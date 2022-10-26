ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Krejci won't play vs. Blue Jackets after suffering upper body injury

The Boston Bruins welcomed a veteran forward back to the lineup Thursday night in Brad Marchand, and he didn't look rusty at all. The first-line left winger scored twice and picked up an assist as the Bruins defeated the Detroit Red Wings 5-1 at TD Garden. Unfortunately for the Bruins,...
NESN

Mac Jones Injury: Patriots QB Dealing With ‘Numbness’ In Toes

Mac Jones is off the New England Patriots’ injury report, but he reportedly has not yet fully recovered from the high ankle sprain that sidelined him for three games. Jones is “dealing with numbness in the toes on his left foot,” according to a report Friday from NFL Media’s Mike Giardi.
NBC Sports

Celtics-Cavs takeaways: Sloppy play dooms C's late in overtime loss

The Cleveland Cavaliers came into TD Garden on Friday night and earned an impressive 132-123 overtime win against the Boston Celtics. Even without one of their best offensive players in Darius Garland, scoring wasn't an issue for the Cavs thanks to Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert. Cleveland's starting backcourt combined to score 82 points on 27-of-47 shooting. This duo played better than the Celtics' star tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, which scored a combined 64 points.
NBC Sports

Report: Bruins trade Jack Studnicka to Canucks for two players

Jack Studnicka's tenure with the Boston Bruins reportedly has come to an end. The 23-year-old forward was traded to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday for goaltender Michael DiPietro and defenseman Jonathan Myrenberg, the team announced. Studnicka was selected by the B's in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2017...
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Mavs Trade Features Derrick White

Everyone has needs. Sometimes, needs end up conflicting with each other. NBA teams can have conflicting needs too. Suppose you need money. Badly. At the same time, you need a laptop. Should you sell your laptop? Well, that depends. How badly do you need money?. In light of the restrictions...
NHL

On Journey to the NHL, Mat Myers Has Defied the Odds

October is Dwarfism Awareness Month - please visit Little People of America's website to learn more. They had just been told that their unborn son was going to have to live with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and that he was never going to be able to drive a car or play a team sport. Going to college or finding a career would be improbable.
NBC Sports

Where Warriors stand in ESPN's latest Future Power Rankings

After hoisting their fourth Larry O’Brien Trophy in eight seasons this past June, the Warriors reestablished their claim as NBA royalty with veteran Steph Curry leading the charge. But can the organization sustain that success for years to come?. ESPN’s latest Future Power Rankings certainly think so, predicting an...
NBC Sports

Jets elevate Chris Streveler, Conor McDermott for Sunday’s game

The Jets have added another quarterback to the roster for Sunday’s game against the Patriots. The team announced that they have elevated Chris Streveler from the practice squad. It will be Streveler’s first time on the active roster for a game this season. Zach Wilson, Joe Flacco, and...
NBC Sports

Oubre blows kiss to Warriors' bench after swishing 3-pointer

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s tenure with the Warriors lasted just 55 games before the organization kissed his time in the Bay goodbye the following offseason. Oubre returned the favor Saturday night. With 6:22 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s 120-113 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum...
NESN

Aaron Judge To Red Sox? MLB Insider Offers Outlook On Possibility

So far, there’s been nothing concrete linking the Boston Red Sox to Aaron Judge. And perhaps there never will be, as the Red Sox have their own questions to answer about the futures of Xander Bogaerts (who can opt out of his contract this offseason) and Rafael Devers (who can become a free agent next winter).
