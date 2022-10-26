ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon Musk tweets video of himself walking into Twitter with a sink

By Tori Gaines, Rob Nesbitt
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) — A recent tweet from Elon Musk is bringing up more questions than answers about his deal to buy social media giant, Twitter.

Another Bay Area business joins backlash against Ye following antisemitic remarks

Shortly before noon Wednesday, Musk tweeted a video of himself walking into Twitter headquarters in San Francisco carrying a porcelain sink. “Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in!” was the caption the Tesla CEO added.

Musk also notably changed his Twitter profile to read “Chief Twit” and updated his location to Twitter headquarters. In the video, Musk is seen walking into 875 Stevenson, the side entrance to Twitter HQ on Market Street in SF.

Musk has been in very public talks to purchase Twitter, drawing mixed reviews from Twitter users and the business world. Since announcing his intent to purchase the company in early 2022, Musk has pulled back, resulting in a suit from Twitter. Musk even countersued the company in return, accusing the company of fraud over its user count accuracy .

Currently, there are reports that should Musk’s deal to acquire the social media platform be finalized, he will lay off some three quarters of the staff. The Washington Post reported last week that Musk told prospective investors that he plans to cut three quarters of Twitter’s 7,500 workers when he becomes owner of the company. The newspaper cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the deliberation.

Musk’s visit to Twitter HQ comes two days before the looming deadline on Friday for him to close his $44 billion deal to buy the company.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

