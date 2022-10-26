Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati Children's is prepared for possible surge in RSV cases
As RSV cases increase across the country, Cincinnati Children's Hospital said its fully prepared if the respiratory virus surges in the Tri-State.
WLWT 5
Surge of three viruses filling emergency rooms across Greater Cincinnati
Emergency rooms around the region are getting jammed at times as three viruses are making a surge. The flu, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are beginning to spike at the same time. Some patients are reporting ER wait times that go for eight hours. “Some people have kind of called...
ktbb.com
Family reveals ordeal of 2-year-old son in hospital with 3 viruses simultaneously
(MIDDLETOWN, Ohio) -- An Ohio family is speaking out to share their son's battle with three different viruses as respiratory infections spike in children across the country, filling up hospital beds. It all started when the Jackson family, from Middletown -- about 35 miles north of Cincinnati -- returned from...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati medical staff give update on local RSV cases, hospital capacity
CINCINNATI — As a respiratory virus known as RSVcontinues to spread across the country, local medical staff say that despite longer wait times at Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, its hospital system is not overwhelmed. RSV, short for respiratory syncytial virus, is an upper respiratory virus that can present...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hopple Street in the CUF area. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Freestore Foodbank shares Thanksgiving-related inflation concerns
CINCINNATI — Thursday marks one month until Thanksgiving Day in the United States. This year's menu features a heaping side, or even a main course, of inflation. Americans are spending close to 30 percent more on their Thanksgiving meals compared to two years ago, said Freestore Foodbank CEO and President Kurt Reiber.
WLWT 5
Reports of an assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton
CINCINNATI — Reports of an assault with injuries on Central Parkway in Clifton. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
beckersasc.com
Cincinnati endoscopy center ranked best in Ohio
The Anderson Endoscopy Center in Cincinnati was the highest-ranked endoscopy center in Ohio by Newsweek for a third consecutive year. Newsweek's list was created in collaboration with market research firm Statista. It ranks 510 of the more than 5,000 Medicare-certified ASC around the country in major surgical specialties, according to an Oct. 27 news release the center shared with Becker's.
WATCH: Cincinnati Zoo shares adorable Fritz video compilation
The footage shows Fritz engaging in various activities, including trying to catch water in his mouth and playing with a larger hippo.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati Zoo welcomes silverback gorilla Mbeli
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo recently welcomed a new Silverback gorilla. The 20-year-old Silverback named Mbeli came to the zoo a few weeks ago, officials said. He came to the zoo from the Denver Zoo in early October. The zoo care team says Mbeli is currently exploring the indoor...
WLWT 5
Three arrested in Fairfield after police pursuit
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Three people are in custody on Saturday following a police pursuit that began in Dayton and ended in Fairfield. Butler County dispatch said the pursuit began in Dayton and entered into the Cincinnati area around 9 p.m. on Friday. Dispatch confirmed that shots were fired from...
WLWT 5
Teen indicted in 3 murders, kidnapping charged as an adult in Hamilton County
CINCINNATI — "He murdered three people in Cincinnati," Hamilton Co. Prosecutor Joe Deters said during a news conference Friday. "(He was) 15 years old." That teenager is Michael Madaris. According to police, Madaris shot and killed 16-year-old Javier Randolph, 18-year-old Avante Baker Beatty and 39-year-old Yarsellay Sammie. The victims...
Fox 19
17-year-old charged with murder in infant’s death
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - An underage Cincinnati teenager is charged in the death of an 8-week-old. Police and firefighters found the infant, Ukhani Bridges, unresponsive in the 700 block of Elberon Avenue on Sept. 17. EMS transported Ukhani from the East Price Hill residence to Cincinnati Children’s Medical Center. CPD...
WLWT 5
Trick or treating at Findlay Market returns Sunday!
CINCINNATI — Ghouls and boys, Findlay Market's annual trick or treat event is back!. Families can head down to Findlay Market on Sunday, Oct. 30 starting as early as 10 a.m. The free event will include a children's story time, crafts, games, a haunted house, and of course, trick or treating.
WLWT 5
Woman accused of killing her baby appears in court Saturday
NORWOOD, Ohio — A mother accused of killing her daughter appeared in court on Saturday morning. According to court documents, 37-year-old Rebecca King is accused of causing the death of her daughter "by means of blunt impact." The incident happened on Oct. 8 at a residence on Cathedral Avenue in Norwood, court documents state.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Suspect missing in Butler County pond: Search continues
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Officials are searching a body of water in St. Clair Township after a suspect disappeared during a chase. According to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a business alarm in the 4000 block of Hamilton Trenton Road Thursday. When they arrived on the scene, a man ran away, leading […]
Former Butler County mall, dozens of sites in the Miami Valley to be demolished
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A statewide demolition initiative as a part of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s plan for new economic development will include the site of a former local mall. According to a release, the former Forest Fair Mall located in Butler County in Fairfield will be soon demolished. Portions of the mall have been […]
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on I-275 in Sharonville
SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on I-275 in Sharonville. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton
BOONE COUNTY, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injury at US 42 and Richwood Road in Walton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you...
