alaskasnewssource.com
High winds, heavy rain and cold air affect Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and Southcentral Alaska are the middle of the active weather today — seeing a little sunshine. Temperatures will remain cold for Southcentral and much of mainland Alaska Friday and through the weekend. A Hurricane Force Wind Warning is in effect for the waters surrounding...
alaskasnewssource.com
Active weather pattern for Aleutians and Southeast
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy rain will wash across the Panhandle on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected. And the weekend will not bring much rain relief, as another large area of low pressure churns toward the region. Snowfall amounts were 8-14 inches from...
kdll.org
For one tire store, first snow brings a flurry of business
The Kenai Peninsula had its first real snow days this week, which means it’s been a busy week at Alyeska Tire. “Extremely busy. Overwhelmingly busy at times,” Alyeska owner Craig Wortham said. While most peninsula businesses are at their peak in the summer, his rush hits at the start of snow-tire season.
alaskasnewssource.com
Can something like what happened in Lituya Bay happen in Southcentral Alaska?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The world’s largest tsunami leveled the forest on the edge of Southeast Alaska’s Lituya Bay in 1958 when an earthquake triggered a landslide that fell into the water. While two anglers died, the tsunami, fortunately, did not heavily impact any nearby towns. But that...
alaskasnewssource.com
Dowling Road to reopen this weekend
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - After more than five months of detours, the Alaska Department of Transportation says Dowling Road is getting set to reopen — possibly as early as Saturday evening. Project Engineer with the department Chong Kim said the federally-funded project, which includes a new bridge on the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Snow expected for Southcentral Alaska by Tuesday evening
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures across Southcentral Alaska are hovering anywhere from the teens to the upper 30s near the gulf coast. It’s one of the coldest mornings that we’ve seen all season long, with even colder temperatures expected through the rest of the week. Although we are...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest rise in RSV, but it’s nothing like the Lower 48
Alaska health officials say they’re tracking a modest increase in cases of some respiratory viruses — but, so far, it’s nothing like what other states are experiencing. Dr. Joe McLaughlin, Alaska’s state epidemiologist, said among the viruses on the rise is respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV.
kinyradio.com
$112 million announced for Alaska Ports and Ferry Terminals
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - U.S. Senators Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan announced that four Alaska coastal communities will receive a total of $112 million in investments this year for critical port-related infrastructure and ferry terminal projects. This marks the first wave of these types of investments attributable to the Infrastructure...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report October 27, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines, its a visit to a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, Crab Crash Edition.
alaskasnewssource.com
Light snow on the way
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - It might be hard to believe with Monday’s deep blue sunny sky and the brilliant, glowing sunset that there’s a snowstorm coming. A mainly clear sky will continue through the overnight yielding a mostly sunny start to Tuesday. Clouds, however, will quickly increase from the southwest during the day.
alaskafish.news
Kodiak is now home to Alaska’s largest crab fishery
7.3 million pounds of Tanners is the 2023 quota for the Westward Region; Dungeness also holding strong. Kodiak can lay claim to Alaska’s largest crab fishery with this week’s state announcement of a 5.8 million pound harvest of Tanner crabs set for 2023. An additional 1.1 million pounds...
alaskasnewssource.com
Zoo Boo at the Alaska Zoo
The Mat-Su Emergency Preparedness Expo was open to residents as an emergency response resource. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Updated: Sep. 12, 2022 at 9:08 AM AKDT. Anchorage families remember terminally ill child by trick-or-treating in September. Imperial Court of All Alaska celebrates Golden Jubilee.
kdll.org
Possible school closures in Anchorage point to funding issues statewide
A perfect storm of rising inflation, stagnating state funding and widespread enrollment issues is hitting schools across Alaska. Administrators at the Kenai Peninsula Borough School District say those issues raise concerns about whether the district can fund certain teacher and staff positions going forward. For some school districts, those issues...
upr.org
Eating the Past: Alaska and sourdough
In this episode of Eating the Past, host Jeannie Sur focuses on Alaska, where she lived as a child. During the Gold Rush, settlers brought sourdough with them to Alaska. With a BA in Political Science and a Master of Divinity, Jeannie Sur has been at USU since 2017. Originally from the Pacific Northwest, Jeannie loves Utah for the outdoors and its mountains, although she misses the Pacific Ocean. No matter where she's lived, she's been a listener and supporter of public radio. Jeannie enjoys mid-size cities, textiles, and individual sports, especially cycling and swimming. If she could have one superpower, she would shrink furniture for easy moving. She hopes to one day have more animals and a sauna. (#lifegoals)
alaskasnewssource.com
Car drives onto front yards, taking out campaign signs
Students from across Alaska convene in Wasilla for AASG fall conference. During the three-day gathering hosted by Wasilla High School, students practice parliamentary procedures by introducing, debating, amending, and voting on actual resolutions that evoke change within the school district. Updated: 6 hours ago. The new roundabouts are nearly twice...
kdll.org
Crashes cause fatality, road closures on peninsula highways
Four separate crashes on the Sterling and Seward Highways early this week resulted in at least one fatality, one hospitalization and a handful of road closures. On Monday, a two-vehicle crash on the Sterling Highway near Watson Lake killed one Anchorage resident and sent another to the hospital in critical condition.
alaskasnewssource.com
Early voting for the Nov. 8 general election is underway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Early in-person voting is underway for the Nov. 8 general election in Alaska, including in Anchorage, Eagle River, Fairbanks, Homer, Juneau, Nome, Palmer, Soldotna, and Wasilla. “Absentee in person voting requires voters to complete an absentee in person oath and affidavit envelope which will be reviewed...
alaskapublic.org
In this Alaska House race in East Anchorage, education funding issues hit close to home
The House race between Democrat Donna Mears and Republican Forrest Wolfe in East Anchorage is one of several close races that could impact the future of education funding in the state. But here, it’s also personal: a nearby elementary school is one of six that could close as the Anchorage School District faces drastic budget cuts.
kinyradio.com
LifeMed Alaska announces new CEO
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - LifeMed Alaska, an Alaska-based ground and air ambulance service, announced Wednesday that Grace K. Greene will be joining the company as Chief Executive Officer. Grace K. Greene is due to join on November 2nd. LifeMed Alaska has regional base locations in Anchorage, Bethel, Dutch Harbor, Fairbanks,...
nativenewsonline.net
An Alaska Medical School Has a Record Number of Indigenous Students. That Number is 3.
Across the nation, medical schools are seeing a drop in already low enrollment numbers for Native students. A medical school program in Alaska is doubling down on its efforts to bolster its Indigenous student body through early outreach, relationship building in tribal communities, and inviting Indigenous alumni to serve as mentors.
