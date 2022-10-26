CULLMAN, Ala. – Limits Outfitters, a new outdoor and sporting goods store located at 2020 Second Ave. NW in Cullman, will hold its grand opening Friday, Nov. 4. Matt Bailey said he and co-owner Zack Drake were inspired to open the store “to provide our community a great place where hunters and outdoorsmen can shop for great products.” Bailey and Drake are both avid hunters. Bailey has been the area chairman and Drake the co-chairman of Cullman County Ducks Unlimited for the past five years. Said Bailey, “We believe there was a lack of outdoor/hunting apparel and waterfowl brands in the area. We are super excited to bring Limits Outfitters to the community.” The shop will carry popular brands such as Duck Camp, Fieldstone, East Coast Waterfowl, All Gas Waterfowl, Orca, Muddy Outdoors, Avian X, Gator Waders, Frogg Toggs, Hawk, Wild Game Innovations and more. Products include outdoor wear for men and women, Damascus steel knives, hunting bags, sunglasses and tumblers, with more soon to be added. Hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday, 1-8 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-8 p.m.; and Sundays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 18 HOURS AGO