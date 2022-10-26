Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Related
Wave 3
Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. We’ve heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
Wave 3
Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
Neighbors frustrated as Boone's gas station remains in Portland
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The president of the Portland neighborhood feels enough is enough and something needs to be done after a Thursday night shooting that happened at Boone's gas station. Just before eight o'clock Thursday night police were called to Boone's gas station on 22nd Street after a woman...
Wave 3
2 juveniles charged in connection to playground fire at Blue Lick Elementary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Officials confirmed two juveniles have been charged in connection to a fire that broke out at a Blue Lick Elementary playground Wednesday night. The school’s students were shocked when they learned someone intentionally set their playground on fire, leaving them with unanswered questions. The fire...
Wave 3
Savannah Duckworth honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway. Charles Duckworth can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. " It’s rough. We’ll get through it somehow. I don’t know.” said Duckworth of his daughter’s...
Wave 3
LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night. Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
Wave 3
Louisville Metro Police Department Halloween tips
New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children. The report says more than 55,000 homes are at or below 50% the area’s median income. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man with over 500 matching...
Wave 3
Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
Escaped Bulls Duke It Out During Runaway Cow Incident in Popular KY Park
So how did you start your Friday? You fed the pet, had breakfast, and went to work? The usual, right? You didn't have to deal with a small herd of bovines and their contentious alphas, did you? I thought not. Well, that just means you don't work for the city...
Wave 3
Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
Wave 3
Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kruger Packaging hosted a first look event at the new facility in Elizabethtown on Thursday. According to the release, construction at the plant was completed in September and now it is in the start-up phase. Once the plant is fully operational, the plant will produce more...
wdrb.com
Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
WLKY.com
5 arrested in Louisville after police find 2,000 pounds of marijuana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Five men were arrested after a huge amount of marijuana was uncovered in Louisville. Police said that roughly 2,000 pounds of marijuana, multiple guns and $30,000 were seized on Tuesday evening. See photos of the seized items below. "Basically the big totes we use to store...
Wave 3
Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
k105.com
Bardstown, Jeffersontown police seize ton of pot, arrest 5
Bardstown police and the Jeffersontown Police Department seized a ton of marijuana and arrested five men following a traffic stop. According to WAVE3.com, the Jeffersontown Police Department executed a traffic stop soon after five men left a residence in the 1600 block of Ellwood Avenue in the Highland’s neighborhood. Police, according to the Louisville television station, discovered a large amount of cash.
WBKO
KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead
Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beer
A semi-truck overturned on the Interstate 71 South Gene Snyder Freeway ramp near Louisville, Kentucky, and spilled thousands of cans of Bud Light beer being transported, on the highway recently.
Wave 3
Officials searching for missing 69-year-old Louisville man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man last seen on Oct. 13. Steven Vest was last seen near the 100 block of East Adair Street, according to MetroSafe. He is listed as 5′1″, weighing 120 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.
Wave 3
Louisville woman receives Central High School ‘Alberta O Jones Award’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Central High School presented the first ever Alberto O Jones award Friday morning to a local woman. According to the release, the award was presented to Laura Rothstein for her work with Central High School students. The award is named after Alberta O Jones who was...
Comments / 0