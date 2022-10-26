ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska are the middle of the active weather today — seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold for Southcentral and much of mainland Alaska Friday and through the weekend. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for the waters surrounding...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Active weather pattern for Aleutians and Southeast

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain will wash across the Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected. And the weekend will not bring much rain relief, as another large area of low pressure churns toward the region. Snowfall amounts were 8-14 inches from...
ANCHORAGE, AK
For one tire store, first snow brings a flurry of business

The Kenai Peninsula had its first real snow days this week, which means it’s been a busy week at Alyeska Tire. “Extremely busy. Overwhelmingly busy at times,” Alyeska owner Craig Wortham said. While most peninsula businesses are at their peak in the summer, his rush hits at the start of snow-tire season.
KENAI, AK
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than five months of detours, the Alaska Department of Transportation says Dowling Road is getting set to reopen — possibly as early as Saturday evening. Project Engineer with the department Chong Kim said the federally-funded project, which includes a new bridge on the...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Snow expected for Southcentral Alaska by Tuesday evening

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures across Southcentral Alaska are hovering anywhere from the teens to the upper 30s near the gulf coast. It’s one of the coldest mornings that we’ve seen all season long, with even colder temperatures expected through the rest of the week. Although we are...
ALASKA STATE
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals

Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
ALASKA STATE
Light snow on the way

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It might be hard to believe with Monday’s deep blue sunny sky and the brilliant, glowing sunset that there’s a snowstorm coming. A mainly clear sky will continue through the overnight yielding a mostly sunny start to Tuesday. Clouds, however, will quickly increase from the southwest during the day.
ALASKA STATE
Kodiak is now home to Alaska’s largest crab fishery

7.3 million pounds of Tanners is the 2023 quota for the Westward Region; Dungeness also holding strong. Kodiak can lay claim to Alaska’s largest crab fishery with this week’s state announcement of a 5.8 million pound harvest of Tanner crabs set for 2023. An additional 1.1 million pounds...
ALASKA STATE
Zoo Boo at the Alaska Zoo

The Mat-Su Emergency Preparedness Expo was open to residents as an emergency response resource. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM AKDT. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide

A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Eating the Past: Alaska and sourdough

In this episode of Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur focuses on Alaska, where she lived as a child. During the Gold Rush, settlers brought sourdough with them to Alaska. With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur has been at USU since 2017. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeannie loves Utah for the outdoors and its mountains, although she misses the Pacific Ocean. No matter where she's lived, she's been a listener and supporter of public radio. Jeannie enjoys mid-size cities, textiles, and individual sports, especially cycling and swimming. If she could have one superpower, she would shrink furniture for easy moving. She hopes to one day have more animals and a sauna. (#lifegoals)
ALASKA STATE
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs

Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. During the three-day gathering hosted by Wasilla High School, students practice parliamentary procedures by introducing, debating, amending, and voting on actual resolutions that evoke change within the school district. Updated: 6 hours ago. The new roundabouts are nearly twice...
WASILLA, AK
Crashes cause fatality, road closures on peninsula highways

Four separate crashes on the Sterling and Seward Highways early this week resulted in at least one fatality, one hospitalization and a handful of road closures. On Monday, a two-vehicle crash on the Sterling Highway near Watson Lake killed one Anchorage resident and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.
ANCHORAGE, AK
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
ANCHORAGE, AK
LifeMed Alaska announces new CEO

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - LifeMed Alaska, an Alaska-based ground and air ambulance service, announced Wednesday that Grace K. Greene will be joining the company as Chief Executive Officer. Grace K. Greene is due to join on November 2nd. LifeMed Alaska has regional base locations in Anchorage, Bethel, Dutch Harbor, Fairbanks,...
ALASKA STATE

