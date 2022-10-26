Another quarter, another huge earnings miss, another massive profit slide, and another nearly 20% drop in Meta’s share price. And there’s the metaverse right in the heart of it, with Meta’s Reality Labs division — home of Horizon Worlds, the $1,500 Quest Pro virtual reality (VR) headset, and all things metaverse and augmented reality — gouging a $3.67 billion hole in the company’s earnings. That’s $9 billion sunk in the first three quarters, suggesting that CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s prediction that the company would spend $10 billion to $15 billion annually for the next decade is going to come out on the high side of that range.

3 DAYS AGO