco because Herschel Walker won” while campaigning for him in Georgia. Graham said politics is tough, and unlike football, there’s “no helmet in politics.” “All this crap they’re throwing at you coming from Los […]
Family of man who financed the Clotilda, the last U.S. slave ship recently found in Alabama, breaks silence

Descendants of the Alabama steamship owner responsible for illegally bringing 110 African captives to America aboard the last U.S. slave ship have ended generations of public silence, calling his actions more than 160 years ago “evil and unforgivable.” In a statement released to NBC News, members of Timothy Meaher’s family — which is still prominent around […]
Slave ship Clotilda descendants ‘cautiously optimistic’ for meeting with Meaher family after two sides begin talks

Efforts are underway for a meeting between both descendants of the survivors and the wealthy financier of the last known transatlantic slave voyage into the U.S. Representatives with the Clotilda Descendants Association confirmed with AL.com on Wednesday that they received an email on Tuesday from Helen and Meg Meaher – two descendants of Timothy Meaher, the steamship owner who orchestrated the illegal slave trade that brought 110 Africans from Benin to Mobile following a harrowing journey aboard the Clotilda more than 110 years ago.
