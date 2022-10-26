ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albany, IN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Wave 3

Car enthusiasts worried about new Louisville ordinance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Some call it “reckless driving exhibitions,” others call it art. We’ve heard the complaints about cars doing doughnuts and burnouts, but what do those behind the wheel say?. A new city ordinance hopes to pump the brakes on things like street racing, burnouts,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Savannah Duckworth honored during horse ride in Iroquois Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Savannah Duckworth died after a crash on the Algonquin Parkway. Charles Duckworth can’t help but think about his daughter as he walks his horse across Iroquois Park Saturday afternoon. " It’s rough. We’ll get through it somehow. I don’t know.” said Duckworth of his daughter’s...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Woman shot in parking lot of Boone’s Gas Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a woman was shot in the Portland neighborhood on Thursday night. Officers were called to the intersection of North 22nd Street and Portland Avenue just before 8 p.m. on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. Early...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Metro Police Department Halloween tips

New report shows housing insecurity in the Highlands among families, children. The report says more than 55,000 homes are at or below 50% the area’s median income. Man with over 500 matching tattoos with strangers, has new connection with Kentuckians. Updated: 5 hours ago. Man with over 500 matching...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews respond to wreck involving LMPD vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Crews are at the scene of a wreck involving a Louisville Metro Police Department vehicle. The wreck happened Thursday morning on East Broadway. Metrosafe confirmed that an injury has been reported. This is a developing story.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Toddler killed in crash on I-71 north

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A toddler was killed in a crash on I-71 north Friday afternoon. Around 3:30 p.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to a crash involving a large truck and a passenger vehicle on 71 north just before the Gene Snyder. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Kruger Packaging hosts first look at new facility in Elizabethtown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kruger Packaging hosted a first look event at the new facility in Elizabethtown on Thursday. According to the release, construction at the plant was completed in September and now it is in the start-up phase. Once the plant is fully operational, the plant will produce more...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
wdrb.com

Headstone for 5-year-old found dead in suitcase finally engraved with his name

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Salem, Indiana, headstone for a 5-year-old boy found dead in a suitcase in rural Washington County is finally getting a name. Before now, the grave marker memorialized, "A beloved little boy known but to God." But on Friday morning, that headstone was engraved with the boy's full name: Cairo Ammar Jordan.
SALEM, IN
Wave 3

Two men shot in Shawnee neighborhood; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two men have been sent to the hospital following a shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood on Thursday night. Shortly after 5:30 p.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to the 300 block of South 42nd Street on reports of a shooting, according to LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
LOUISVILLE, KY
k105.com

Bardstown, Jeffersontown police seize ton of pot, arrest 5

Bardstown police and the Jeffersontown Police Department seized a ton of marijuana and arrested five men following a traffic stop. According to WAVE3.com, the Jeffersontown Police Department executed a traffic stop soon after five men left a residence in the 1600 block of Ellwood Avenue in the Highland’s neighborhood. Police, according to the Louisville television station, discovered a large amount of cash.
BARDSTOWN, KY
WBKO

KSP investigating fatal crash in Meade County that left 2 dead

Brandenburg, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police are investigating a fatal crash in Meade County. The Kentucky State Police Commercial Enforcement Division was requested by the Meade County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a two-vehicle fatal collision on KY 79 near KY 313 in Brandenburg. The beginning investigation shows a...
MEADE COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Officials searching for missing 69-year-old Louisville man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are searching for a missing 69-year-old man last seen on Oct. 13. Steven Vest was last seen near the 100 block of East Adair Street, according to MetroSafe. He is listed as 5′1″, weighing 120 pounds and has gray hair and green eyes.
LOUISVILLE, KY

