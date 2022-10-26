ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Cullman Tribune

Limits Outfitters opening in Cullman Nov. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Limits Outfitters, a new outdoor and sporting goods store located at 2020 Second Ave. NW in Cullman, will hold its grand opening Friday, Nov. 4. Matt Bailey said he and co-owner Zack Drake were inspired to open the store “to provide our community a great place where hunters and outdoorsmen can shop for great products.” Bailey and Drake are both avid hunters. Bailey has been the area chairman and Drake the co-chairman of Cullman County Ducks Unlimited for the past five years. Said Bailey, “We believe there was a lack of outdoor/hunting apparel and waterfowl brands in the area. We are super excited to bring Limits Outfitters to the community.” The shop will carry popular brands such as Duck Camp, Fieldstone, East Coast Waterfowl, All Gas Waterfowl, Orca, Muddy Outdoors, Avian X, Gator Waders, Frogg Toggs, Hawk, Wild Game Innovations and more. Products include outdoor wear for men and women, Damascus steel knives, hunting bags, sunglasses and tumblers, with more soon to be added. Hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday, 1-8 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-8 p.m.; and Sundays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Former headquarters at Marshall Space Flight Center set for Saturday demolition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The home of the Marshall Space Flight Center’s administrative headquarters is set for demolition on Saturday morning. Building 4200 has been the administrative headquarters for 63 years seeing incredible feats accomplished in NASA’s history. The Marshall Space Flight Center has played an unprecedented role in space exploration with the development of the Saturn V rocket that propelled the Apollo missions to the Moon.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is investing almost $9 million to give roads a major facelift. Hopefully, the one giving you a bumpy ride to work is on the list. More than 103 roads in need of resurfacing will be getting attention. This is the largest budget...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Just in time: North Alabama Land Trust beats deadline to save Paint Rock River frontage

Days before the deadline, donors have raised funds to buy and preserve 91 acres along one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers in Jackson County. The Land Trust of North Alabama announced today it has raised the required $223,000 to buy the land along the Paint Rock River, one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers. Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick said 182 donors answered a public appeal to reach the goal days short of its Nov. 1 deadline. The property is located off U.S. 72 between the town of Paint Rock and the Fern Cave National Wildlife Refuge.
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
doppleronline.ca

Bracebridge hospital unit outbreak declared over, Huntsville units still in outbreak mode

Two hospital units, the east and south wings at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) site, remain in outbreak mode at this time. While the outbreak in the north wing of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital has been declared over, according to a press release issued today by Muskoka Algonquin Health Care which manages both the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospital sites.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant

Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
ATHENS, AL
WAAY-TV

HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville

Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Talk of the Valley: Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale

Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to reflect Johnny’s proper name: Johnny Taylor. The video could not be edited. Blair Davis sat down with Johnny Taylor, Sales Manager from Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales. The two discussed the upcoming Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale, which will take place at the Cullman County Fairgrounds October 26-31. The sale will consist of six car dealers coming together with their entire inventory to offer one big sale.
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

Huntsville would limit medical cannabis to certain districts under zoning amendment

Medical cannabis dispensaries would be restricted to Huntsville’s medical districts under a zoning amendment passed by the Planning Commission on Tuesday. The zoning amendment would come before the Huntsville City Council in November should the city council pass an ordinance at its meeting on tonight authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within city limits, according to Henry Thornton, the city’s external relations officer.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween

Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire

Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
MADISON COUNTY, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
202K+
Followers
61K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy