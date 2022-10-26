ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Do you enter your bank online? Avoid these 5 mistakes

When you connect to Internet banking, it is essential not make mistakes. It is something that you should avoid whether you connect from your mobile or from your computer. In both cases you can suffer computer attacks and it is essential to do things correctly. Avoid these common mistakes. use...
Paychex Flex Retains Lead in Payroll App Provider Ranking

In this edition of PYMNTS’ Provider Ranking of Payroll apps, there is a substantial difference in scores between our top 5 and our lower 10. Some highlights include our movers and shakers gaining ranking slots from the previous assessment. There is a new name coming in at the bottom of this ranking and even an app with a 35-point difference from its previous score.
Streaming Services Struggle With Loyalty Amid Rising Costs and Pricing

It has been a big week for subscription services, with major players touting subscriber growth and finding new ways for consumers to engage with their content. In audio streaming, music licensing costs are rising, but so are subscribers. On a call with analysts Thursday (Oc. 27) discussing the company’s fourth-quarter 2022 financial results, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that the company’s recent subscription price increases come after music licensing costs rose, such that the streaming service is spending more on the content.
Worldline Acquires SoftPos to Tap Into Contactless Payment Demand

French payments services firm Worldline has purchased a 55% stake in SoftPos, a Polish FinTech, the company announced Wednesday (Oct. 26). Founded in 2019, Warsaw-based SoftPos offers technology that “converts regular Android devices into secure payment terminals,” helping merchants accept card payments with no need for added hardware, Worldline said in a news release.
FinTech IPO Index Posts 4% Gain as Software Firms Surge

Earnings season will be the tell, of course, as to how long the FinTech IPO rally lasts. But even with the volatility of daily trading headed into the end of the week, even with a bumpy Thursday, software as a service is sparking renewed investor attention, and, indeed, enthusiasm. Across...
Zuckerberg Doubles-Down on Costly Metaverse Bet as Stock Slumps to 7-Year Low

Another quarter, another huge earnings miss, another massive profit slide, and another nearly 20% drop in Meta’s share price. And there’s the metaverse right in the heart of it, with Meta’s Reality Labs division — home of Horizon Worlds, the $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset, and all things metaverse and augmented reality — gouging a $3.67 billion hole in the company’s earnings. That’s $9 billion sunk in the first three quarters, suggesting that CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s prediction that the company would spend $10 billion to $15 billion annually for the next decade is going to come out on the high side of that range.
Subscription Merchants Tweak Business Models to Keep Consumers

As subscription commerce moves from the pandemic sign-up wave to consumers being more selective and wanting more control, subscription providers are enhancing business models to deliver more value at a time when many subscriptions must pass the “nonessential” test. Speaking with PYMNTS for the “Subscribe and Scale” series,...
Digital Wallets More Popular at Doctor’s Office Than the Mall

Digital Wallets More Popular at Doctor’s Office Than the Mall. Many consumers know they can use digital wallets to pay for their clothing, food and groceries — but how many realize that they can use digital wallets at the doctor’s office?. The answer: quite a lot. A...
From TVs to Machetes, Food Aggregators Break out of Their Mold

DoorDash announced Friday (Oct. 28) a partnership with home improvement and farm supplies retailer Tractor Supply Company, offering delivery from nearly 2,000 of the latter’s stores. The move marks the aggregator’s first foray into the category and shows DoorDash expanding well beyond food delivery or even grocery and convenience,...
Report: 54% of Consumers Want to Return Online Purchases in Person

Consumers want to return products in person, even when they’ve purchased the items online. In fact, 54% of consumers would prefer to drop off their returns at a retailer — either the store where they purchased it or a third-party retailer — rather than having to box up the item and return it via mail or a scheduled home pick-up, according to Happy Returns, a PayPal company.
Trigo Raises $100M as Investors See Room for Improvement in Cashierless Checkout

Israel-based frictionless checkout tech provider Trigo announced Wednesday (Oct. 26) that it has raised $100 million that it intends to use to take in existing rivals that are seeing mixed uptake in the cashierless category. The tech company, which has worked with major grocers including Tesco, Aldi and Wakefern, plans...
Amazon’s Lead in Consumer Discretionary Spend Remains Unchallenged

Amazon’s Lead in Consumer Discretionary Spend Remains Unchallenged. Retail behemoths Amazon and Walmart have become the two fiercest competitors for consumers’ retail spending. While the proliferation of mobile devices, apps and payment technologies makes online shopping ever more efficient, physical shopping seems increasingly friction-filled. As consumers seek more convenience, shopping has become a hybrid experience, blurring the lines between physical and online commerce.
Grocers Leverage Tech to Make Shopping More Convenient

From in-store solutions to third-party aggregators to first-party eCommerce platforms, grocers this week shared a range of initiatives to increase the convenience of their customers’ shopping journeys. Kroger, for one, opened its “store of the future” in the Cincinnati area, local NBC affiliate WLWT5 reported, which, among other tech...
Amazon Tightens Its Belt as Consumers Do Too

It took more than two and a half years, but Amazon's round trip is now complete. This, as the eCommerce and cloud computing giant’s double-digit, post-earnings dive Thursday evening (Oct 27) pushed its already battered stock price even lower, touching levels not seen since the COVID lows in March 2020.
24/7 Wall St.

McDonald’s Wins

After years of attacks about the quality of its food and an army of competitors led by Starbucks, McDonald’s has reasserted itself as what it has been along. It is the king of the fast food business. Its stock reached an all-time high yesterday, which is a level of proof of how well it has […]
