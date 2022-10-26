Read full article on original website
Without Cluster Mailboxes, Homebuilders Blame the USPS After Bermuda Lakes Homes in Meridianville Stopped Getting MailZack LoveMeridianville, AL
Huntsville Animal Services Hosts First 'Howl-o-ween' Trunk or Treat Event on October 29, 2022 for a Dog-gone Fun TimeZack LoveHuntsville, AL
The 'Largest Starbucks in Alabama' is Set for the Future Autograph Collection Hotel by Marriot in Downtown HuntsvilleZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Alligators In The Tennesse Valley? Read About the Latest Sightings!April KillianFlorence, AL
Huntsville, AL Man Loses $20K in 'Comcast Scam' & Bloomington, IN Woman Becomes a Victim in a 'Tech Support' ScamZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Limits Outfitters opening in Cullman Nov. 4
CULLMAN, Ala. – Limits Outfitters, a new outdoor and sporting goods store located at 2020 Second Ave. NW in Cullman, will hold its grand opening Friday, Nov. 4. Matt Bailey said he and co-owner Zack Drake were inspired to open the store “to provide our community a great place where hunters and outdoorsmen can shop for great products.” Bailey and Drake are both avid hunters. Bailey has been the area chairman and Drake the co-chairman of Cullman County Ducks Unlimited for the past five years. Said Bailey, “We believe there was a lack of outdoor/hunting apparel and waterfowl brands in the area. We are super excited to bring Limits Outfitters to the community.” The shop will carry popular brands such as Duck Camp, Fieldstone, East Coast Waterfowl, All Gas Waterfowl, Orca, Muddy Outdoors, Avian X, Gator Waders, Frogg Toggs, Hawk, Wild Game Innovations and more. Products include outdoor wear for men and women, Damascus steel knives, hunting bags, sunglasses and tumblers, with more soon to be added. Hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday, 1-8 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-8 p.m.; and Sundays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Huntsville renters face eviction as emergency rental assistance funds dry up
Madison County residents are losing their homes while waiting for COVID-19 Emergency Rental Assistance checks to come in the mail.
Huntsville to study ‘failing’ seawalls at Big Spring Park lake
Updated at 7:23 p.m.: The city council approved the contract without discussion at Thursday’s meeting. Original story: Huntsville officials are concerned about “failing” seawalls along the lake in Big Spring Park and are looking to investigate the cause. The city council on Thursday will consider a $44,000...
Former headquarters at Marshall Space Flight Center set for Saturday demolition
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The home of the Marshall Space Flight Center’s administrative headquarters is set for demolition on Saturday morning. Building 4200 has been the administrative headquarters for 63 years seeing incredible feats accomplished in NASA’s history. The Marshall Space Flight Center has played an unprecedented role in space exploration with the development of the Saturn V rocket that propelled the Apollo missions to the Moon.
Road resurfacing projects to take place in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Huntsville is investing almost $9 million to give roads a major facelift. Hopefully, the one giving you a bumpy ride to work is on the list. More than 103 roads in need of resurfacing will be getting attention. This is the largest budget...
Just in time: North Alabama Land Trust beats deadline to save Paint Rock River frontage
Days before the deadline, donors have raised funds to buy and preserve 91 acres along one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers in Jackson County. The Land Trust of North Alabama announced today it has raised the required $223,000 to buy the land along the Paint Rock River, one of the Southeast’s last free-flowing rivers. Land Trust Executive Director Marie Bostick said 182 donors answered a public appeal to reach the goal days short of its Nov. 1 deadline. The property is located off U.S. 72 between the town of Paint Rock and the Fern Cave National Wildlife Refuge.
Huntsville housing market beginning to ease for relocating military families
Military families relocating to Huntsville want many of the same things other homebuyers do. They’re looking for good schools for their kids. They’re looking for safe places to live. They’re looking for a short commute if they choose not to live on the base at Redstone Arsenal.
Bracebridge hospital unit outbreak declared over, Huntsville units still in outbreak mode
Two hospital units, the east and south wings at the Huntsville District Memorial Hospital (HDMH) site, remain in outbreak mode at this time. While the outbreak in the north wing of the South Muskoka Memorial Hospital has been declared over, according to a press release issued today by Muskoka Algonquin Health Care which manages both the Bracebridge and Huntsville hospital sites.
Whataburger sets grand opening date for new Athens restaurant
Whataburger is ready to open in Athens. The restaurant will open at 11 a.m. Tuesday for 24/7 drive-thru service only at its 1321 U.S. Highway E. Ground was broken on the site in February. According to a news release, Whataburger in the coming weeks plans to roll out additional service...
HEMSI: Employee caught in machine at Kohler Co. in Huntsville
Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. says it and Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded Friday to a report of an employee being caught in a machine in Kohler Co. About noon, HEMIS Spokesman Don Webster said the female employee had been removed from the machine. The condition of the employee is not known.
Huntsville Utilities announces gas rate hike
Huntsville Utilities says customers will soon see an increase in their natural gas bill.
Talk of the Valley: Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale
Editor’s Note: We have updated this article to reflect Johnny’s proper name: Johnny Taylor. The video could not be edited. Blair Davis sat down with Johnny Taylor, Sales Manager from Billy Ray Taylor Auto Sales. The two discussed the upcoming Cullman Used Car Blowout Sale, which will take place at the Cullman County Fairgrounds October 26-31. The sale will consist of six car dealers coming together with their entire inventory to offer one big sale.
Haunted Huntsville: The Hauntings at Helion Lodge #1
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville is home to the oldest Masonic lodge in the State of Alabama and while this lodge is the local center for freemasons here in the area there are also rumors of this lodge -Helion Lodge #1- being haunted. If you're from Huntsville or have lived...
Huntsville would limit medical cannabis to certain districts under zoning amendment
Medical cannabis dispensaries would be restricted to Huntsville’s medical districts under a zoning amendment passed by the Planning Commission on Tuesday. The zoning amendment would come before the Huntsville City Council in November should the city council pass an ordinance at its meeting on tonight authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries to operate within city limits, according to Henry Thornton, the city’s external relations officer.
Free2Teach receives largest donation in their history
Free2Teach is a non-profit that helps public school teachers in Madison County keep their classrooms stocked with supplies.
Woman freed after industrial accident in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman is now free after she was “entangled during an industrial accident” in Huntsville Friday morning. That’s according to Don Webster with HEMSI. He said the accident happened at the Kohler Company location on Cochran Road in southwest Huntsville. The woman was...
Events set up across North Alabama for Halloween
Here are some events coming up this weekend and on Halloween that can help fill you with fun, candy and maybe even some frights!. Want your event added to our list? Email is at newsroom@waaytv.com. OCT. 29. ATHENS. The Limestone Ministerial Coalition is hosting a Hallelujah Night Trunk or Treat...
2.5 acres burned in Madison County vegetation fire
Firefighters spent part of the day putting out a vegetation fire in Madison County. According to Heath Jones with Toney Volunteer Fire & Rescue, crews responded to the fire in the 100 block of Bolden Hughey Rd. shortly after 11:30. No injuries were reported. Crews used 1,500 gallons of water...
Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
Huntsville City Council approves ordinance to allow medical marijuana dispensaries
On Thursday, Huntsville City Council unanimously approved the ordinance that will finalize a zoning plan and implement any requirements needed for dispensaries to sell medical marijuana.
