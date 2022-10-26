October is Dwarfism Awareness Month - please visit Little People of America's website to learn more. They had just been told that their unborn son was going to have to live with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism, and that he was never going to be able to drive a car or play a team sport. Going to college or finding a career would be improbable.

MANCHESTER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO